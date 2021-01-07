Can Luft Duo air purifier remove coronavirus particles?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Can an air purifier shorten the airborne lifespan of the coronavirus? This is the claim brought forth by Taiwanese consumer electronics brand Luftqi as it debuts its new Luft Duo.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many consumers are concerned about the air they breathe, purchasing air purifiers to help reduce the potential for airborne transmission of the virus indoors.

Beyond this, air purifiers can help to alleviate allergy symptoms whether from pollen or dander.

The Luft Duo uses patented photocatalytic technology, along with UVA LED, to decompose pollutants like formaldehyde, molds, and VOCs. Luftqi says it has tested the abilities of the air purifier in third-party labs, including an Anti-Coronaviral Viral Activity Test performed at the Chung Yuan Christian University in Taiwan. While this seems like a key feature for those concerned about contracting COVID-19, we’re unsure the purifier can live up to this claim in real-life practice.

Coming after the Luft QI 1.0 and the Luft Cube 2.0, the Luft Duo air purifier is portable. Consumers can move it easily around the home or into the car. It is also capable of purifying air in a 240-square-foot space, making it potentially more efficient for both small and large spaces.

With sustainability in mind, the Luft Duo uses a washable filter rather than a disposable one. Unlike other air purifiers, the Luft Duo claims to produce zero ozone as it purifies, making it potentially easier on the environment and your health.

Other key features include Night Mode, a setting that allows the purifier to run more quietly and with lower light levels for when you sleep, along with a quick set-up process that only requires plugging it in and turning it on.

