6 celebrity-owned wines you can order online

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

2021 has already had quite the first chapter, and as we wrap up Dry January, inch closer to a full year of pandemic living, and enter a new era in American history, I think it’s safe to say that we could all use a drink. After a long day of Zoom meetings and masked breathing, you deserve to wind down with a bottle (or two) of wine delivered straight to your doorstep, and Drizly is here to help.

Here are six celebrity-owned wines available on Drizly that will have you giving yourself the full star treatment.

What is Drizly?

Drizly is North America’s largest online alcohol marketplace, connecting customers with thousands of retailers available in over 1,400 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to offering a wide selection of beer, wine, and spirits, the website and app also seek to empower consumers with detailed information about each type of alcohol available. From a brief history of Guinness beer, to wine pairing guides, and even notes on how to take a shot of tequila, Drizly makes it easy for you to feel confident about buying the right bottle.

ADVERTISEMENT

How does Drizly work?

After entering your delivery address, Drizly displays best-selling products available from the retailers in your area, as well as featured brands and recommended items– for more curated suggestions in the future, be sure to create an account. You can also browse Drizly by beer style, wine varietal, and liquor type, or search directly for your desired tipple.

Most products on Drizly are available for one-hour delivery, and are highlighted with a “Get It Now” badge. Sometimes, however, that special bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon you’ve been chasing isn’t in stock at a shop near you, but fret not! Drizly offers the option to order from stores that are a little further away with ground shipping.

1. Miraval Provence Rosé

Credit: Miraval / Getty / Kevin Winter, AFP Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie teamed up with the winemakers Famille Perrin to produce their signature Provence Rosé.

Though the famed former couple are no longer together, superstar actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt both remain part-owners of French wine company Miraval. The estate is managed by the notable winemakers Famille Perrin, and their signature Provence Rosé is a mouthwateringly fresh pink wine with hints of peach on the nose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refreshing and light, this rosé showcases flirty floral notes and the perfect amount of sweetness to make you pour another glass. Pair with fresh goat cheese, honey, and salty crackers.

Get the Miraval Provence Rosé on Drizly for $19.99

2. Sun Goddess Friuli Sauvignon Blanc

Credit: Sun Goddess Wines Grammy Award winner Mary J. Blige partnered with the Italian winery Fantinel to produce her line of Sun Goddess wines.

Sun Goddess is the proprietary wine of iconic R&B singer Mary J. Blige, in partnership with prestigious Italian winery Fantinel. The Grammy Award-winning artist cites an educational visit to the third-generation Fantinel family vineyard as her inspiration to enter the wine business alongside Marco Fantinel himself.

The Sun Goddess Friuli D.O.C. Sauvignon Blanc is a testament to just how much star power is behind this collaboration–a silky smooth, slightly tart wine with a touch of sweetness that makes every sip bright and balanced. Pair with a buttery salmon filet.

Get the Sun Goddess Friuli Sauvignon Blanc on Drizly for $20

ADVERTISEMENT

3. LVE By John Legend Côtes de Provence Rosé

Credit: LVE Wines John Legend works closely with Napa Valley’s Raymond Vineyards to make wines like his Côtes de Provence Rosé.

Award-winning musician John Legend’s wine brand Legend Vineyard Exclusive, or LVE, works closely with Napa Valley’s Raymond Vineyards and features wines produced in California as well as France.

The LVE Côtes de Provence Rosé comes in a limited edition resealable bottle and boasts a crisp smell with delicate notes of strawberry on the palette. Pair with fruit preserves and ricotta on toast.

Get the LVE By John Legend Côtes de Provence Rosé on Drizly for $28

4. Z. Alexander Brown Uncaged Pinot Noir

Credit: Z. Alexander Brown / AP / Mark Humphrey Country music star Zac Brown bucks tradition with his line of California-made wines.

Country music may typically be associated with a beer drinking crowd, but country artist Zac Brown’s line of country-approved wines are here to shake up the status quo. Made in collaboration with Californian winemaker John Killbrew, Z. Alexander Brown Uncaged Pinot Noir is a fresh take on a longstanding classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Juicer and lighter-bodied than the typical pinot noir, this smooth, jammy red wine is perfect for fans of fruit-forward white wines looking to dip their toes on the dark side. Pair with a medium-rare beef burger.

Get the Z Alexander Brown Uncaged Pinot Noir on Drizly for $19.99

5. Avaline Rosé

Credit: Avaline / Getty / Evan Agostini Cameron Diaz recently entered the winemaking world with her organic Avaline line.

In July 2020, Golden Globe-nominated actress Cameron Diaz and Fortune 40 Under 40 fashion entrepreneur Katherine Power launched Avaline, an organic wine brand dedicated to taking the guesswork out of wine. According to Avaline, “There’s no need to question what’s inside the bottle. When we know what’s in our glass, we can let the wine work its undeniable magic.”

Avaline organic rosé is a testament to that magic, marrying luscious notes of melon, hints of tartness, and a long mineral finish that lingers on the palate. It’s the perfect “any time of day” rosé. Pair with a hearty kale and avocado salad.

Get the Avaline Rosé on Drizly for $19.99

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Claret

Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin In addition to making movies, Francis Ford Coppola has been making wine since 1975.

Having entered the winemaking business in 1975, it comes as no surprise that legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola has one of the most extensive product ranges of any celebrity wine company. The Godfather director personally owns two California wineries that produce over two dozen wine varietals under the Coppola family name, including collaborations with his daughter Sofia Coppola.

Described as the “crown jewel of the Diamond Collection,” Francis Coppola’s Diamond Collection Claret is a robust Bordeaux-style red wine that will excite any dedicated wine enthusiast. This full-bodied semi-dry wine flaunts an elegant balance of blackberry and plum with notes of rich mocha and coffee. Pair with creamy chicken marsala.

Get the Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Claret on Drizly for $20

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.