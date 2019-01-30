This new KitchenAid attachment is a must-have for bakers

If you’re an overzealous home baker like me, you're probably always on the lookout for gadgets that will make baking easier, faster, and/or more convenient. Well, I'm here to tell you that the new KitchenAid Sifter + Scale attachment ($89.99 on Amazon) definitely meets these criteria if you use a KitchenAid stand mixer. It's a quicker, more effective way to sift baking ingredients into the best stand mixer—perfect for anyone who's constantly baking bread or whipping up homemade frosting.

After receiving this mixer attachment as a gift, I put it to the test making a batch of macarons to see if it lives up to the hype, and frankly—it does. If you’ve been eyeing this cool gadget but are wondering if it's worth the moderately high price tag of $90, here’s a full breakdown of everything you need know.

What is the KitchenAid Sifter + Scale?

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Here's what you'll see when you open the box.

The KitchenAid Sifter + Scale stand mixer attachment is a new two-in-one attachment for KitchenAid mixers.

The whole purpose of this attachment is to streamline a few common and time-consuming baking steps. Anyone who's ever had to sift 4 cups of flour by hand knows it can be an arduous task, so the KitchenAid Sifter + Mixer aims to make both sifting and measuring a more hands-off process.

Like the majority of other attachments from this brand, the sifter attaches to the "power hub" on front of your appliance. This one is unique because it can be used separately from your mixer as a countertop digital scale, making it useful even when you're not baking. It's also worth noting that it is on the larger side, even for a KitchenAid product.

How does the KitchenAid Sifter + Scale work?

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau The scale portion can be used separately from the sifter.

While certainly not cheap, the KitchenAid Sifter + Scale attachment does provide quite a bit of functionality for your money, as there are three ways to use it.

First, as I mentioned earlier, you can use the scale on its own. The cover for the hopper—which KitchenAid calls the “accessory plate”—attaches to the scale base, and you can then use it to measure out ingredients. The scale lets you choose between grams, ounces, and pounds, and I’ve found the measurements to be precise and accurate. I actually prefer this scale over the one I’ve used for years.

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau You can weigh ingredients directly from the hopper.

Secondly, if you need to weigh out an ingredient to sift, this attachment makes it quicker and easier than ever. Simply pour your ingredient into the hopper and turn on the scale, and the attachment will tell you exactly how much it weighs. It's amazing and so convenient. For the record, the hopper can hold up to 4 cups of dry ingredients, which should be more than enough for most recipes and can simply be used in smaller batches for larger recipes.

Credit: KitchenAid It's really hard to get a picture of the sifter in action, so I'm defaulting to a brand picture.

Finally, this attachment sifts dry ingredients for you, depositing them right into the bowl of your mixer. You can make the attachment sift faster or slower by adjusting the speed of your mixer, and if you want to sift ingredients without stirring the bowl’s contents, just remove the paddle before you fire up the mixer.

Is the KitchenAid Sifter + Scale worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Is it worth it? You'll have to decide.

If you’re a casual home baker, you might be wondering if this attachment is really worth the money. After all, you can get a hand sifter for around $15.

For me, the answer is a resounding "yes!" I hate using my hand sifter, as it takes forever and makes my hand cramp, so I usually just skip sifting—a good way to get mediocre results.

To help you decide if this attachment will suit your own needs, here's a comprehensive breakdown of its pros and cons:

The good:

Easy setup and use

Two-in-one functionality

Precise scale measurements

Quick, hands-free sifting

Dishwasher-safe components (most, but not all)

Convenient storage box

The bad:

Huge size

Lower-quality hopper material

High price

All things considered, I find the KitchenAid Sifter + Scale attachment to be extremely helpful, and I'd wholeheartedly recommend it to enthusiastic home bakers. It's easy to use and saves you some hassle in the kitchen, which is always a win in my book. I will admit the price is a little high for what it is, but KitchenAid is a fairly upscale brand and all of its attachments are pricey, so this shouldn't be that surprising.

If you already have a digital scale and/or sifter (manual or powered) that you love, this attachment probably isn't worth the investment until you're ready to replace what you have.

Get the KitchenAid Sifter + Scale attachment on Amazon for $89.99

The tasty finished product

If you're wondering what I baked while writing this article, behold the results. These lovely French macarons have a lavender shell and honey buttercream filling—yum!

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Voila! The perfect Valentine's Day treat!

If anyone wants to replicate these delicious treats, here’s a list of the tools I used. They're all-around great baking supplies that I’d highly recommend for any home baker.

Recipe

To make my macarons, I followed this recipe for Martha’s Favourite Macarons* from Twist: Creative Ideas to Reinvent Your Baking. This is a basic macaron recipe, so I added a splash of lavender extract for a delicate floral twist and that pretty color.

Tools

– KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Design Series with Glass Bowl—$299.95 from Amazon

– KitchenAid Sifter + Scale attachment—$89.99 on Amazon

– 10-Piece Glass Mixing Bowl Set—$39.95 from Williams Sonoma

– Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet—$24.47 on Amazon

– Wilton Easy Flex Silicone Spatula Set—$10.46 on Amazon

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

