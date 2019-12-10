This subscription box is perfect for every tea lover

Spilling the tea on subscription box service Sips by
College is a time rife with experimentation. So it’s fitting that it was during college that I tried my first sip of... tea. Yes—cue the eyerolls—tea: a Lipton tea bag steeped in what can only be described as sugary milk with a splash of hot water. Having never developed a taste for coffee, I loved finally holding a warm mug in my hands as I ate breakfast and got ready for class.
But in the decade or so since, I haven’t experimented much more aside from eliminating the milk and sugar and stocking up on some tea infusers so I could enjoy loose leaf varieties. Other than that, my go-to teas have been pretty basic: English breakfast in the morning and afternoon, and the occasional chamomile before bed.
So when my Instagram served up a piping hot ad for Sips by tea subscription box, I was intrigued. I already knew I could order subscriptions for everything from razors to plants—would one devoted to tea be high-quality enough to justify the recurring cost? Fueled by perhaps one too many cups, I signed up.
Sips by is a female-founded startup out of Austin that connects tea drinkers with more than 150 global tea brands based on preferences identified in an extensive questionnaire. Once a user establishes a profile with preferences, and opts into a standard membership of $15 a month, Sips by ships four teas per box along with detailed flavor descriptions and brewing instructions. You can make about 15 cups from each shipment, or more if you re-steep the bags. You can also prepay for six or 12 months at a time to receive up to one month free.
The boxes contain loose leaf and bagged tea that ranges on the spectrum of high-caffeine black to caffeine-free herbal. If your box includes loose leaf teas, Sips by also sends along empty biodegradable tea bags to fill. Boxes are either personalized to your specific tastes or pre-packaged for the season. Current seasonal offers include both Nice (a combo of caffeinated and herbal options) and NaughTEA (all caffeine-free) boxes for the holidays, as well as a women-owned tea brands box, a chai tea box, and more. Sips by’s website also sells mugs, electric kettles, loose teas, and a (now sold out) mug club subscription.
You can also give a Sips by gift certificate, allowing the recipient fill out their own taste preferences and profile to get the box best suited for them.
While the pre-made tea boxes intrigued me, I wanted to craft my own personalized tea kits. I signed up and created a profile, opting for a three-month package for $45, minus a coupon code available on the website (my total: $43.50).
Next came the questionnaire, meant to zero in on what you want out of your subscription. As someone who wanted to keep an open mind to new varieties, I tried to only nix things that truly did not interest me.
It was only nine questions, but each was specific enough for me to question just how much I knew about tea at all. I realized there was so much out there I had never tried! And while it was more in-depth than I was expecting, the format was very user-friendly and quick to complete.
First, on a scale of 1 to 5, I chose my preferred caffeine level (5: mostly caffeinated), type of tea (3: a mix of loose and bagged), and flavor (1: mostly unflavored).
Then I was asked to peruse a list of 19 flavors to select either Yes, No, or Maybe. To keep my options open, I selected Maybe for most flavors, including turmeric, nutty, minty, savory, and berry. I opted to not receive anything with floral, coffee, or coconut flavors, and I was intrigued enough about earthy and smokey notes to select Yes to both.
Once that was complete, I moved on to selecting Yes, No, or Maybe to 15 types of teas, everything from the standard green and black, to the familiar white and oolong, to teas I hadn’t heard of before (pu-erh, yaupon, guayusa). I gave the green light to all but a couple.
The remaining questions asked me to identify my brew style (“Tea bag and sachet all day”), how often I drink tea (“My blood type is tea”), and if I had any dietary or allergy restrictions. At long last, it was time to ship my order.
Covered in tiny hearts and tea leaves, Sips by boxes are adorable at first sight. Upon opening each box, I was greeted with a card that said “Made for Meghan,” detailing that month’s contents. There is no superfluous packaging inside, which I appreciated—just the teas and an occasional coupon code from the tea brands themselves should I want a discount on one of their full-sized products. All three of my boxes contained loose leaf teas, and there were plenty of empty tea bags to match.
In addition to trying each tea myself, I recruited about a dozen colleagues for an afternoon tea party to help sample the remaining varieties.
This box had perhaps the most familiar tastes to what I was already used to drinking.
This was perhaps the best of the three boxes I received, and as a whole it received the most positive feedback from my fellow testers.
This box had some interesting choices, which I’m glad to have tried, but I’m not sure I would order any a second time.
I set out to find new teas that I could incorporate into my regular rotation. (My sentiment was shared by 12 of 13 of my fellow testers, who said they’d rather discover new flavors than receive a box full of tastes they already enjoyed.) To this end, Sips by absolutely did what it claimed. I haven’t tested as many different teas in my life as I have in the three months I tested Sips by, and if I did the same experiment at a coffee shop, $15 would only get me three to four cups total. Not only did I discover new varieties (for better or worse), but I was introduced to new brands that I can mix in with my more familiar brews.
In practice, however, I still gravitate to the familiar high-caffeine black teas. During testing on certain days, I struggled to find interest in a second variety of mint tea, or I found myself wishing that a medium caffeine option had a little more oomph. But I would never have known this without such a variety to choose from. And I’m not sure I could have put together such a variety for less than the cost of a Sips by subscription.
If I were to order Sips by again, I’d be more precise with my questionnaire so that I might be able to explore the greater depths of black teas and even more new brands than I already have. Chalking most of the taste or quality issues up to personal preferences and not Sips by, it was a positive enough experience for me to want a Round 2. And as most tea-lovers already have their fill of mugs and accessories, it makes the perfect gift that can warm their hands (and their hearts) month after month.
