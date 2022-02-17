How to build a vegan cheese board (that’s actually good)

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The vegan cheese industry has been making major strides in recent years, with countless new products launching every day—and it’s only going up from here. So if you’re vegan or dairy-free, you now have plenty to choose from when you go food shopping. (And if you’re hosting plant-based guests, crudité alone isn’t going to cut it anymore.)

Now, as a former editor at Culture Cheese Magazine (and as a child of Italian immigrants), I’m no stranger to real, high-quality artisan cheese—the kind that comes from cows, goats, sheep, and the like. That’s why I’m painfully aware of how different so many vegan cheeses taste from the real thing. But I was determined to sift through the countless labels in the “vegan” section of grocery stores to find the most comparable and tasty fromage alternatives that are well suited for cheese board building and entertaining.

Here’s what you need to put together a delicious, fully plant-based board (that’s good enough to share with your dairy-loving friends).

Cheeses we like

Credit: Reviewed / Violife Although the texture is a bit off, Violife's Parmesan is pretty spot-on.

Violife’s Just Like Parmesan

I want to start this list with a very honest disclaimer: None of these cheese alternatives taste exactly like the real thing. However! Compared to some competitors, they’re pretty darn close, and Violife’s Just Like Parmesan is a great example. I was surprised to taste how parm-like the flavor profile of this vegan cheese (whose ingredients include filtered water, potato and rice starch, and coconut oil) was. It doesn’t exactly have that flaky, dry texture we know and love from Parmigiano Reggiano—it was more moist and soft—but it did have that familiar cheesy saltiness that was enjoyable with fresh fruit and olives.

Get Violife’s Just Like Parmesan from Instacart for $6.39

Credit: Reviewed / Violife Violife's Epic Mature Cheddar has a strong cheese flavor.

Violife’s Epic Mature Cheddar Flavor Block

Another hit from Violife, this block offers a similar experience to the Parm: While the texture is a little iffy, the flavor is pretty spot-on. I compared it to another grocery store brand—Chao—and found that this flavor is much more cheddar-like, without that artificial, plastic-like undertone I got from the competitor. Try it with classic cheddar companions, like fresh apples or strawberry jam.

Get Violife’s Epic Mature Cheddar Flavor Block from Instacart for $6.49

Credit: Reviewed / Prosperity Market Misha's Kind Foods grew in popularity after a viral TikTok video.

Misha’s Kind Foods Smoked Cheddar

You might recognize Misha’s Kind Foods from that time when Lizzo featured its nut-based ricotta on her TikTok, back when she was trying out a vegan version of the viral ricotta toast trend. Naturally, the spread quickly sold out after that, but now their site is now back up and running—and with lots of other options.

I really love the smoked cheddar dip, which has an undeniable cheesy flavor and is tasty on anything from sandwiches to crackers to crudité. I also appreciate that Misha’s cheeses are all made from natural, recognizable ingredients, like cashews, almonds, spices, vegan cultures, and olive oil. You’ll have trouble keeping even real-cheese lovers away from this one.

Get Misha’s Smoked Cheddar from Misha’s Kind Foods for $8

Credit: Reviewed / Treeline We love Treeline's French-style garlic and herb cheese spread for its smooth texture and tangy flavor.

Treeline Herb Garlic French-Style Cheese

Think of this cheese as Boursin’s trendy, vegan cousin. It’s a cashew-based garlic and herb dip with a citrus tanginess that’s reminiscent of chèvre, and a dense texture that requires a baguette as its partner (or, at least, a decently sturdy cracker). This cheese is another option with clean, recognizable ingredients, like cashews, cultured brown rice, and spices. It’s not as crumbly as Boursin, though (although that’s not necessarily a bad thing).

Get Treeline Herb Garlic French-Style Cheese from Instacart for $8.69

Credit: Reviewed / Violife It might not taste "just like Feta," but we'd still add this product to our vegan cheese lineup.

Violife’s Just Like Feta

Yep, it’s Violife again. But one caveat to this cheese is it doesn’t actually taste like the name on the packaging; I oddly found it to taste more like goat cheese than feta. It’s packaged in a brine-like liquid, but the texture itself is fairly soft and easy to spread on a cracker. It also has a flavor that’s unexpectedly goat-y. But if you enjoy it without the expectation of feta, it’s a good cheese board addition! (Just be mindful of its wet nature in relation to other things on the board.) I love it on a salty cracker with something sweet, like jam, honey, or agave.

Get Violife’s Just Like Feta from Instacart for $6.49

Charcuterie to add

Credit: Reviewed / Yves Yves Veggie Pepperoni is a great partner for vegan cheese.

Yves Veggie Pepperoni

Something that’s even harder to track down than a good vegan cheese is a good cured meat alternative. This vegan pepperoni from Yves might be a little bit thicker and chewier than the real thing, but the tasty seasoning makes it similar enough—especially when it’s paired with cheese. Full disclosure, though: This is one of those plant-based items that’s made from a hodge podge of random ingredients—the main ones being soy protein isolate and vital wheat gluten—but if that’s not something that bothers you, this is a great addition to the board.

Get Yves Veggie Pepperoni from Instacart for $3.79

Credit: Reviewed / Hellenic Farms This salami might be made almost solely from figs, but it's a great charcuterie alternative.

Hellenic Farms Fig Salami

This product, on the other hand, has only three ingredients: dried figs, smoked paprika, and Aleppo pepper. Yes, this “salami” is made almost entirely from dried figs. And I know what all you skeptics are thinking: “Dried fruit could never taste like cured meat!” And you’re right; it doesn’t really. But it has some unexpected similarities to real salami—like the smoky seasoning and tough, chewy texture. Of course, there’s no avoiding the inherent fig flavor, but I felt that the savory smokiness matched well with it, and we all know figs are a classic match for cheese, so it works well on a board. Plus, added fiber!

Get Hellenic Farms Smoked Paprika Aleppo Pepper Fig Salami from Amazon for $8.68

Other accompaniments

Credit: Reviewed / Monica Petrucci Accompaniments are the glue that holds any good cheese board together.

Crackers

You can’t have a board without one of the most important cheese partners: crackers. A good cracker is more than a vehicle for cheese and charcuterie—it enhances the snacking experience! If you’re hosting an all-vegan board, it might be a good idea to incorporate gluten-free crackers to keep the allergen-friendly theme going. We love Mary’s Gone Crackers for their versatile flavor and seed-filled crunch. Otherwise, Simple Mills Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers are another solid option with a more simple flavor profile.

Fresh fruit

Fresh fruit works well on any cheese or charcuterie board, but it’s especially a no-brainer for plant-based boards. I added grapes here, but feel free to experiment with anything from berries to citrus to melon.

Dried fruit

Additions like dried apricots and figs (in a non-salami form, that is) are excellent cheese partners, thanks to their hearty textures and the sweet-tart contrast they bring to the table.

Jams and jellies

If being vegan means nixing honey, there are plenty of other sweet spreads and toppings that you can add to offset the saltiness of your cheeses. We love Dalmatia Fig Spread or Stonewall Kitchen Blueberry Jam for fruity bites, or you can opt for agave as a closer-to-honey alternative.

Nuts

Every good board needs some crunch. You can’t go wrong with classic roasted almonds, walnuts, or pecans—but don’t be afraid to think outside the box, with cocoa dusted nuts or a candied option for added sweetness.

Dark chocolate

Don’t forget the chocolate! Chocolate is a no-brainer cheese match, as it goes with everything from creamy cheddar to hard parm. Just make sure it’s dark, without any added dairy.

