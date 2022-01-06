This lunchbox uses steam to heat your food on the go

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s been a long two years of pairing junk food with binge watching and ordering UberEats to the couch. Will 2022 finally be the year we start packing healthy lunches for in-office workdays? Maybe. Maybe not. But at least technology will be here to support us.

Launching its first reveal at CES 2022, Steambox is a self-heating lunchbox that uses steam to warm on-the-go meals, a more convenient alternative to microwaves that CEO and co-founder Amit Jaura claims is healthier and tastier.

“The issue with microwaves is that it’s very easy to overheat your meal too quickly, eliminating most of the nutrients in the food,” Jaura says. “Secondly, microwaved meals tend to get dry, whereas steam brings life back into your food through moisture. This gives a feeling of freshness, as if it just came out of the pan.”

We can confirm that incorporating steam is often an important factor when it comes to effectively reheating meals—even though we found that microwaves alone tend to do the trick for certain foods. But having a handheld device that can warm your food at the touch of a button—whether you’re at the office, at the gym, or on the subway—is definitely a plus.

Here’s how Steambox works: A small water container is attached to the lid of the box, which can be filled with up to 35ml of water at a time. When you’re ready to heat up your food, flick the on switch, pour the water into the heating element in the box, insert the food container, and select your steam time—reflected by five light-up bullets representing five minutes each—on the box’s exterior. The lights will flash when your meal is ready.

The box is sleek-looking, with a lid made of 100% real bamboo and a food-grade stainless steel interior. It’s also chargeable; each full battery allows for 50 minutes of steaming, or two-to-three heated meals.

Pre orders are currently available on Steambox’s website for a special price of $119, with the first batch shipping out in April (when the retail price will change to $229). The brand is also rolling out an accompanying app that month, which will allow users to control the box from their phones, as well as follow recipes and track calorie intake.

