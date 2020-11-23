Reviewed's CES 2021 Editors' Choice Award submissions are now open

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

CES 2021 is an all-digital, all-stay-at-home affair. We'll miss those marathon marches through the convention center too, but that doesn't mean that we won't be thrilling after 2021's latest product announcements. And as ever, Reviewed's CES Editors' Choice awards will highlight the best of what the show has to offer.

If you're a brand that wants to showcase your new stuff, we want to hear about it. This year, more than ever, it's important that our editorial team has time to learn and ask questions about your products. There will be no happy discoveries strolling through Tech West, no chance meetups in the Starbucks line. We'll be actively looking for the up-and-comers, but it would surely help if you reach out to us first.

Reviewed is looking for products that stand out for one or more of the following criteria: technology, innovation, design, and value.

Eligible products must be making their U.S. debut at CES and must be expected to ship in 2021 with a specific SKU. Prototypes and proof-of-concept products are generally not eligible. The eligibility of a product is solely at the discretion of the editors.

What's Eligible?

We are considering products and services in the following categories:

Home Theater

Smart Home

Headphones

Laptops & Computing

Smartphones & Tablets

Photo & Video

Watches & Wearables

Health & Fitness

Parenting

Large Appliance

Kitchen & Cooking

Gaming

Sex Tech

How do I submit a product for consideration?

Companies are free to submit as many products as they like in any of the categories. In fact, it’s in your interest to make us aware of as many new products as possible. There is no fee to submit.

You can email cesawards@reviewed.com to send us information, arrange for a loan unit to be mailed to us, or schedule a time for us to meet virtually.

What is the deadline for submissions?

Submissions will close on January 12, 2021 at 3pm ET.

I missed the window to submit my product!

That’s okay. Our editorial staff is diligently seeking out nominations on its own, so if you have a stellar product, there’s a good chance we already know about it.

Who can vote?

Voting is strictly limited to the members of our editorial team, who adhere to the ethical standards of Reviewed. No outside parties are allowed to participate in the voting process.

When will the winning products be announced?

The CES Editors’ Choice winners are expected to be announced on January 13, 2021 on Reviewed.com and USATODAY.com.

