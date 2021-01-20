7 perfect soups to warm you up this winter

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When the temperature dips, many of us gravitate towards cozy clothes and warm meals. After all, what's more comforting than a steaming bowl of soup when your bones are chilled and your nose is cold?

But while it's definitely super simple to crack open a can of old-school chicken noodle, unfortunately, nutritionists and registered dietitians like myself have learned that there is potential risk associated with eating too many cans of soups if they are lined with BPA. BPA, or bisphenol A, has been used inside linings of cans to prevent metal corrosion and breakage. And where it's done wonders in terms of food preservation, human exposure to BPA has been linked to some unsavory side-effects, including fertility challenges, certain cancers, polycystic ovary syndrome, and more.

To reduce exposure to BPA, you could take a stab at making homemade soup, but if you're short on time like this busy working mom, perhaps store-bought is a more realistic option. Here are nine of our favorite restaurant-quality soups that can be enjoyed in the comfort of your home.

1. Daily Harvest Mushroom and Miso Soup

Credit: Daily Harvest Daily Harvest soups are made with farm-fresh vegetables.

Just add water and heat in the microwave, and within minutes you will be enjoying an immune-supporting, no-salt-added soup rich in veggies and flavor. Daily Harvest Mushroom and Miso Soup is delivered in a disposable cup and is filled with the frozen ingredients, ready to be mixed and heated for a soup that tastes just as good as fresh.

Subscribe to Daily Harvest starting at $6.99 per serving

2. Egunsi Foods Lemongrass Chicken Pepper Soup

Credit: Egunsi Foods Each and every Egunsi Foods soup is gluten-free.

Egunsi Foods brings the flavors of Western Africa to your stovetop. Their Lemongrass Chicken Pepper Soup is made with house-made chicken bone broth that is slowly simmered with lemongrass. Filled with peppers, chicken, and spices, it is a truly unique soup that is great to enjoy on a chilly day.

For vegetarian options, check out Obe Ata Soup (West African Tomato Soup).

Get a 2-Pack of Egunsi Foods soups for $50

3. Kenny and Ziggy’s Matzo Ball Soup

Credit: Kenny and Ziggy's Because nothing says comfort like matzo ball soup delivered to your door.

If you want comfort food that's also nourishing and satisfying, then snagg some of Kenny and Ziggy’s Matzo Ball Soup. Made with real carrots, celery, and homemade chicken broth, this soup is chock-full of flavor with zero preservatives. It's delivered frozen directly from the Kenny and Ziggy's Delicatessen via Goldbelly, so serving this is as easy as cutting open the storage bag and heating it in a pot until warm.

Get 2 Quarts of Kenny and Ziggy’s Matzo Ball Soup on Goldbelly for $39.95

4. Immi Ramen

Credit: Immi Ramen Immi Ramen's dishes are 100% plant-based and vegetarian-friendly.

If you have a hankering for ramen but don’t want to leave your house, Immi Ramen will fit the bill. This low-carb, high-protein instant ramen is made with good-for-you ingredients and crafted flavors. Bonus: every bowl is entirely plant-based!

Get a 6-pack of Immi Ramen starting at $39.05

5. Splendid Spoon Cauliflower Potato Chowder

Credit: Splendid Spoon This soup is one of many plant-based dishes offered by Splendid Spoon.

Loaded with veggies, beans, and spices, Splendid Spoon Cauliflower Potato Chowder is a simple, preservative-free soup that arrives frozen and ready to be heated in just four minutes. This dairy-free chowder is a perfect quick lunch solution for busy work days, even when your "desk" is your dining room table.

Subscribe to Splendid Spoon starting at $9 per meal

6. Soupergirl Harvest Lentil Butternut Squash Soup

Credit: Soupergirl Soupergirl has been featured on ABC’s "Shark Tank," NBC’s "Today Show," and CBS’ "The Dish."

This hearty lentil soup is ready-to-eat in minutes thanks to Soupergirl, a women-owned soup company recently featured on "Shark Tank." You won’t find any fillers or BPA in this fiber-rich soup—just lentils, veggies, and yummy goodness.

Get a Souper Taster Soupergirl 6-Pack for $68

7. Pacific Foods Organic Creamy Moroccan Sweet Potato Soup

Credit: Pacific Foods Pacific Foods soups are available at most grocery stores.

This gluten-free, organic, and plant-based soup comes in a shelf-stable twist-open container to make it easy to keep on hand for busy days. Pacific Foods Organic Creamy Moroccan Sweet Potato Soup is delightful on its own or paired with a few quick add-ins.

If Moroccan sweet potato isn’t your thing, you can also snag other plant-based and organic varieties from Pacific Foods, like Butternut Squash, Golden Cauliflower, Cashew Carrot Ginger, and Tomato Basil.

Get a 12-Pack of the Pacific Foods Organic Creamy Moroccan Sweet Potato Soup on Amazon for $36.70

