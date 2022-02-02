Edible flowers jazz up this quick weekday lunch

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Jenny Dorsey is a professional chef, author and speaker specializing in interdisciplinary storytelling fusing food with social good. She leads a nonprofit named Studio ATAO and runs her own culinary consulting business. Her food and work has been featured in outlets such as Food Network, Oxygen TV, Eater, Food & Wine, Bon Appetit, among others.

This is one of my go-to recipes for a busy weekday lunch. If you’re not familiar with yuba sheets, they are formed during the soymilk making process and are thin, beige sheets that can be sliced into noodle form (or used to wrap things, or compressed into blocks). I always keep a few packets in my fridge if I want to make some five-minute noodles that are conveniently vegan and gluten- free. You can also use yuba strips in stir fries or soups—they hold up great in hot foods! Using tweezers to top the dish with edible flowers is a perfect finishing touch.

As a chef with a background in fine dining, I’m always teased about my proclivity for using tweezers. As much as they are truly fantastic for putting teeny tiny pieces of ice plant onto a beautifully seared piece of foie, I advocate for tweezers way beyond just a plating tool. They are also great for transferring smaller pieces of vegetables, fruit, or delicate meats from one place to another, for gently moving things around on a hot binchotan, removing pieces of shell that may fall into your separated egg whites, and so much more. Plus, you’re practicing manual dexterity using them, so what’s not to love?

What you need

Credit: Reviewed / Tara Jacoby Tweezers aren't only for use in high-end restaurants.

Ingredients

10 ounces yuba sheets (2 packages), sliced into strips and separated

2 cloves garlic, peeled, grated

3 tablespoons chives, minced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons black vinegar, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon creamy, unsalted peanut butter, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon Maggi seasoning, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon maple syrup

3.5 ounces salted, shredded turnip (optional)

Edible flowers, for garnish

Tools

Tweezers

Tongs

Mixing bowl

Time Needed

10 minutes

Difficulty

Easy

Yield

Approximately 2 quarts

How to make Peanut Butter Yuba Noodles with Edible Flowers

Credit: Reviewed / Jenny Dorsey / Tara Jacoby Elevate this easy lunchtime meal with edible flowers.

Step 1: Prepare the noodles

Separate and slice noodles, which are ready to eat right from the package.

Step 2: Mix ingredients

Combine all ingredients except flowers and adjust seasonings to taste.

Step 3: Garnish with flowers

For an extra special look, gently separate edible flower petals from stems using gloved hands. Place all petals in ice-cold water, then use your tweezers to carefully arrange the petals on top of the dish.

