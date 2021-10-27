Bring home the bacon with this cast-iron griddle cabbage recipe

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Kia Damon is a self-taught chef and proud Floridian woman. She is the founder of the Kia Feeds The People program and co-founder of Auxilio, two non profit organizations dedicated to combating food apartheid. She has been named one of 16 Black Chefs Changing Food In America by The New York Times and Forbes 30 Under 30 in Food and Beverage for 2021.





My mother told me once that when I was a toddler she used to worry about my food habits because I only wanted to chew on the cores of green cabbage. My late grandmother assured her that I was just fine and thus began my brassica love affair. I continued to eat cabbage growing up and my all-time favorite was my grandmother's cabbage and bacon.

Her version was rich, savory, peppery, and irresistible. She’d make it for me during the holidays. I miss her everyday. This recipe is inspired by her dish—but instead of cooking the bacon in a pot and braising the cabbage for hours, I cook it all on a cast-iron griddle. That way, the bacon stays crispy and the cabbage stays tender and silky from the bacon fat.

What You Need

Credit: Reviewed / Tara Jacoby The cast-iron griddle will let you achieve gorgeous grill marks you'd get from an outdoor grill without leaving your kitchen,

Ingredients:

1 head of green cabbage

5 strips of thick cut bacon

½ cup neutral oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Tools

Cast-iron griddle, like the highly-rated Lodge 16.75-inch Pre-Seasoned Cast-Iron Griddle available at Amazon

Large bowl

Cutting board, like Reviewed's favorite plastic cutting board, the Material reBoard

Chef’s knife, like the Zwilling Pro 8-inch Chef’s Knife available at Bed Bath & Beyond

Tongs, like the OXO Good Grips 12-Inch Tongs with Silicone Head available at Amazon

Time Needed

30 minutes

Difficulty

Easy

How to make Cast-Iron Griddle Cabbage and Bacon

Credit: Reviewed / Tara Jacoby / Kia Damon Crispy bacon meets grilled cabbage in this savory dish.

Step 1: Cut the cabbage

Using a sturdy chef’s knife, cut the cabbage in half from top down through the core then lay the halves down and cut them in half again. Slice lengthwise into ½-inch pieces until you have about two or three slices from each quarter.

Step 2: Prepare and cook the bacon

Add bacon to a cold cast iron griddle then turn the burner heat to medium—this is a great way to render the fat while getting crispy bacon. Cook the bacon and remove it from the griddle. Set aside and keep the fat on the griddle.

Step 3: Cook the cabbage

Cook cabbage slices five or six at a time by laying them flat on the griddle undisturbed for four minutes on each side. The cabbage should begin to look tender and browned. Sprinkle with a pinch of kosher salt and a few cracks of fresh black pepper before flipping. If you find that you’re running out of bacon fat on the griddle, drizzle with a few tablespoons of neutral oil like canola or vegetable oil. Cook all of the cabbage and set aside on a serving plate.

Step 4: Serve

Use a chef’s knife to cut the bacon into bite size bits. Sprinkle bacon bits over cabbage and serve immediately.

