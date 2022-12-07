The Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx is almost too good for a $250 gaming monitor

Pros Exceptional color accuracy

Fast gaming visuals

Excellent value Cons Basic design

IPS backlight bleed

The Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx goes above and beyond expectations with its panel alone.

Sign up for our newsletter. Get the best deals and the best advice dropped right in your inbox.

About the Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Everything included with the Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx.

Here are the specs of the monitor we tested:

Price: $300

$300 Display size: 27 inches

27 inches Resolution: 2560 x 1440 pixels

2560 x 1440 pixels Refresh rate: 144Hz (default), 170Hz (overclock)

144Hz (default), 170Hz (overclock) Peak brightness: 400 nits (rated); 286.9 nits (Eco mode tested), 435 nits (Max Brightness mode tested), 493 nits (HDR tested)

400 nits (rated); 286.9 nits (Eco mode tested), 435 nits (Max Brightness mode tested), 493 nits (HDR tested) HDR support: VESA DisplayHDR 400, HDR10

VESA DisplayHDR 400, HDR10 Color depth: 8-bit

8-bit Color saturation: 95% DCI-P3, 130% sRGB (rated); 97% DCI-P3 (tested), 100% sRGB (tested)

95% DCI-P3, 130% sRGB (rated); 97% DCI-P3 (tested), 100% sRGB (tested) Contrast ratio: 1000:1 (rated), 1120:1 (tested)

1000:1 (rated), 1120:1 (tested) Pixel response time (GtG): 2ms (up to 0.5ms)

2ms (up to 0.5ms) Ports: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x 3.5mm

2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x 3.5mm VRR Support: Yes, AMD FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatible

Yes, AMD FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatible Other features: VESA mount (100x100), six-axis color adjustment, 2 x 2-watt stereo speakers, adjustable stand

It’s important to clarify that this review is specifically for the Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx. Unfortunately, there’s bound to be confusion around this model, as Acer has a handful of displays that all share the name “Nitro XV272U.” Some are slower, like the 144Hz Pbmiiprzx version. Another hits 300Hz and costs $900 (the KFbmiipruzx), and one version (KVbmiiprzx) is nearly identical to the tested model, but includes a USB hub and costs $160 more.

What we like

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi You'll get a good refresh rate and a great resolution for its low price.

It goes above and beyond

The Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx could have gotten away with doing less than it does given its low price, but Acer delivers a display with picture quality well above expectations.

The 1440p panel is a good fit for a 27-inch monitor, with good sharpness and pixel density. But Acer goes beyond “good” with this monitor’s color and brightness. The panel is able to deliver a huge color gamut, covering the entire sRGB color space and achieving 97% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. That’s even better than Acer rated it for.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx delivers those colors with incredible accuracy. The display achieves an average color difference dE of 0.44 with not a single color hitting a dE above 3 out of the box, meaning every color will appear accurate to the human eye.

While the display is rated for DisplayHDR400, Acer goes beyond the minimum requirements there as well. The display can reach as high as 435 nits while displaying SDR content and shoots up to 493 nits for HDR highlights. I even saw the display achieve a contrast ratio above 1,100:1 despite being rated for 1,000:1.

The speed is solid here too. A refresh rate of 144Hz may be fairly standard for budget displays nowadays, but this monitor can be bumped up to 170Hz with a simple overclock. That’s paired with surprisingly fast pixel response times that makes in-game action impressively smooth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consistency

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx boasts impressive color accuracy out of the box.

Many of the monitor’s I’ve tested can have a solid picture in one mode, but may suddenly see things thrown out of whack by making changes. I’ve often seen increases to max brightness or toggling HDR come with considerable trade-offs to color gamut or accuracy. The Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx largely avoids all of these.

In its default Eco mode out of the box, the monitor offers excellent color, accuracy, contrast, and reasonable brightness. Enabling Max Brightness mode, it still displays broad color, color accuracy with an average dE below 1 with 1,020:1 contrast.

Even more surprising, it wasn’t too hard to maintain similar performance with HDR enabled. At default, the monitor presents a 1,090:1 contrast ratio and is perfectly serviceable for color critical work with an average dE of 1.91, still within the bounds of color discrepancies the human eye shouldn’t notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

By setting the HDR/SDR brightness balance slider in Windows 10 to keep the SDR white level near the original 286.9 nits of Eco Mode (slider at 46), the monitor gets even better, and is able to maintain an average dE below 1.

The value

Acer is offering something with exceptional value in the Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx. It retails for $300, but the price has remained at $250 for months. That’s a good deal for even a decent 1440p, 144Hz monitor. To get a monitor that delivers as exceptional performance and consistency as the Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx for $250 is an absolute steal.

If $250 is your maximum budget, you can do a lot worse than the Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx, but can’t do a lot better. The NZXT Canvas 27Q is close, and a little more polished all around, but doesn’t perform as well and costs more. It also doesn’t come with a stand by default.

ADVERTISEMENT

What we don’t like

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Don't expect to hook this monitor up to many devices.

The backlight bleed

As successfully as Acer made this display panel sing, the Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx still uses an IPS panel, and that comes with some inherent shortcomings. Most notably, the backlight bleeds through all-black and dark imagery. Though it can still deliver a consistent, acceptable contrast ratio, large black areas on the screen suffer from the haze of backlight glowing through.

This isn’t always a big problem. It’s not as noticeable in action, especially if there’s plenty of bright content on the screen. That bright content helps make dark content appear even darker than normal. But it will crop up in some games, like space-based titles, or even just dimmer games, like much of Cyberpunk 2077.

It’s also worse when viewing the display at an angle, which means the corners of the display will show even more of the backlight bleed from a normal viewing position.

ADVERTISEMENT

The basic build quality

The display on the Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx is excellent, but the rest of the monitor is unexciting. There are no USB ports for added convenience. There’s no USB-C port to support an easy connection to your laptop. While it packs a pair of speakers, they’re wimpy and are pretty much only good for listening to spoken presentations.

The stand is surprisingly flexible, offering just about every adjustment you’d need for the monitor, but it’s otherwise a boring, simple pole sitting on a circular, lazy-susan-style base.

Should you buy the Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx?

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi If simple is the name of your game, then this is a worthy purchase.

Yes, unless you’re looking for something with more features

The Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx is a champ. Its color accuracy beats monitors that cost a good deal more, like the much faster Gigabyte M27Q X, and it gets a leg up on the NZXT Canvas 27Q.

You can get a better monitor, like the Samsung Odyssey G7, but you’d have to spend $300 more to do so. The only other monitor I might recommend instead is the Gigabyte G24F 2. It’s a solid performer for a lower price, but you’ll get a smaller display, lower resolution, and less consistent performance. All of the benefits the Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx brings to the table are easily worth the extra price over the Gigabyte G24F 2.

For $250, you’d be lucky to find a monitor that does one or two things as well as the Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx does a half dozen things. You can find a monitor with more features or better HDR, but expect to pay twice as much.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Mark Knapp Contributor Mark Knapp has covered tech for most of the past decade, keeping readers up to speed on the latest developments and going hands-on with everything from phones and computers to e-bikes and drones to separate the marketing from the reality. Catch him on Twitter at @Techn0Mark or on Reviewed, IGN, TechRadar, T3, PCMag, and Business Insider. See all of Mark Knapp's reviews