7 decaf coffee options that deliver on flavor, minus the caffeine

Even though most of us coffee lovers could go cup-for-cup all day, drinking large amounts of caffeine isn’t that great for our bodies or minds. Many coffee drinkers have to limit their caffeine intake or even cut it out entirely, which can feel like a huge blow to your daily routine. Luckily, many coffee roasters offer high quality decaf options, and even half caff options.

Don’t worry, you really don’t have to forgo your delicious cup of coffee in the morning (or...afternoon). Here are tasty caffeine-free coffee options, plus a few half caff suggestions for when you’re somewhere in the middle.

1. Counter Culture Slow Motion

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin / Counter Culture Coffee Counter Culture has been churning out coffee for over 25 years.

Counter Culture Coffee’s Slow Motion is sourced from its certified organic partners in Latin America, and decaffeinated using Swiss Water processing. Medium-roasted with tasting notes of cocoa and molasses, Slow Motion is a perfect option for drinking black or with milk and sugar.

Get the 12oz Counter Culture Slow Motion on Amazon for $17

2. Mother Tongue Coffee Yummy Decaf

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin / Mother Tongue Coffee Mother Tongue Coffee is based in Oakland, California.

Do you like to drink decaf and support businesses owned and operated by women of color? You’ve got to try Mother Tongue Coffee’s Yummy Decaf. Its current offering is a Swiss-water processed coffee from the Fincas Mierisch farm in Jinotega, Nicaragua, that tastes like cherry chocolate cake. You can order in 8oz, 12oz, 2lb, and 5lb increments.

Get Mother Tongue Coffee Yummy Decaf starting at $14

3. Counter Culture Single Origin K’yuchi

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin / Counter Culture Coffee You can find Counter Culture Coffee at many online retailers.

Counter Culture is unique in offering multiple decaf coffees, including a rotating single-origin option. Its current offering is from the K’yuchi group in Nariño, Colombia. It’s processed at the only decaffeination center in Colombia, using sugarcane E.A. processing, which contributes to its sweetness. This coffee has notes of black cherry and dried dates.

Get the 12oz Counter Culture Single Origin K’yuchi for $18.50

4. Intelligentsia Decaf Organic El Mago

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin / Intelligentsia Intelligentsia distinguishes its decaf coffee with bright blue squares on the label.

Intelligentsia also offers a single-origin specialty decaf—alongside the House Decaf which you should also check out. The current offering is from the El Mago coffee farmers of Peru and decaffeinated using water processing. It’s medium-roasted, with tasting notes of chocolate, sweet orange, and vanilla. Intelligentsia’s El Mago is also organic-certified, which is really important to some coffee drinkers. El Mago is available in 12oz or 5lb bags.

Get Intelligentsia Decaf Organic El Mago starting at $17

5. Pavement Coffeehouse Decaf

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin / Pavement Coffee Pavement Coffee is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Pavement Coffeehouse offers a delicious decaf that never fails to disappoint. Its decaf is from Acevedo, Colombia, and is E.A.-processed, which gives it incredible sweetness. It is medium-light roasted with notes of graham cracker, fig, and banana. Pavement’s decaf also comes in 12oz, 2lb, or 5lb bags for your convenience.

Get Pavement Coffeehouse Decaf starting at $15.99

6. Onyx Coffee Lab Power Nap Half Caff

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin / Onyx Coffee Lab Onyx Coffee Lab offers a wide range of sizes for all its beans.

Onyx Coffee Lab offers a half caff blend of its beloved Worka Ethiopia coffee and a sugarcane E.A.-processed Colombian coffee. The result is a sweet, less-caffeinated cup with complex notes of cocoa, sugar, and peach. Even cooler: Power Nap is available in 4oz, 10oz, 2lb, and 5lb increments, so you can have as much or as little as you want.

Get Onyx Coffee Lab Power Nap Half Caff starting at $10

7. Counter Culture Borderlands Half Caff

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin / Counter Culture Coffee Counter Culture offers both decaf and half caff coffee options.

For those of us who can’t have too much caffeine, but still need a little kick in the morning, Counter Culture offers a half caff coffee for brewing at home. Its Borderlands Half Caff is a blend of caffeinated and decaffeinated coffees from Nariño, Colombia, and is roasted medium-light with tasting notes of cherry, molasses, and citrus.

Get the 12oz Counter Culture Borderlands Half Caff for $18.50

