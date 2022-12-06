From best to brutish, we tried 7 nonalcoholic champagnes

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There are plenty of occasions that call for popping open a bottle of bubbly, like New Year's Eve parties, wedding anniversaries, and work promotions. (Or, if you're feeling fancy, a regular Tuesday night.) But, not every occasion calls for alcohol, per se.

Whether you're partaking in dry January, hosting a pregnant loved one, or just taking a healthy break from booze, some events call for alcohol-free champagne alternatives.

The syrupy sparkling ciders of our childhoods can work in a pinch, but what if we told you your zero-proof alternative could actually taste like sparkling wine?

ADVERTISEMENT

Crisp, dry, and bubbly enough to pop a cork, these booze-free options are worthy of your New Year's party (and some guests might not even notice).

We had dozens of Reviewed staffers taste and rank seven different brands of popular nonalcoholic sparkling wine to see which came out on top.

The 3 best nonalcoholic champagnes and sparkling wines we taste-tested

1. Noughty Alcohol-Free Sparkling Chardonnay

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Noughty Alcohol-Free Sparkling Chardonnay is our top pick for booze-free toasting.

We were impressed by this champagne alternative's dry, velvety flavor and its tasty notes of apple and peach. Among all of the bottles we tested, this was our first pick for its taste proximity to the real thing.

Noughty is organic and sustainably sourced, made from Chardonnay grapes sourced from southern Spain and dealcoholized through vacuum distillation. Each bottle is low in sugar, totally vegan, and certified halal. So you can feel confident about bringing it to the table for everyone to share.

We'd definitely drink this one again (dry January or not).

$22 at Boisson

2. Rondel Zero Non-Alcoholic Cava

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Rondel Zero Non-Alcoholic Cava is worth popping open at your next special occasion.

We were impressed by this de-alcoholized cava (aka Spain's specialty sparkling wine) from Rondel. Its crisp, balanced flavor mimics traditional cava pretty closely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even just the look of this bottle, with its gold foil and traditional cork, makes the drinking experience feel authentic. And pouring out the first flute didn't disappoint us. Rondel Zero has a slightly sweet (but not too sweet) flavor, good balance of bubbles, and crisp finish that feels comparable to its alcoholic counterparts.

$11 at Total Wine

3.Studio Null Sparkling Verdejo

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Studio Null's Sparkling Verdejo is a pricier option, but tasty nonethless.

This classy-looking bottle hails from Studio Null, a producer of high quality, zero-proof still and sparkling wines. Each bottle's journey starts with grapes from small, family owned vineyards, which are fermented into traditional wine before undergoing gentle distillation to remove the alcohol.

The result is a champagne alternative with an authentic flavor. The Sparkling Verdejo has crisp, citrusy undertones and no unpleasant aftertaste. But this option is a bit on the pricier side, so you might want to save it for special occasions.

$36 at Studio Null

ADVERTISEMENT

Other nonalcoholic champagnes and sparkling wines we tried

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Here are some of the best nonalcoholic champagne alternatives to share with the whole party.

Surely Non-Alcoholic Brut

A lot of Reviewed staffers were drawn in by the attractive, modern label on this bottle, but some of us were disappointed with the taste. Although Surely's tasting notes were dry (fulfilling its "brut" label), it was also lacking any distinct wine taste, and the bubbles were slightly overwhelming. Still, some staffers voted it as their favorite for its dry and light flavor profile.

$25 at Boisson

Töst

If you're looking for a sparkling wine alternative that isn't made from alcohol (and, subsequently, tastes nothing like real wine) this is your best bet. Unlike the other bottles on this list, Töst isn't made by dealcoholizing traditional wine. Instead, it's made from a completely zero-proof blend of white tea, cranberry concentrate, and ginger extract.

That means two things: It's great for anyone iffy about the minimal lingering ABV count in other options, and—although it's tasty—it tastes almost nothing like sparkling wine.

This alcohol-free champagne also rings in at an incredibly low price, making it an easy one to stock up on if you’re entertaining a large crowd of teetotalers.

$6 at Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

Master the kitchen. Sign-up for the first semester of our Chef’s Course newsletter for exclusive recipes from top chefs and the tips and tools to nail them.

Lyre's Classico Grande Non Alcoholic Sparkling Wine

From the brand that produces a variety of zero-proof liquors (think anything from dark rum to absinthe), we were expecting a bit more from Lyre's sparkling wine. While the bottle looks like an authentic, capital-C Champagne experience, the flavor was more reminiscent of artificial green apple candy than sparkling vino. Basically, it's a bit on the sweeter side, if that's your thing. (But it may fare better with Lyre's Italian Orange in a booze-free spritz!).

$19 at Amazon

Fre Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Brut

Our least favorite bottle of the bunch, Fre Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Brut was described by a Reviewed staff member simply: "It tastes like if ginger ale was bad."

Despite the "brut" label, this dealcoholized champagne contains grape juice and grape concentrate as its second and third ingredients, resulting in an off-putting flavor that was not dry—but not decidedly sweet, either. Although it's one of very few dealcoholized options made with American grown grapes, we think there are better options out there.

$10 at Total Wine

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.