These squeezable olive oils are delicious and affordable

Olive oil is the backbone of almost everything I cook. Whether I’m frying an egg, making a salad dressing, or roasting vegetables, I’m always reaching for a bottle of olive oil. I’m well acquainted with olive oil aisle at the grocery store and have the brands that are my staples. So when a new olive oil enters the market, I’m immediately intrigued.

Graza’s olive oils caught my eye first on Instagram after a few influencer’s posted some PR packages of the product. With bottles in vibrant shades of green and packaging covered in jovial illustrations, it was like being pulled to a bottle of wine with an exciting label. But beyond its clever and attractive branding, two things about this new olive oil stood out to me.

Graza olive oils come in squeezable bottles with a pointed spout, a departure from the clunky glass bottles. This was immediately compelling to me as someone who has embraced the squeeze bottle in my kitchen.

In my previous life, I worked in the restaurant industry and always loved how the kitchen would have squeeze bottles of olive oil, lemon juice, and white wine within reach. I took this type of mise en place to my home kitchen by recycling an old sriracha bottle and filling it with olive oil.

So Graza’s oils coming in a squeezable bottle that I don’t have to struggle to clumsily refill seemed too good to be true. I had to try them out.

What is Graza

Graza is a direct-to-consumer olive oil company launched in January 2022 by Andrew Benin and Allen Dushi. The company’s mission is driven by the founder’s frustration that many of the olive oils on the shelves at grocery stores are either expired past the point of freshness or cut with other oils.

They source all of their olives from Jaen, Spain, which produces over half of the world’s olive oil. The olives used are Picual olives chosen for their high smoke point and long shelf life.

Graza’s two oils are called “Sizzle” and “Drizzle.” The names signify the best usage for these oils. Sizzle is made from more mature olives harvested in early winter and is best for cooking and baking. Drizzle is made from hand-picked olives harvested in October and is best for using in salad dressings, dipping bread, and drizzling over anything you’d like.

What I like about Graza Olive Oil

Squeezable bottles make for precise drizzling

When the bottles arrived, I wasn’t disappointed. The plastic the bottles are made out of is both sturdy and flexible for easy squeezing. In their vibrant colors, I really loved the way they looked on my counter top.

The first time I used Drizzle and Sizzle, I loved how easy it was to evenly squeeze olive oil all over a sheet pan of veggies waiting to be roasted or over a bowl of greens waiting to be dressed. Rather than having to exercise caution with a classic bottle of olive oil that would glug too much and drench a salad, I was so relieved at how much control over the flow of oil I had.

I’d already known this was something I enjoy about pouring olive oil since I’ve utilized my recycled sriracha squeeze bottle, but it was nice having the olive oil already come in this type of bottle so I didn’t have to awkwardly transfer the olive oil into a different container.

It has a bold, fresh, grassy taste

One of the first things I noticed about Graza on social media was the bright, vibrant colors of the oil when drizzled over a slice of pizza or on top of vanilla ice cream. Sizzle has a dazzling green hue that really stands out in the Instagram photo I saw of it drizzled over pizza.

Before I started cooking with Graza, I poured some oil into wine glasses to get a glimpse of the color. Drizzle oil is a shade of gold that doesn't differ much in color from the Whole Foods brand olive oil that is usually a staple in my kitchen. Where it did differ is in taste. While the Whole Foods brand was smooth with a bitter finish, Graza’s Drizzle oil had similar flavor properties but with the intensity cranked up. The bitterness of the Drizzle oil was more pleasant since it tasted fresher.

However, because Drizzle is used for baking and cooking, I didn’t feel like I noticed a huge change in flavor in my roasted vegetables or fried eggs.

The Sizzle olive oil is where things got exciting in terms of flavor and color. In the wine glass it shone a luminous green color. I’d never seen an olive oil this color, even in the nicer finishing-style of oils I’ve tried.

While some fancy olive oils provide some sharp, spicy acidity Sizzle takes a grassy approach. It tastes peppery in the vein of arugula. In fact, that was one of my favorite ways to use it. I used it to simply dress some arugula alongside lemon and salt. It enhances the taste of the greens rather than overpower it.

It helps users become better home cooks

One of the culinary trends that I’ve loved seeing take over home kitchens is the importance of different types of salt. Knowing when to use kosher salt versus flakey shelf helps make you a better home cook and gives you some well-seasoned food.

And just as there are different types of salt for different types of cooking or finishing, the same is true for olive oil.

I appreciate how Graza makes it easy for consumers to know when to use the right type of oil when cooking. By directly stating the designed use for their oils, it guides the home cook toward how to properly use their products in a really simple and well-branded way.

It has an affordable price tag for such a high quality product

High-end, direct-to-consumer olive oils have taken off in popularity in recent years, however, they are usually very expensive. While you can get a decent bottle of olive oil at the grocery store between $8 and $15, you’ll pay over $30 for high-end olive oils.

Graza’s Sizzle costs $15, while Drizzle is $20—meaning you can get the set for $35, which is cheaper than one bottle of other brands for the same quality.

What I don’t like

It’s more expensive than what you can find at the grocery store

While it’s still considerably more affordable than its DTC competitors, it is more than you’d typically pay for a bottle of olive oil at the grocery store.

A bottle of comparable olive oil at Whole Foods is $0.22 per ounce, Graza is considerably more. Sizze is about $0.59 per ounce while Drizzle is $1.18 per ounce.

So while it's affordable for the direct-to-consumer market, it is still higher priced than a good olive oil at the grocery store. However, what you are getting in Graza's higher price is transparency in freshness and where the product is sourced from.

Should you buy Graza olive oils?

Yes!

Graza is a kitchen and cooking brand that you should be excited about. The company has created delicious products that help you learn how to better utilize your olive oil in the kitchen while doing it at an affordable price.

For the quality of the product you’re getting, it’s certainly worth its price tag. If you only want to buy one, go with Drizzle. I love the bright color and grassy flavor. It adds some real freshness drizzled over a dish or in dressings and dips.

