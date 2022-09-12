The HyperX Clutch bridges the divide between PC and mobile controller

The PC and mobile experience is excellent.

About the HyperX Clutch

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew S. Smith The controller's turbo and clear buttons offer added features.

Connectivity : Wired USB-C, 2.4 GHz wireless (with USB-A dongle), Bluetooth 4.2

: Wired USB-C, 2.4 GHz wireless (with USB-A dongle), Bluetooth 4.2 Dimensions : 6.1 x 4.3 x 2.5 inches

: 6.1 x 4.3 x 2.5 inches Weight : 9.5 ounces

: 9.5 ounces Device compatibility: PC, Android, iOS

PC, Android, iOS Material : Plastic

: Plastic Battery : 600mAH

: 600mAH Special features: Turbo and clear buttons, included phone clip

What would you add to your wardrobe if you had a little extra money? We're giving away two $250 Nordstrom gift cards, so let's find out. Enter to win between now and Sept. 30, 2022.

Sign up for our newsletter. Get the best deals and the best advice dropped right in your inbox.

The HyperX Clutch doesn’t offer many features that will make a difference in-game aside from the Turbo button. But it does offer features that make connecting to multiple devices easy.

It’s unusual to see a controller at this price offer wired, wireless, and Bluetooth connections at once. The built-in battery is rated for up to 19 hours of wireless play.

The HyperX Clutch is a capable wireless budget controller for PC and mobile built from rigid plastic that still has a pleasant texture. Most of the body is textured matte black plastic, but soft rubber grips line each side of the controller. It’s an unusual luxury for the $49.99 price point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew S. Smith Though the HyperX bears a resemblance to the Microsoft's Xbox controllers, the similarities are only skin-deep.

HyperX sticks to the asymmetric thumbstick layout popularized by Microsoft’s Xbox controllers. The positions of the thumbsticks, D-Pad, triggers, and face buttons are virtually identical to an Xbox Core Wireless Controller. That said, it does have two extra face buttons: Turbo and Clear.

The Turbo button emulates repeated button presses. Press Turbo, then the button of your choice, and the gamepad repeatedly activates it for you. The Clear button stops the Turbo function.

The similarity to an Xbox controller is skin-deep. The Clutch isn’t for use with consoles and won’t be recognized if connected.

Fortunately, the PC and mobile experience is excellent. The Clutch offers three methods of connecting: wired USB-C to USB-A, wireless via the included 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle, or over Bluetooth 4.2. A switch on the bottom edge lets you flip between these modes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew S. Smith Look for mobile clip slots on the back of the controller.

An included mobile clip slots into the rear of the controller. Snapping the clip into position is a breeze and a simple tension mechanism keeps smartphones clamped. The clip can hold any smartphone between 1.75 inches to 3.5 inches in width, though some may need to be placed off-center due to the location of their volume rocker.

Unfortunately, the clip’s quality is a rung below the controller. The top of the clamp mechanism wobbles when extended, and the hinge only accommodates one viewing position.

The HyperX Clutch claims 19 hours of battery life, and I chewed through a full charge in about seven days, playing two to three hours a day, which is not bad for a wireless controller. One nitpick is that the battery life indicator is way too bright, and the manual doesn’t provide instructions for turning it off.

The HyperX Clutch also lacks software for remapping inputs on PC. This isn’t a huge hurdle, as third-party options exist and most games have their own customization options. Still, some competitors, such as the 8BitDo Pro 2 provide their own software utility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should you buy the HyperX Clutch?

Yes, it’s great for PC and mobile gaming

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew S. Smith Though it's great for PC and mobile gaming, the HyperX Clutch doesn't support console games.

The HyperX Clutch is not an exceptional controller, but it easily clears the bar set by competitors at this price. Although the MSRP is $50, it can often be found on sale for about $40. That makes it less expensive than the mono-use RiotPWR Xbox Cloud Gaming controller or the 8BitDo Pro 2.

HyperX’s decision to throw in a mobile clip, three connection modes, and a Turbo button adds even more value. Similarly priced competitors may offer one or two of these features but often don’t support all three.

There’s just one problem that might dissuade you: the HyperX Clutch doesn’t support consoles despite the myriad connection options. If you only plan on gaming on your PC or mobile device, though, the HyperX Clutch is hard to beat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Matthew S. Smith Contributor @Matt_on_tech Matthew S. Smith is a veteran tech journalist and general-purpose PC hardware nerd. Formerly the Lead Editor of Reviews at Digital Trends, he has over a decade of experience covering PC hardware. Matt often flies the virtual skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator and is on a quest to grow the perfect heirloom tomato. See all of Matthew S. Smith's reviews