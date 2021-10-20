Bring the coffee shop to your kitchen with this whipped cream trick

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Kia Damon is a self-taught chef and proud Floridian woman. She is the founder of the Kia Feeds The People program and co-founder of Auxilio, two non profit organizations dedicated to combating food apartheid. She has been named one of 16 Black Chefs Changing Food In America by The New York Times and Forbes 30 Under 30 in Food and Beverage for 2021.





Even though I am wildly lactose intolerant, I can’t resist a spoonful of silky, cloud-like whipped cream. It’s my Achilles’ heel. Whipped cream is such a treat and using a whipped cream canister at home gives you that coffee shop latte experience from the comfort of your couch.

The base in this recipe is very simple, which means it’s easy to modify. If you’re not in a coffee mood, swap out the instant coffee with crushed freeze-dried strawberries or try steeping the cream with Earl Grey tea.

What You Need

Credit: Reviewed / Tara Jacoby Use your whipped cream canister for everything from desserts to main courses.

Ingredients

2 cups heavy whipped cream

4 tablespoons instant coffee

2 tablespoon granulated sugar

Tools

Whipped cream canister (like the EurKitchen Professional Aluminum Whipped Cream Dispenser)

Nitrogen cartridge (like the EurKitchen N2O Chargers, 24-pack)

Small pot

Whisk (the GIR 11-inch Ultimate Whisk is Reviewed's top pick)

Time Needed

1 hour 10 minutes

Difficulty

Easy

How to Make Coffee Whipped Cream

Credit: Reviewed / Tara Jacoby / Kia Damon Add as much whipped cream as you'd like—that's the beauty of being your own barista.

Step 1: Make the base

Combine the cream, instant coffee, and sugar in the pot and turn the heat to a very low simmer. Use the whisk to completely dissolve the coffee and sugar. Taste the base and adjust the coffee strength and sweetness to your taste. Turn off the heat and place the base in the fridge for one hour to chill completely.

Step 2: Fill the canister

Remove the base from the fridge, then scoop the film off of the cream mixture using a spoon. Carefully fill the canister and attach the nitrogen cartridge per equipment instructions. Give the canister three or four good shakes, then use it as a topping on your homemade coffee beverage, or maybe a piece of chocolate cake.

Credit: Reviewed / Tara Jacoby / Kia Damon Enjoy your coffee whipped cream on a hot or cold coffee beverage, or perhaps on your favorite dessert.

