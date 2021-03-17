20 things that can take your kitchen organization to the next level

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Have you ever looked at a shiny, beautiful kitchen on social media and thought, “why can’t this be me?” Many people wish they could have one of those streamlined kitchens that have a place for everything (and keeps everything in its place) so they can truly master their home chef skills. Of course, it’s hard to know where to start when it comes to making your kitchen your favorite place in the house.

Before you can master the perfect coq au vin, your kitchen could use some organization to help you easily access your best cooking tools, keep things neat, and make your countertops roomy and clean. Plus, a little organization may keep you safe from toppling Tupperware and frying pans whenever you open your cabinets.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up 20 products that can keep your kitchen cabinets and drawers organized and make your kitchen positively Instagram-worthy.

1. This slide-out cabinet organizer that makes it easier to access the things you need

Credit: Lynk Professional No need to reach back under the sink with this slider.

First thing’s first: your cabinets. Even the cleanest-looking kitchens can have messy and disorganized cabinets, and that’s going to make your life harder when you need to find the right saucepan or locate a Tupperware lid. Of course, not everyone can afford to create custom cabinetry for their home, so this is the next best thing.

This organizer not only has a place for your cooking tools, but it also slides out like a drawer, cutting down on the time it takes to find the thing you need. That also means less time bending and crawling on the floor as well, so, win-win.

Get the Lynk Professional Slide Out Cabinet Organizer from Wayfair for $49

2. This revolving spice jar set that sits neatly on your countertop

Credit: Kamenstein Keep your spice jars in whatever order you prefer.

Don’t sweat having a small kitchen. One way you can maximize your space is by taking advantage of “vertical space,” or investing in items that are a little taller that will make room for anything you need without taking up more of your precious countertop space.

This revolving spice rack is thin and only takes up a tiny bit of room on your kitchen counter, but it still stores 20 different spices. You can access everything right at your fingertips and save room in your cabinets for other items, as well.

Get the Kamenstein Revolving 20 Jar Spice Jar & Rack Set from Wayfair for $46.74

3. These colorful mixing bowls pretty enough to stay out

Credit: Cook With Color These mixing bowls have pour spouts and handles.

Stacking mixing bowls is a great way to keep your kitchen cabinets uncluttered, but we’re willing to bet that your mixing bowls are not as cute as these. This set comes in a variety of color schemes to fit your kitchen aesthetic and will make whipping something up more fun.

Although the goal is to make more room on your counters for that perfect, Instagram kitchen look, you might be tempted to keep these colorful beauties out all the time. If anything, it may inspire you to do more baking, which is something your whole household can appreciate. They’re also dishwasher-safe, which is always a plus.

Get the Cook with Color Mixing Bowls from Amazon for $17.99

4. This over-the-door organizer rack that makes space where there previously was none

Credit: Smart Design Make space with this door rack.

Using your pantry door as a place for storing all your small items is the ultimate hack for finding extra space. But don’t worry, it won’t look too cluttered, either. This rack can be stored on either side of the door so you can keep it out of sight. You can also take advantage of clean and attractive storage containers to make everything look uniform.

Get the Smart Design Over The Door Adjustable Pantry Organizer Rack from Amazon for $48.97

5. These fridge organizers that help you keep track of everything

Credit: Utopia Home Keep your fridge or pantry organized.

When things get lost in the fridge, a sour smell is absolutely in your future. Plus, so many people out there are thinking about food waste—and for good reason. One way to combat it is through properly storing your food so you can easily see and grab items when you need them. Of course, it’s easy enough to do with larger items, but what about the random little things like soda cans, string cheese, or baby food?

That’s where these little compartments come in. Just put them in your fridge so you can keep track of exactly what you have in there. Plus, one of them is specifically for holding soda or seltzer, so there’s less of a chance of falling cans when you open the fridge.

Get the Set of 6 Pantry Organizers from Amazon for $27.99

6. This kitchen cart that folds up for easy storage

Credit: The Container Store This kitchen cart won't take up too much space.

Counter space can be a hot commodity that’s not always easy to get. People with small apartments feel like they’re trying to do 1,000 things in a tiny sliver of kitchen space just to get dinner prepped, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

This portable kitchen island allows you to use your countertops for storage while you use it to chop to your heart’s content, then stow it away when you don’t need it. It folds up, too, so it doesn’t take up too much space.

Get the Origami Kitchen Cart from The Container Store for $95.99

7. This motion-sensor trash and recycling bin that makes messes touch-free

Credit: NineStars Dispose of your trash in style.

A lot of people have been thinking about how many surfaces they touch in a day, lately. Besides washing our hands frequently and disinfecting the countertops every day, there is one other thing you can do to keep yourself and your kitchen nice and clean: a touchless trash can.

This one from Nine Stars is particularly good because it provides a large bin for your regular waste without the need for you to actually touch anything unsavory. Plus, there’s an additional compartment for recyclables. Now, you can keep the planet clean while you’re taking out the garbage, too.

Get the Nine Stars Motion Sensor Trash and Recycling Bin from Wayfair for $84.99

8. These airtight containers that will keep your dry goods fresh

Credit: OXO Keep your dry goods fresh.

Your food’s original packaging might be good for the store, but storing things in airtight containers is key to keeping your food fresh and organized. That way fewer things go to waste. These airtight containers from OXO are great for dry pasta, rice, cereal, or basically any dry good that needs a little extra protection to stay fresh.

Not to mention, using air-tight containers can be a huge money saver. Instead of having to buy items in small packages from the grocery store—which can be more expensive—you can purchase things in bulk and cut back on wasteful packaging.

Get the OXO Good Grips 5-Piece Airtight POP Container Set from Amazon for $73.05

9. These cereal dispensers that make it so much easier to get a quick breakfast

Credit: Zevro Vend your morning Cheerios.

These dispensers have strong “college dining hall” vibes, but they can actually be very useful to have on the countertop. If you’re someone who loves a nice bowl of cereal—be it Froot Loops or Special K—cereal dispensers are a lifesaver.

Not only do these dispensers work like a regular airtight container by keeping your food fresh, but they also make pouring your cereal way simpler. Just twist the spout to get the perfect amount in your bowl.

Get the Zevro Double Cereal Dispenser from Wayfair for $27.06

10. This utensil holder that doubles as a wine chiller

Credit: Port Living Company : Pure Concrete This utensil holder will also keep wine chilled.

Who said kitchen organization can’t also be pretty? If you’re someone who has limited drawer space for your dozens of spoons and spatulas, consider a stylish holder that can sit proudly on your countertop, keeping your best cooking utensils high and dry until you need them.

If you’re not into having your spoons on display, this utensil holder is particularly unique, since you can also use it as a wine chiller. It’s made out of air-entrained concrete that will keep your wine temperature-controlled without ice. Pretty fancy, huh?

Get the Port Living Co Concrete Utensil Holder from Etsy for $50

11. These ceramic canisters that are as attractive as they are useful

Credit: Gabriel Mercantile Co. Store your dry goods in these timeless canisters.

Kitchen organization can serve two functions. The first is to keep the clutter down in your home. The second, of course, is to be so adorable that you can hardly pass up the chance to keep your stuff on display at all times. These canisters manage to do both.

These gorgeous ceramics feature fun lettering and can be used to store coffee, tea, sugar, flour, or any other dry good. Plus, they are neutral, so they fit with practically any kitchen aesthetic.

Get the Custom Organic Ceramic Canister from Etsy for $29.90

12. This storage lid organizer for all your wayward lids

Credit: YouCopia Never lose a lid again.

Storage lids are the bane of our existence. How many times have you opened a cabinet and been met with a cascade of falling Tupperware lids? Well, it’s time to make a change. This organizer neatly keeps all your lids in order, which means no more avalanches and no more searching endlessly to find the right lid. It’s all there at your fingertips.

Get the YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer from Amazon for $19.99

13. This two-tier basket organizer that is perfect for all your odds and ends

Credit: Simple Houseware Plenty of room with this tiered rack.

These stackable, sliding drawers make it easier to see and find what you need in your cabinet without any bending or digging around. Since they’re pretty deep, it’s easier to keep a variety of things in there for simple storage.

Use these baskets for larger items like cooking pans or dry goods, or use them for smaller items like cleaning supplies, spices, and kitchen towels. They can also be used to fit inside cabinets to take advantage of that dead, vertical space that you’re probably not utilizing.

Get the SimpleHouseware Stackable 2 Tier Sliding Basket Organizer Drawer from Amazon for $31.99

14. This magnetic knife holder that looks like bamboo

Credit: Premium Presents Keep your knives handy.

A magnetic strip for knives works well for creating storage, but they can also feel so cold and industrial. If you’re looking for something a little warmer, more organic looking, or even that can blend into your wooden cabinets, this might be just the thing you need.

This magnetic strip works like any other one out on the market, except that it is made to look like bamboo for a more natural look that is sure to flatter any kitchen setup. Plus, it’s a safer choice too, as you’re less likely to accidentally injure yourself any time you reach for a teaspoon in your utensil drawer.

Get the Premium Presents Bamboo Wood Magnetic Knife Holder from Amazon for $20.95

15. This oak wine glass rack that may blend in with your cabinets

Credit: The Container Store Upgrade your wine rack.

Upgrade your wine rack with something that fits your aesthetic. This one maximizes storage by creating a space that used to be inaccessible: under your cabinets.

Lots of under-the-cabinet wine racks are often made of metal or wire, so it’s refreshing to see this oak rack that looks like you have custom-made cabinetry without the custom price. If the color is off, you can paint it to match, too.

Get the Oak Undercabinet Wine Glass Rack from The Container Store for $27.99

16. This grocery bag dispenser that can be used for reusable paper towels too

Credit: simplehuman Find a place for pesky grocery store bags.

Lots of people tend to save plastic grocery bags as a way to cut back on extra waste. They can be used for lots of things, like lining small trash cans or during a trip to the store. And one way to keep all those bags in one neat space is by using this dispenser.

Of course, lots of people are swearing off plastic bags in order to protect the environment. So if you’re going green, this dispenser can be equally as useful for stowing away your reusable bags or even see a new life as storage for cleaned, reusable paper towels and Swedish dishcloths.

Get the simplehuman Kitchen Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser from Wayfair for $20.71

17. This fruit basket that takes up vertical space

Credit: CAXXA Keep your fruit on display.

There’s that vertical space again, mocking you by being inaccessible and underutilized. One way to make it seem like your kitchen is clean and organized is by getting things off the counter, including your fruits and vegetables.

But rather than cluttering up the fridge, you can keep your fruits out with hanging baskets. Not only is this a helpful reminder to eat your produce, but it also allows bananas and avocados to ripen outside the fridge. Just hang it from any hook in your kitchen and you’re good to go.

Get the CAXXA 3-Tier Hanging Basket Fruit Organizer from Amazon for $21.99

18. These herb containers that cut down on your food waste

Credit: Prepara Keep your fresh herbs in these containers.

Food waste is one of the many enemies of a clean kitchen. First of all, no one likes to waste money on uneaten food, which always seems to happen with large bundles of fresh herbs. Second, having to throw away rotten food is both messy and smelly. But most importantly, it’s a waste of perfectly good food that could otherwise have gone to good use.

Instead of wasting food, keeping your fresh rosemary, sage, chives, or any of your favorite herbs in these specially-designed containers helps you get more for your money by keeping your food super fresh. Now, you don’t have to run to the store last-minute for more cilantro for your guacamole.

Get the Prepara 3-pack Herb Keepers Containers from HSN for $19.95

19. These drawer organizers that keep your cutlery in its place

Credit: iDESIGN Keep cutlery in its place.

If you have a big, disorganized cutlery drawer, you know how easy it is for things to get messy a day after you organize it. Not only does it look horrible, but a disorganized drawer can also lead to some serious mishaps, especially if sharp knives are involved.

One way to keep your drawers aesthetically pleasing and your hands slice-free is to employ some drawer organizers, giving every item its own place so you can cut back on any rummaging. Plus, it’s just easier and faster to find what you need.

Get the iDesign Linus Shallow Drawer Organizers from The Container Store for $3.19+ each

20. This sponge caddy that keeps your cleaning supplies dry

Credit: ATTBEE This caddy will keep the sink clean.

Don’t forget about your cleaning supplies. Your dish soap, sponges, scrub brushes, dishcloths –– all of these things need a special place where they can be kept nice and neat. Enter, the dish caddy.

This particular caddy sits nicely on the edge of your sink and keeps all your essential cleaning items in one spot. And since it is designed to help drainage, your sponges will last longer and stay mold-free because they get enough air circulation to fully dry out between uses.

Get the ATTBEE Kitchen Sink Caddy Sponge Holder from Amazon for $14.99

