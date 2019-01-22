You can make pizza in a slow cooker—here's how

Here at Reviewed, we discovered a new, easy way to get your pizza fix. Hint: it’s not delivery and it’s certainly not DiGiorno—it’s slow cooker deep dish pizza.

We were skeptical at first when we found the recipe from A Spicy Perspective, but to our surprise, the outcome was not only delicious, but it was easy to make as well. The cook time is longer than your traditional pie, but in the end, it’s cheaper, customizable and just as tasty. Perfect for a lazy day, football game, pizza night and more.

Intrigued like we were initially? Here’s how you can make pizza in the slow cooker at home.

What you need:

At least a 6-quart slow cooker. We used a 6-quart oval cooker, though a circular one should work fine as well.

Enough parchment paper to cover the inside of your slow cooker.

Enough flour to roll out your dough.

Cornmeal to sprinkle on both sides of the dough.

Fresh or frozen (and defrosted) dough.

Lots of cheese. We used a full bag of Italian blend.

Pizza/tomato sauce.

Any other toppings (cooked meat, veggies, etc.) you want. We used pepperoni.

How to do it:

1. Roll the dough

We laid out a piece of parchment paper and sprinkled it with flour and cornmeal to help roll the dough out. Once the dough was down, we rolled it into an oval, since we had an oval slow cooker. One thing we made sure to do was to roll it bigger than the bottom of the pot so that the sides could fold up for the deep dish style.

Credit: Mike Roorda/Reviewed How to make slow cooker pizza: Rolling the dough

2. Pop it in the "oven"

Once both sides were sprinkled with cornmeal and rolled out evenly, we lifted the parchment paper and carefully placed the paper (with the dough on it) into the slow cooker. We then removed any excess parchment paper that stuck out of the bowl of the cooker.

Credit: Mike Roorda/Reviewed How to make slow cooker pizza: Placing the dough

3. Make the deep dish

To start forming the pizza, we pressed the dough evenly into the sides of the slow cooker creating a bowl shape, then added a layer of cheese. We used nearly the entire bag, but that is up to you.

4. Add the toppings

We then stretched the dough up the sides of the cooker even more and added pepperoni. This would be where any other toppings could be added.

Credit: Mike Roorda/Reviewed How to make slow cooker pizza: The toppings

5. Sauce it up

After that came the sauce, which we poured over the cheese and pepperoni and used a spoon to evenly distribute it, making sure none got on the crust part of the dough to make it soggy. We added some extra cheese on top, too.

Credit: Mike Roorda/Reviewed How to make slow cooker pizza: Pre-baking

6. Shut the lid

Once the pizza was constructed, we covered the slow cooker with a paper towel and put the lid on top of that to keep the lid from dripping on the pie.

7. Heat the "oven"

We set the pizza to cook on high for four hours, but the recipe says 2-4 hours, or 4-6 hours on low.

8. Check the pie

After two hours, check the pizza to see if it’s done. If the crust is golden brown, not spongy and up to your standards, carefully remove it using the ends of the parchment paper. We checked after three hours and the crust was starting to burn and get a little too hard, so we removed it.

Credit: Mike Roorda/Reviewed How to make slow cooker pizza: The cooked pizza

9. Chow down

Take the pizza off the parchment paper, cut and enjoy! The best part is, there should be minimal mess in the bottom of the slow cooker.

Credit: Mike Roorda/Reviewed How to make slow cooker pizza: Taking a slice

Tips for your at-home pizzeria

Credit: Mike Roorda/Reviewed How to make slow cooker pizza: The final product