A love letter to Safe and Fair granola

Granola is my love language. Between the crunch, the taste, and the versatility, I can eat it morning, noon, and night and be totally satisfied. But as a registered dietitian, I tend to shy away from most pre-made granola because unfortunately, the ingredients found in many of them aren’t the best when it comes to overall health. And the ones that are “healthy” usually taste like the bottom of my shoe—not good.

So instead of foregoing this yogurt topping and snack altogether, I resorted to making my own for a period of time. Each week, I'd whip up a batch of homemade granola using ingredients that I feel good about putting into my body. Cooking a homemade batch of granola is easy enough, but I honestly prefer to crack open a bag of the crunchy stuff and nosh away, no work required.

Enter: Safe and Fair granola, made with great ingredients and tastes even better than my homemade version.

About Safe and Fair Food Company

Credit: Safe and Fair Food Company Safe and Fair makes granola, popcorn, brownie mix, and more packaged food items.

According to the brand's website, the Safe and Fair mission is, "Making clean label, delicious food affordable and accessible to all." Clean label refers to ingredient transparency on the label of each food item, so consumers know exactly what they're eating. Safe and Fair also prides itself on being plant-based, meaning its products are all vegetarian- and vegan-friendly.

What makes Safe and Fair granola good for you?

Safe and Fair granola contains fewer added sugars than many other pre-made granolas out there. Plus, they use real food for flavoring—instead of using lab-made ingredients that you don't find in nature (Red 40, anyone?), you'll find ingredients like apples, limes, and even real coffee.

This granola is particularly awesome because all flavors are preservative-free and free from the top nine allergens, so I can confidently offer them to my daughter's friends without any allergic reaction concerns. Safe and Fair does't use preservatives and the ingredient list is very similar to what I'd use for a homemade batch.

I tried all of the Safe and Fair granola flavors and here's what I thought

Honeycrisp Apple Pie

Credit: Safe and Fair Food Company Safe and Fair granola is a direct-to-consumer food company, and many of its products are also available on Amazon.

Safe and Fair Honeycrip Apple Pie granola smells just like the real thing. And while a handful of this granola isn’t a perfect swap for pie, it's an awesome ingredient for many fall-favorite recipes, in addition to a morning yogurt topper. From a baked stuffed apple to a fruit crumble, this granola can elevate a slew of dishes in a super-cozy way.

Get Safe and Fair Honeycrisp Apple Pie Granola, 12-oz. on Amazon for $14.99

Birthday Cake

Credit: Safe and Fair Food Company Birthday Cake Granola is also available in a 24-ounce party size bag.

While this one is a bit too sweet for me, my 5-year-old daughter is smitten with the Safe and Fair Birthday Cake Granola. Since everything is better with sprinkles in a child’s eyes, enjoying a classic breakfast food that has a fun sprinkle surprise makes my kiddo’s eyes light up when she finds it on the breakfast table. And since the sprinkles are colored with ingredients like vegetable juice and turmeric, this dietitian mom is happy that her daughter is not being loaded up with artificial colorings.

Get Safe and Fair Birthday Cake Granola, 12-oz. on Amazon for $17.98

Key Lime Pie

Credit: Safe and Fair Food Company Gluten-free oats are the base for all Safe and Fair granola.

I'll admit I was wary when I tried Key Lime Pie Granola. As a key lime pie afficionado, I was pleasantly surprised when I dug into this bag—it's great for a zesty summertime treat or for when you're dreaming of a beach vacation in the dead of winter.

Get Safe and Fair Key Lime Pie Granola, 12-oz. on Amazon for $10.08

Vanilla Latte

Credit: Safe and Fair Food Company 3% of proceeds from the brand's website are donated to the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University.

Many snacks and foods that claim to be coffee- or latte-flavored seem to be packed with a fake coffee flavor that doesn’t quite do it for coffee lovers like myself. Safe and Fair Vanilla Latte nails the latte flavor.

Without being overly sweet, this granola is made with real 100% Columbian coffee and natural vanilla to give this treat a real latte flavor (and smell! The smell is heavenly). I love sprinkling it on top of vanilla Greek yogurt for a not-too-sweet crunchy addition to my breakfast.

Get Safe and Fair Vanilla Latte Granola, 12-oz. for $6

Full Stack

Credit: Safe and Fair Food Company Full Stack Granola tastes just like a plate of syrup-covered pancakes.

Safe and Fair Full Stack tastes literally just like pancakes and maple syrup, but without the need to dirty a pan! When I'm craving something sweet, this granola fits the bill. And since it's made with real maple syrup, you don’t have to work about any fake ingredients.

Get Safe and Fair Full Stack Granola, 12-oz. for $6

