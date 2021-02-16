Can this $20 pet hair remover put your vacuum to shame?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Pet hair is one of the most stubborn things to get out of carpet, clothes, and furniture. If you’re at your wit’s end trying to get Fido’s winter coat off the floor and out of the house, we may have the perfect solution. It’s called Fur-Zoff, a pumice-like device that scrapes hair away. We bought one off the internet and went to town using it on carpet, furniture, and clothing.

What is Fur-Zoff?

The Fur-Zoff looks like a pumice stone, but it’s made from foamed glass—a substance created by mixing granulated glass with limestone or carbon. The end result is a very scratchy, flaky, and porous material. When it’s rubbed on a surface, it acts like a super-aggressive lint brush.

According to the company, you can use Fur-Zoff on clothing, furniture, carpeting, bedding, car seats and floors, and on pets themselves.

The pumice-like stone itself has a rounded side and a flat side so it fits more comfortably in your hand.

Is the Fur-Zoff any good?

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan Horizontal motions against the grain gets the most pet hair out of fabric.

We tested the Fur-Zoff’s ability to remove cat hair from carpet, clothing, and furniture.

For the carpet test, we used four quarter-inch tufts of cat hair and embedded them, in a line, into medium-pile carpet. We then swept the Fur-Zoff once against the grain and observed what happened. When we switched to the furniture test, we took a single tuft and springled it over a one-foot area. We experimented with circular clearing patterns, but found sweeping in straight lines was the most effective.

After testing the Fur-Zoff, we think that it’s much more a part of the cleaning process. It pulls embedded hair to the surface of carpet and upholstery, where it clumps up ready to be vacuumed. Small amounts of hair get stuck to the porous surface. The Fur-Zoff is good for a spot clean and for rugs that refuse to give up the pet hair.

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan Our testing showed that the Fur-Zoff is effective at removing clumps of hair.

Fur-Zoff only has one major downside: the nature of its material. Since it’s super rough, using one on delicate carpets and clothing isn’t a sensible idea. In fact, such materials won’t survive a round with it. It also flakes a lot, so if you’re really going at it over a large area, it’ll leave behind as big a mess as it cleans up.

Should you buy it?

Overall, the Fur-Zoff can be another tool in the arsenal. Don’t pay top dollar for it, any pumice-like thing will do. And, if you’re still having trouble getting the pet hair out, we’ve got an article that covers all the tricks.

