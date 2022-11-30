The 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller has a great dock and not much else

Pros Excellent wireless charging dock

Familiar layout

Useful 8Bitdo software Cons Generic look and feel

Limited device compatibility

Poor value

The 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller is good, but doesn't stand out from the pack.

About the 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock

Price: $70

$70 Connectivity: Detachable USB-C, 2.4GHz wireless (with included USB-A adapter), Bluetooth 5.0

Detachable USB-C, 2.4GHz wireless (with included USB-A adapter), Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions: 6 inches x 4 inches x 2.6 inches

6 inches x 4 inches x 2.6 inches Weight : .59 pounds

: .59 pounds Colors: White, black

White, black Device compatibility: Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Windows PC, Nintendo Switch Material : Plastic

: Plastic Battery : Built-in lithium-ion with up to 22 hours of battery life

: Built-in lithium-ion with up to 22 hours of battery life Special features: Two rear buttons, charging dock, Hall Effect joysticks

The controller has a few nice features, the most significant being a bundled dock that charges the built-in battery. It also features two built-in rear buttons on the grips, which offer additional inputs as well as the usual standards.

There are two different versions of the Ultimate Controller: the Ultimate Bluetooth Controller reviewed here and the 8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4g Wireless Controller. The latter is only $50 but can only connect via the included 2.4GHz USB-A dongle, and features a standard Xbox-style button layout. It also includes the same charging stand and comes in white, black, or pink.

Finally, an important point of clarification: this is a review of the 8Bitdo Ultimate Controller with Charging Dock, which is different from the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller (a wired controller for Windows) and the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox (a controller wired for Xbox).

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew S. Smith The 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller uses a Nintendo Switch-style face button layout.

The 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock makes a tepid first impression; it ditches the retro aesthetic of most 8Bitdo controllers for a more modern approach.

Aside from a tiny power button with 8Bitdo’s pixel-heart logo, nothing about the controller’s look separates it from competitors. The 8Bitdo Ultimate’s shape is similar to the design of the Xbox Core Wireless Controller, but slightly more oval, and feels a tad wider.

Material quality is mediocre. The controller seems tightly bound together with rigid, tough plastics, but it’s no different from competitors and a step behind the less expensive Xbox Core controller.

With that said, 8Bitdo has a reputation for simple designs that feel great to use, and this controller is no different. The buttons have a familiar feel, the joysticks are coated in pleasant plastic, and the triggers have the right amount of tension.

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew S. Smith Apart from the pixelated heart button, both Ultimate Controllers have familiar layouts.

The layout also adds two paddle buttons on the rear of the controller. Most games won’t support the paddles by default, but 8Bitdo’s Ultimate Software (which works with nearly all 8Bitdo controllers) makes it easy to rebind buttons.

The Bluetooth version of the controller does have a bonus that’s uncommon at this price: a built-in battery promising 22 hours of gameplay and a charging dock. The Ultimate has a set of three electrical contacts on its lower lip that wirelessly charge the controller when perched on the dock.

It’s a convenient solution that encourages players to keep the controller topped off. Because the joysticks use Hall Effect sensors, there’s no risk that they’ll drift over time as a result of being docked like this.

Device compatibility is an issue, though. The 8Bitdo Bluetooth Ultimate officially only supports PC and Switch over wired USB-C or 2.4GHz wireless (with a bundled USB adapter), or Bluetooth. This falls far short of the HyperX Clutch and 8Bitdo Pro 2, both of which support Android, macOS, and iOS. The Pro 2 also lists support for Steam on Windows and macOS. To be clear, the 8Bitdo Ultimate works with Steam games on Windows, but it didn’t work with Steam (or anything else, for that matter) on my Mac Mini.

The lack of mobile support feels puzzling, as the 8Bitdo Ultimate app on Android and iOS functions with the controller. However, it can only be used to rebind buttons for Windows PC and Switch. There’s no mobile device support. Confoundingly, the less expensive 8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4g Controller does officially support Android and Raspberry Pi connectivity.

Should you buy the 8Bitdo Ultimate Controller?

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew S. Smith Sitting in its wireless charging dock.

No, the 8Bitdo Pro 2 is a better value

The 8Bitdo Ultimate Controller is a good controller. It does everything a controller should, is pleasant to hold, is compatible with useful key mapping software, and comes bundled with an excellent charging dock. Yet I can’t recommend it.

Priced at $70, the Bluetooth version of the 8Bitdo Ultimate is more expensive than the 8Bitdo Pro 2 or HyperX Clutch, and even the 2.4GHz version of the same controller, all of which retail for $50. The Pro 2 also has rear paddle buttons, while the HyperX Clutch has a bundled mobile mount that can hold a smartphone (the Pro 2 also supports this, but it’s extra). The HyperX Clutch and 8Bitdo Pro 2 support more devices, too.

There’s just one feature that sets the 8Bitdo Ultimate controllers apart: the wireless charging dock. It looks handsome and easily tops up the controller without fuss. But is the dock worth narrower device compatibility? I’m sure there are a few gamers who will answer yes—but, for most, the 8Bitdo Pro 2 is the superior choice.

Meet the tester Matthew S. Smith Contributor @Matt_on_tech Matthew S. Smith is a veteran tech journalist and general-purpose PC hardware nerd. Formerly the Lead Editor of Reviews at Digital Trends, he has over a decade of experience covering PC hardware. Matt often flies the virtual skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator and is on a quest to grow the perfect heirloom tomato. See all of Matthew S. Smith's reviews