This service ships tropical fruits right to your door

As a Cuban-American chef who was born and raised in Miami, I’m constantly looking for the fruits and vegetables of my childhood. Unfortunately, they are not always available outside of Miami, and the ones that I can find are not as ripe, sweet, or delicious as I know they can be.

I was afraid I would never again taste the custard-like sweetness of a perfect sugar apple, or the mouth-puckering intensity of fresh passion fruit. I was wrong. Enter: Tropical Fruit Box, a fruits-and-roots delivery service specializing in tropical and exotic produce from South America, Florida, and the Caribbean. It was love at first bite the first time I received one of their boxes. Here's why.

About Tropical Fruit Box

Tropical Fruit Box sources produce from farmers in Central and South America and the Caribbean who have been in the business for years. The fruits and roots are guaranteed fresh and ship for free about one week from your order date (expedited shipping is also available for a surcharge).

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Tropical Fruit Box prides itself on delivering only the ripest and freshest produce, some items may not always be available, but trust that what is available is of the finest quality and always in season. Everything comes packaged in a sturdy box with dividers based on what you order to keep produce protected from bumps and bruises, as well as an ice pack and insulated cover to keep it chilled in transit. I’ve received many boxes and never once has anything come damaged or in poor shape.

What types of fruits and roots can you buy?

Credit: Tropical Fruit Box Dragon fruit and cacao are just two of dozens of options to choose from with Tropical Fruit Box.

With an ever-changing selection due to the fluctuations in season and availability, you’re sure to have a wide variety of fruits and roots to choose from at any given time. My favorites so far have been the subtle sweetness of perfectly ripe mangosteens, the tangy punch of fresh passion fruit, and the perfect custard-like complexity of anon (more commonly known as sugar apples).

But whatever you’re into, Tropical Fruit Box will be sure to have something to satisfy your cravings. The list is endless and you can find produce that ranges from tropical avocado, calabaza, and coconuts, to more exotic and hard-to-find items such as fresh cacao, breadfruit, and boniato. There’s even fresh Del Monte PinkGlow Pineapples for a limited time—extra sweet pineapples with pink flesh perfect for snacking (and Instagramming!).

ADVERTISEMENT

How do you order Tropical Fruit Box?

Credit: Tropical Fruit Box This pink pineapple is just as tasty as it is Insta-worthy.

The online ordering process is straight forward and simple. You can choose between specialty boxes (which include a variety of fruits or roots depending on which one you choose) or you can build your own box to receive exactly what you’re craving. Tropical Fruit Box even offers chef-curated boxes that include hand-picked produce and recipes from award-winning chefs.

If you're overwhelmed or have never heard of some of the produce, the site includes a description of each item as well as flavor profiles and recipe ideas so that you never feel lost. There’s also a chat box available to answer any questions you might have during the ordering process and their customer service is top notch.

Once you choose your box, choose your delivery preference (free standard shipping, or expedited shipping for a fee) and checkout.

What I like about Tropical Fruit Box

The ease of ordering, fast delivery, variety, and quality of the fruits and vegetables available through the website make this box a home run. One of the best things about this website is that you can choose from either chef-curated boxes which contain a variety of items as well as recipes and descriptions of everything in the box, or you can build your own box to receive exactly what you’re craving. Either way, you really can’t go wrong!

ADVERTISEMENT

What could use improvement

While there isn’t much in the way of improvement, it’s important to remember that these are exotic fruits and vegetables traveling from Caribbean and South American locations. So while the quality is almost always absolutely perfect, there may be times when you receive an item that may be slightly over or under ripe. However, the site customer service is truly top notch—if you are unhappy with any piece of fruit or root, simply reach out to the support team and they will make it right for you.

What does Tropical Fruit Box cost?

Credit: Tropical Fruit Box You can select a variety box or build your own to get exactly the mix of fruits and roots you want.

Prices vary depending on your fruit/root assortment, but generally range between $80-$180 for 8-16 pounds of produce. That may seem pricey at first, but considering the rarity of a lot of the produce and how they are delivered at the peak of ripeness and seasonality, its well worth the price.

These are fruits and root vegetables that you will not likely be able to find at your local grocery store, delivered straight to your door, and always in perfect condition. This box changes up your boring fruit salad and touches on the nostalgia of growing up in a tropical climate. For me, that alone is something I would splurge for. They also have a rewards program where you can earn “Tropi Points,” which helps you receive discounts towards your future boxes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Tropical Fruit Box worth it?

The short answer is, yes! Because Tropical Fruit Box is customizable, its perfectly suited for a wide range of tastes. The box is especially convenient if you live in an area where fresh fruits and vegetables are not readily available. Ordering is easy, shipping is fast and efficient, and the produce is ripe and consistently exceeds expectations. Whether you’re looking for the tart bite of a fresh passion fruit or interested in a perfect calabaza in time for the holidays, Tropical Fruit Box delivers.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.