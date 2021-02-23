12 delicious Black-owned eats to add to your kitchen

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Historically in Black culture, food has been used as a way to pass down generational stories, family history, and of course, recipes. I recall watching my grandmother in the kitchen many times over the years—whenever she cooked, she’d share a story about her grandparents who were former slaves, and with every story came a recipe.

I love that there are Black chefs who, like my grandmother, want to share their family recipes with the world. Here are 15 delicious and unforgettable Black-owned eats that will make you, your family, and your kitchen happy.

1. The perfect chocolate chip cookies

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin Because every kitchen needs cookies.

Baking cookies from scratch is a gift and science. But don’t worry, Chef Mashama Bailey of The Grey—a Savannah, Georgia-based eatery—has mastered this craft so you don’t have to. These cookies are the perfect balance of sweet and salty, plus they’re available for delivery via Goldbelly.

Get The Grey’s Tin of Chocolate Chip Cookies from Goldbelly for $62

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Wine made with love

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin A wine made with love by Black winemaker Phil Long.

Phil Long began his Longevity Wines as a way to celebrate the love that he has for his wife. As one of the few Black winemakers in the industry, Long has created everything from clean, delicate Muscat to bold Cabernet Sauvignon with notes of black cherry, cassis, and plum.

Get the Longevity Cabernet Sauvignon on Drizly for $14.99

3. Colorful pancakes and waffles

Credit: Kickerfeast You’ve never had pancakes and waffles as colorful as these!

These vibrant pancake and waffle mixes will satisfy kids, foodies, and health enthusiasts. Made with real blueberries, beets, pumpkin, and carrots, this colorful mix offers a natural sweetness and all you need to add is water to make your breakfast dreams a reality.

Get the Kickerfeast Pancake & Waffle Mix 4-Pack for $24

4. The freshest juices

Credit: Stripp'd Juice The best fresh juice made in the city of brotherly love.

If you ever find yourself in Philadelphia and need a healthy, energy boost, then make sure you make your way to Stripp’d Juice. Their menu consists of a number of Acai bowls, fresh cold-pressed juices and smoothies. The Bishop juice which combines apple, lemon and ginger root is a tasty and refreshing juice. It will put a little pep in your step on days you feel less than your best. Delivery service is offered to certain areas so you can taste the fresh deliciousness whenever you want to.

Get Stripp’d Juice juices on Caviar starting at $9

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Black History Month cupcakes

Credit: Chic Sugars Celebrate Black History Month with these trailblazing cupcakes.

What better way to teach little ones about Black heroes than with yummy cupcakes? Each cupcake is decorated with a trailblazer, from Malcolm X to Rosa Parks to Vice President Kamala Harris. The cupcakes are cinnamon vanilla cake topped with decadent buttercream.

Get the Black History Month Cupcakes from Chic Sugar for $48

6. A city tasting box

Credit: City Tasting Box Bring the flavors of Memphis, Tennessee to your kitchen.

While you might not be able to travel the way you want to, you can always get a taste of another place through its food, like this curated package from City Tasting Box. This particular box is packed with local culinary must-haves from Memphis, Tennessee, such as Flying Sophie’s Memphis Gold sauce, Mae’s Gourmet Jam, and Makeda’s Cookies.

Each delicious treat highlights a Black cook, chef, or eatery, so your purchase will support multiple businesses.

Get The Majority Box from City Tasting Box for $74.99

7. Ready-to-eat beans

Credit: A Dozen Cousins These beans mean business, with flavors like Cuban Black Beans and Trini Chickpea Curry.

It’s ok if you can’t cook beans like your grandmother—A Dozen Cousins makes tasty pre-seasoned, ready-to-eat beans to make mealtime a bit easier. With flavors like Cuban Black Beans and Trini Chickpea Curry, these legumes are the perfect side dish.

Get an 8-Pack of A Dozen Cousins beans on Amazon for $29.99

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Chef-made spice blends

Credit: Rondeno Culinary Designs The perfect spice blends to expand your recipes.

Sure, you'll need the standard black pepper and salt to season your food, but have you ever wondered what’s in the spice rack of Louisiana chefs? Or perhaps you want to know how Texans season their meats? Chef Ryan Rondeno has taken the guesswork out of a plethora of flavorful spice blends to help you cook regional dishes at home.

Get the Original Rondeno Spice Collection for $35

9. A box of gluten-free blondies

Credit: Blondery Women-owned Blondery specializes in exceptionally-good blondies.

Blondery is pastry chef Auzerais Bellamy’s direct-to-consumer virtual bakery, specializing in blondies. Blondery ships its bite-sized blondies nationwide, in flavors like gluten-free Brooklyn Blackout and Strawberry Rosé.

Get the Blondery Brooklyn Blackout Blondies for $65

10. Unique teas

Credit: What’s Your Tea This Black-owned tea company offers creative flavors like Lavender Love and Bougie Hippy.

Step up your tea party game with flavors like Lavender Love and Bougie Hippy from What’s Your Tea. Pair these teas with equally tasty tea biscuits made from tea leaves, in flavors like Honey Butter and Berry Rich. What’s Your Tea has everything you need to turn your home into a trendy and tranquil mental getaway.

Get the Ultimate Tea and Cookies Package from What’s Your Tea starting at $44.99

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Kid-approved wildflower honey

Credit: Zach & Zoë Sweet Bee Farm For a natural remedy to seasonal allergies, try eating local honey to build up resistance to local pollen.

Honey lovers, this one’s for you: Zach & Zoë Sweet Bee Farm’s honey is smooth, delectable, and totally raw. This company began when the founders discovered their child had allergies, so they tried feeding him local honey as a natural remedy.

Once they saw that their son was having fewer allergy attacks, they decided to invest in honey as a family. Soon after, they were making their own raw honey and the rest is sweet, golden history.

Get Zach & Zoë Sweet Bee Farm Raw Wildflower Honey on Amazon for $19.99

12. Brazilian bon bons

Credit: Sweet Kiss Brigadeiro Get a sweet taste of Brazil with these bite-sized confections.

These sweet Brazillian confections will instantly melt in your mouth. Crunchy Strawberry and Salted Caramel varieties are just a few of the memorable flavors offered by Sweet Kiss Brigadeiro. And there’s no need to pick a favorite flavor—curate your own 4-, 8-, 15-, or 30-piece box.

Get a Custom Sweet Kiss Brigadeiro Box starting at $11.50

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.