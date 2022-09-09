Shop our go-to grocery list for family-pleasing lunches

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Back to school time means getting back to the grind for many families. Gone are the days where bedtimes aren’t enforced and homework isn’t a concern once school is back in session. And if your kiddo brings their own lunch to school, the luxury of not having to plan their lunch every single day evaporates as the summer season comes to a close.

As a busy working mom, and a registered dietitian, I know first-hand how challenging it can be to come up with school lunch ideas for kids that actually offer substantial nutrition and help keep little tummies full until the final school bell rings.

Thankfully, over the years I have found some must-have grocery items that help make my quest for delicious and nutritious lunch box meals a breeze. While the lunches aren’t quite Pinterest-worthy (no “themed” boxes that have a color scheme going on), they are made with items that my daughter enjoys and I am happy to offer to her.

And if you’re short on lunch ideas for adults, these items not only make for great kid-friendly lunches, they allow for adult-friendly grab-and-go lunches, too. After all, data shows that skipping meals (like lunch) consistently has a negative impact on daily diet quality, potentially resulting in health impacts over time.

Here’s the back-to-school grocery list I use to create lunches that not only appeal to kid’s taste buds, but also appeal to grown-up dietary needs and habits. When I make my back-to-school grocery run, these must-haves always find their way into my cart. Each item helps me make a kid-friendly and adult-worthy pre-made lunch to keep both of us fueled mid-day.

1. Zespri sungold kiwis

If my daughter could eat candy at lunchtime every day, she would do so in a heartbeat. But I prefer that she eats more nutrient-dense food during the day instead of sugar-packed snacks.



Zespri SunGold Kiwis are a perfect solution for a lunchtime addition or even a snack. These kiwis are bursting with natural sweetness, but no added sugar.



This refreshing and sweet golden kiwi provides the complete package of feel-good nutrition with more than 20 vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, fiber, potassium, folate, vitamin E and antioxidants. They even provide more than 100% of your daily vitamin C needs in one fruit.

Shop at Walmart

Lunch idea for kids: These kiwis are easy to include in a bento box. For my daughter, I remove the skin and slice them for her future enjoyment.



Lunch idea for adults: I simply toss whole kiwis in my lunch bag for my own snack or meal addition, knowing I can just cut, scoop, and enjoy!

2. Wonderful pistachios, honey roasted

Wonderful Pistachios are a complete protein, providing all nine essential amino acids. They are a great protein choice because they’re naturally cholesterol-free and add fiber to your day.



In fact, pistachios are the only good source of protein among popular snack nuts, with more than 10% of the daily value for protein per serving. The Honey Roasted flavor is kissed with honey, sugar and a pinch of salt for a sweet and savory protein source.

Shop at Walmart

Lunch idea for kids: I add these to my daughter’s bento box for a satiating plant based protein source that she is happy to eat (thanks to the sweetness).



Lunch idea for adults: I use these nuts as a salad topping or an addition to my yogurt parfait.

3. Applegate naturals oven roasted turkey breast

Applegate Naturals Oven Roasted Turkey Breast is a versatile grocery item that helps me make a variety of lunches that satisfy everyone in my family. Casein-, dairy-, and gluten-free, their turkey checks so many important boxes.

Since it contains no fillers or artificial ingredients, I can feel good serving it along with other nutrient-packed foods for a balanced lunch. Bonus? The turkey is humanely raised with no antibiotics ever.

Shop at Target

Lunch idea for kids: Instead of buying pre-made lunch packs, I love cutting this turkey into perfect circles using a cookie cutter and pairing it with cheese and crackers for a DIY meal for my daughter. She also enjoys turkey pinwheels made with cream cheese, lettuce, and tomato all wrapped in a whole grain tortilla.



Lunch idea for adults: For me, I tend to make a simple turkey wrap utilizing the same ingredients, and enjoy it along with some veggies, fresh fruit, or other goodies.

4. POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice

I love making smoothies for lunch boxes. And leaning on POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice allows me to create nutritious concoctions that are absolutely delish. There are 700 mg of polyphenol antioxidants in every 8 ounces of this juice—four times the antioxidants as green tea, on average.



To make a smoothie, I combine the POM juice with frozen pineapple, coconut milk, and a pitted date in a blender and blend on high until creamy (the frozen pineapple does wonders for that).

Shop at Target

Lunch idea for kids: I pour a kid-size serving in a thermos for my daughter and pack it with the rest of her lunch.



Lunch idea for adults: Once the kids portion is removed, I add some ground flax seeds and a dash of turmeric to the mix and pour a serving for myself, or stash it in the fridge for lunchtime.

$28 at Amazon

5. Brainiac brain butter

Both my daughter and I can benefit from eating more brain health-supporting nutrients like choline and omega-3 fatty acids, and Brainiac Brain Butter allows us to do just that.

This is essentially an almond butter made with a touch of chocolate and a boost of DHA omega 3 fatty acids, choline, and ALA—three nutrients that support brain health. This spread is one that everyone in my family is happy to include as a sub for sugary hazelnut spreads.

Shop at Amazon

Lunch idea for kids: For my daughter, I send the spread in a sealable container that’s easy to open and she uses it as a dip for pre-washed berries.



Lunch idea for adults: I enjoy spreading it on top of rice cakes and then sprinkling on some blueberries and hemp seeds.

$28 at Amazon

These shelf-stable fruits are a great pantry staple to have when I need fruit for lunchtime but all of my bananas and apples are gone. Each box in Joolie’s Organic Medjool Dates snack pack comes with three organic glyphosate-free pitted dates that are easy to eat and naturally sweet. With no added sugar and a boost of fiber, these fruits are a great solution for any sweet tooth.



Shop at Amazon

Lunch idea for kids: My daughter will eat them on their own, so I add a box to her lunch as a sweet treat. To her, they’re almost as good as candy, but to me they’re far more nutritious.



Lunch idea for adults: I enjoy stuffing the dates with some soft cheese and an almond for a balanced addition to my lunch.

7. Pacific foods organic chicken noodle soup

When the weather cools down, there is no reason why people can't enjoy a warm bowl of soup at lunchtime, even if they don’t have access to a microwave. By using a thermos that preserves heat, a classic chicken noodle soup can be enjoyed by all.



Pacific Foods Organic Chicken Noodle Soup uses no GMOs, preservatives, or additives. Made with organic chicken broth, hearty egg noodles, real organic chicken, garden veggies, and a blend of seasonings, this soup appeals to kids and kids at heart.

Shop at Amazon $25 at Amazon

Lunch idea for kids: Since one serving provides 13 grams of protein, it is a dish that can tame those tummy grumbles until the school day is over. Pair it with crackers and a piece of fruit for a complete meal.



Lunch idea for adults: I like to stir some fresh baby spinach into my bowl of soup, and I may opt for pepper crackers over something more kid-friendly, but it’s basically the same idea.

8. Popchips variety pack

Classic potato chips are an easy food to toss into a child’s lunchbox. But as delish as they are, they can be loaded with unnecessary fat because of the way they are fried. Popchips uses a unique process that combines heat and pressure to pop, not fry, the chips, so they are a perfect solution for chip lovers looking to save some calories in the long run.

Shop at Amazon

Lunch idea for kids: I snag a variety pack of the Popchips and add either the Sea Salt or Sour Cream and Onion into my child’s lunch box.



Lunch idea for adults: I lean on the barbecue flavor as a crunchy addition to my salads instead of croutons. Simply crumble the chips, sprinkle, and enjoy!

9. Barilla farfalle and Barilla rustic pesto

Pasta is a staple in my home because it provides important nutrients like protein and B vitamins. And unlike many other “white carbs,” pasta has a lower glycemic index, meaning that it digests slowly and offers a bit more satiety than white bread or cookies.

The Barilla Rustic Pesto has a fresh-tasting essence that allows for easy meals in a snap. Made with quality ingredients, leaning on this jarred pesto saves me a ton of time in the kitchen by allowing me to skip making the sauce from scratch.

I make a chilled pesto pasta salad for both my daughter and myself using the jarred pesto and Barilla farfalle pasta.

Shop at Target

Lunch idea for kids: For my daughter’s version, I add some cheese, sliced chicken breast, and peas.



Lunch idea for adults: For myself, I include some Bella Sun Luci sun dried tomatoes, cooked broccoli, and the same chicken for a grown-up version of this dish.

10. Eggland’s best eggs

Eggs aren’t just a breakfast food, and I use them for easy protein-packed lunches for everyone in my family. Eggland’s Best Eggs are my go-to because they have 25% less saturated fat, 6 times more Vitamin D, and 10 times more Vitamin E compared to other eggs. On Sundays, I hard-boil a few of these eggs and keep them on-hand for lunchbox additions.



Lunch idea for kids: My daughter enjoys eating a hard boiled egg with a sprinkle of seasoning (currently she’s into Everything But The Bagel Seasoning from Trader Joe’s).



Lunch idea for adults: I love mashing one or two hard boiled eggs with a touch of mayo and dill for a classic egg salad.

11. Milton’s craft bakers: the original healthy multi-grain bread

Sandwiches are a lunchtime staple and are incredibly easy to whip up the night before. But instead of using refined white bread for our sandwiches, I lean on Milton’s Craft Bakers Multi-Grain Bread.

This bread is hearty and delicious with 5 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber (12% of your daily recommended value), and a major boost of whole grains per serving. The loaf’s signature mixture contains a blend of wheat, corn, oats and a hint of honey, which gives it an impressive nutritional value.

Shop at Walmart

Lunch idea for kids: I use this bread to make a nut or seed butter and sliced banana sandwich for my daughter (cut into the shape of a heart, of course).

Lunch idea for adults: And for me? I love a veggie and hummus sandwich to help keep me going for the rest of the day.

$13 at Amazon

12. Cucumbers

Speaking of veggies on sandwiches…Yes, the classic cucumber helps elevate both grown-up and kid-friendly lunchboxes in the nutrition and enjoyment departments. As a hydrating and fiber-packed veggie, cucumbers are a fantastic addition to salads, sandwiches, and even on their own as a crunchy snack.

Lunch idea for kids: My daughter seems to enjoy them the most when I peel some of the skin off and use a small cookie cutter to make slices into flower shapes. I put some in her lunchbox with hummus for dipping, or as a stand alone side.

Lunch idea for adults: I love them as a crunchy addition to the hummus and veggie sandwiches mentioned above, or dipped in that same hummus along with an array of peppers, carrots, and other colorful veggies.

$19 at Amazon

13. Cheerios

Cereal is an easy, affordable, and delicious way to deliver nutrients kids need and will happily eat. And while it is true that cereal is a quintessential breakfast food, there’s no reason why it can’t be included in a balanced lunch also.

Classic Cheerios are a cereal that both kids and adults have been eating for years, and leaning on this cereal fuels both big and tiny bellies with whole grains and nutrients like fiber and calcium.

Shop at Walmart

Lunch idea for kids and adults: For both myself and my daughter, I love including a portable bowl with an easy-open lid, filled with Cheerios. Include an old-school container of milk and some freeze-dried strawberries and you have yourself an extremely economical and nutritious lunch option that everyone is happy to eat. On occasion, I will include some Honey Nut Cheerios in my daughter’s bowl for a little more sweetness.

$45 at Amazon

