Here's how to properly use an electric can opener

How an electric can opener works

Looking to add a little extra convenience to your life? If so, it’s time to invest in an electric can opener.

Even though there are plenty of tried-and-true manual can openers, upgrading to an electric version of this small kitchen appliance will make opening cans of ingredients easier and faster than ever. Seriously, once you try an electric can opener, you won’t want to go back to the old way of cranking tops off by hand.

Whether you’re opening cans of beans to add to a steaming pot of chili or removing the top of a tuna can to make a mid-day sandwich, an electric can opener will always be there for you—as long as you use it the right way. If you’re not exactly sure how your new appliance works, here's how to use it properly.

Step 1: Prepare the can opener

Lift or press the lever that releases the can opener’s blade and clamp so you can position the can.

Step 2: Get the can into position

Place the can against the back of the appliance and ensure the lip is aligned with the wheel and blade.

Step 3: Secure the can

Once the can is in position, adjust the cutter head to clamp the can in place.

Step 4: Open the can

Press down on the cutter head or push the designated button to start opening the can. As it rotates, lightly hold the can so its contents don’t spill.

Step 5: Remove lid

The can opener’s magnet will hold onto the lid of the can when you disengage the clamp. Remove the lid from the magnet and recycle it.