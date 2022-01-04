Skip to main content
Cleaning

This new air purifier has stylish appeal

Plus, it promises to be a workhorse, too.

A gold air purifier stands in a living room in front of a blue couch Credit: Coway
Written by Leigh Harrington

Updated January 4, 2022

Finally! Interior design devotees can breathe a collective sigh of relief: Thanks to South Korean company Coway, there's an air purifier hitting the market that sets a stylish tone complete with mid-century modern vibes. But, what makes us most excited about the Airmega Icon and Icon S is that it appears to be just as useful as it is good-looking.

Debuting at CES 2022 in Las Vegas this January, Coway's trademark three-stage HyperCaptive filtration system features a Green True HEPA filter and activated carbon, and it can remove ultra-fine particles down to 0.01 microns. What this also means is that it can trap respiratory viruses like colds and the flu, which are spread mainly in aerosol droplets and are large enough to be trapped by HEPA filters.

Airmega Icon covers up to 700 square feet of space, and its air quality monitoring makes it efficient, as it adjusts its own running speed to match the current air quality in the room. This means you don't waste filter lifespan by running it too high, saving time, energy, and cost.

Then come stylish and sexy features like water and stain-repellent fabric, a wireless charging station, and smart capabilities including voice control through Alexa or Google Home. Not to mention a gorgeous shape and neutral shade.

Consumers can purchase the Airmega Icon and Icon S in the U.S. sometime in April or May 2022.

