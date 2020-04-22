The best streaming bundles you can get right now

If you’re spending a lot more time at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, chances are, you’re also making some changes to your (no doubt growing) list of subscriptions. Those monthly charges can start to add up, and having your entertainment experience spread across a number of different apps and services can be hard to keep track of. By bundling your subscriptions together, you can both save some money and cut down on the number of apps required for fun, convenient browsing.

For those in the market for an Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO, or Hulu subscription, there’s almost certainly a package deal worth considering right now. Take a peek at a few of your best bets below.

1. The Disney Bundle

For U.S. residents, this Disney bundle pairs Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ together in a single monthly subscription at the rate of $12.99 a month. This saves you more than 25% on the monthly expense you’d pay for basic plans to all three separately, which adds up to about $5 per month. With this particular deal, Hulu comes with advertisements, but you’ll get access to shows such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, Parks and Recreation, Twin Peaks, Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, This Is Us, Arrested Development, The Orville, and more.

Disney+, meanwhile, houses most of your favorite movies and shows from the Disney Vault (think Beauty and the Beast, Lilo & Stitch, and Moana), plus top titles from Lucasfilms (The Mandalorian), Marvel Studios (Avengers: Endgame), National Geographic, and Pixar, as well as 30 seasons of The Simpsons. Rounding out the trio is ESPN+, which will give you access to live sporting events from the MLB, NBA League, NHL, MLS, UFC, and more. Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN all require respective dedicated apps.

2. The Prime Video and HBO Now Bundle

HBO doesn’t come cheap but there are some great options for bundling it with other services as a premium add-on. If you’ve got Amazon Prime or Prime Video ($12.99 a month), for instance, you can sign up to gain access to everything HBO Now has to offer—all within the same Prime Video app. If you’re new to Prime, there’s a 30-day free trial for available, and if you’re signing up for the HBO addition with an existing Prime account, you’ll get to try out your upgrade free for seven days.

Amazon Prime offers access to a wide range of great movies and shows, including original programs like Jack Ryan, Good Omens, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Carnival Row and more. As for HBO, it’s home to Big Little Lies, True Detective, Euphoria, and of course, Game of Thrones, plus fantastic library of movies and stand-up comedy specials.

The Hulu and HBO Bundle

Interested in Hulu without Disney+? You can sign up with HBO as an add-on for about $21 per month in total. (Hulu plans start at $5.99 a month as a standalone service.) This particular deal comes with a seven-day free trial of HBO and lets you stream HBO live or record your favorite content with Hulu’s Cloud DVR function. If you find yourself really enjoying what Hulu has to offer, you can also add even more content with Cinemax (from $9.99 per month), Showtime ($5.99 per month), and Starz ($5.99 per month), all three of which are great options for binge watchers.

The Spotify Premium and Hulu Student Bundle

Don’t have time to collect vinyl records and phonographs? Spotify Premium is a great (and speedy!) way to discover great music—particularly if you happen to be a student at an “accredited higher education” institution. Right now, knowledge-seekers can get Spotify Premium, Hulu (ad-supported), and Showtime together in a bundle for just $4.99 a month—a phenomenal value if you qualify. Spotify Premium lets you stream music ad-free with support for offline playback, and its catalog of songs, artists, albums, curated playlists, and user-created mixtapes is massive. Showtime, meanwhile, comes with a library of movies and documentaries, as well as plenty of original series, such as Billions Homeland, The L Word, and Shameless.

