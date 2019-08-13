These are the most popular sandwiches in the U.S., according to a report

I love sandwiches. So much so, that (I kid you not) I once ate a sandwich for every meal for a straight week. Every meal. Besides the fact that it was a great excuse to eat half a loaf of bread every day, there are also just so many delicious options: PB&Js, paninis, BLTs, and my personal favorite, breakfast sandwiches.

And apparently I'm not alone in my love for what's arguably the best lunch food out there. YouGov recently surveyed American adults to find out which sandwich is the most popular in the U.S. Below are the results—plus how to make the tasty sandwich that came in first place.

What's America's favorite sandwich?

Credit: Julie Deshaies/Getty Images More cheese, please.

Grilled cheese, according to the data which revealed that 79 percent of people either "like" or "somewhat like" the ooey-gooey sandwich. That's no surprise, given that it's one of the most classic comfort foods. Grilled cheese was closely followed by grilled chicken and turkey sandwiches which tied for second with a 75 percent likeability score.

The full list of the 15 most popular sandwiches

Credit: Reviewed.com/Naidin Concul-Ticas Hungry yet?

While the following sandwiches are beloved across the country, it's interesting to note how tastes vary by region in the U.S. For instance, YouGov reports that people in the Northeast prefer lobster rolls and meatball subs more than the rest of the country. And in the West, they're much more into the French dip. What's not surprising, though? That three of the top 10 sandwiches involve bacon...

Grilled cheese Grilled chicken Turkey Roast beef Ham BLT Club Bacon Peanut butter & jelly Pulled pork Tuna Egg salad Meatball Reuben Cuban

How to make a great grilled cheese

Credit: Sumners Graphics/Getty Images So gooey, so delicious.

While you really can't go wrong with anything involving bread and cheese, our kitchen and cooking editor, Cassidy Olsen, does have a few tips to upgrade America's favorite sandwich. "Don't be afraid to mix it up—good grilled cheese doesn't have to be complicated, but it also doesn't have to be for children," she explains. "Try combining cheeses, using thick crusty bread, and adding extra elements."

Need inspiration for tasty toppings? "My childhood favorite was grilled cheese with tomato slices (and sometimes bacon), my adult favorite is that plus pesto," Cassidy says, adding that "sauteed onions are also always a game changer." And if you're on the hunt for an actual recipe to follow, Cassidy recommends this French onion grilled cheese from The New York Times that she calls "out of this world."

And as for the best method of preparing your grilled cheese, Cassidy says cooking it in a cast iron pan on the stove is best—but you can also make a pretty great sandwich in your toaster or toaster oven, too (yes, really!).