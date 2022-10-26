The SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 is a top of the line gaming chair, but not perfect

Pros Quality materials

Numerous adjustability options

Easy assembly Cons Lumbar adjustment may not support everyone

It includes all of the adjustability and comfort features that you’d expect from a top-tier gaming chair, as well as some features that you wouldn't. I won’t be trading in my older SecretLab Omega 2020 anytime soon, but the Titan is a solid competitor. It isn’t cheap at $484 for the base model before add-ons, but should be considered for anyone looking to upgrade their setup.

It’s eye-catching without being flashy or obnoxious, and fits in equally well in a gaming setup or at the office.

About the SecretLab Titan Evo 2022

Price: Starts at $484

Starts at $484 Sizes: Small, regular, and XL

Small, regular, and XL Weight: 76 lbs

76 lbs Upholstery options: Hybrid leatherette, SoftWeave Plus fabric, and NAPA leather

Hybrid leatherette, SoftWeave Plus fabric, and NAPA leather Colors: Stealth, Classic, Black, Ash, Royal

Stealth, Classic, Black, Ash, Royal Armrests: 4-directional, full-metal mechanism, soft PU coated with CloudSwap Replacement system

4-directional, full-metal mechanism, soft PU coated with CloudSwap Replacement system Frame construction: Steel

Steel Wheelbase: Aluminum Alloy

Aluminum Alloy Hydraulic Gas Piston: Class 4

Class 4 Casters: PU coated

PU coated Special features: Magnetic Memory Foam neck pillow, ergonomic 4-way lumbar support system, complete 165-degree recline and tilt adjustability

Magnetic Memory Foam neck pillow, ergonomic 4-way lumbar support system, complete 165-degree recline and tilt adjustability Warranty: The SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 is protected by a limited 3-year warranty, extendable up to five years, that covers any problems with your chair arising from manufacturer’s defects.

The SecretLab Titan Evo gaming chair features adjustable arms, back, height, and lumbar support. The construction and materials are designed to last for a long time, with a sleek look that can fit just as well in a gaming room as an office space.

The Titan Evo also has a wide range of aesthetic options to choose from. These include basic color options for the upholstery and stitching, upgraded eSports editions to show support for your favorite gaming teams, and even special editions around pop culture touchstones like Fortnite, Game of Thrones, Superman, League of Legends, and many more.

What we like

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi A closer look at the arm rest and the high quality material of the chair.

Extensive adjustability

SecretLab is well known in the gaming market for making comfortable, supportive, and stylish chairs. As a gamer and writer who sits for over 6 hours a day, I’ve been using the SecretLab Omega 2020 for about a year now, and was excited to get my hands on the SecretLab Titan Evo 2022. Generally speaking, it hasn’t disappointed.

If there’s a way to adjust a chair, the Titan Evo can probably do it. The 4D armrests go up and down, in and out, and tilt. The chair can rock, recline, and rotate. Even the integrated lumbar support is adjustable, both in terms of firmness, which is common, and height, which is not.

The neck pillow is attached via magnets rather than a strap and can be easily moved up or down or taken off altogether. This full range of adjustability provides all the options I need to find the best fit for my body to handle long days at my desk. While I never found the perfect fit, the simple controls lets me tweak and adjust throughout the day, as my back aches or I decided to sit in a new position.

High quality materials

The SecretLab Titan Evo is made from high-quality materials, with a steel frame, thick plastic wheels, and several different upholstery options, including hybrid leatherette, SoftWeave Plus Fabric, and NAPA leather.

The chair we tested is fully upholstered in their hybrid leatherette product, which is easy to clean and difficult to scratch under normal use. The material is soft and comfortable to sit on for hours at a time, and stays cool even after a full day of use.

A beautiful addition to the office

The way a chair looks isn’t the most important feature, but for many people it is part of the consideration. Like all of the other SecretLab chairs, the 2022 Titan Evo has a sleek, racing car profile, with intricate stitching of the brand logos in both the back of the chair and the included pillow. It’s eye-catching without being flashy or obnoxious, and fits in equally well with either a gaming setup or at the office.

What we don’t like

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Looks comfy, right? Be prepared to have it fall off all the time.

Quality comes at a price

Quality comes at a cost, and the SecretLab Titan Evo is no different. This is not a budget-friendly option at $484, and if you want add-ons like real leather or sizing up to the XL model, it will cost you.

There’s no doubt that you get a better chair than most of the cheaper options like the Vertagear VG-SL5000—even the packaging of the chair screams luxury. But you’ll have to decide if the price matches the additional comfort and quality that you get over a chair that’s half the cost.

For me, I don’t always see the value in a somewhat more premium product like this. The AKRacing Core Series EX, which is still tops the list of our best gaming chairs, is more comfortable with nearly all the same options for $150 less.

Integrated lumbar support isn’t for everyone

The idea of adjustable, integrated lumbar support is a great one, and is a major upgrade over the stationary internal lumbar support that many chairs have. However, in nearly a week of testing, I never found a lumbar position that worked for me.

My lower back always started to hurt after a few hours of writing or gaming. I find the lumbar pillow that comes with the SecretLab Omega much more comfortable, and it’s my preference for back support.

Magnetic neck pillow isn’t strong enough

The neck pillow that comes with the chair attaches to the backrest with several high powered magnets. This is a great idea, in theory. In practice, the magnets aren’t strong enough.

Every time I sit down in the chair or adjust my position too strongly, the neck pillow falls off and I have to turn around and pick it back up. This isn’t a huge problem if it happened once or twice, but five or six times a day, every day, gets a bit old.

Should you buy the SecretLab Titan Evo?

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The comfort really depends on personal preference, which can make it a tricky sell.

Yes, if you find their lumbar support system comfortable

There’s no question that the 2022 SecretLab Titan Evo is a high quality gaming chair with a lot of great features. From the nearly endless adjustability to the long-lasting, durable construction, it’s hard to argue that you’re not getting enough value for the high price. This could be a great addition to any office or gaming environment.

However, the true quality of a chair comes down to the comfort of the person sitting in it, and that’s an extremely individual decision. For me, the integrated lumbar simply isn’t as comfortable as the lumbar pillow system that comes with the SecretLab Omega—and this is true across all of the gaming chairs I’ve ever tested. If you like the idea of integrated lumbar support over a pillow, the Razer Iskur proved better for my back over the long term and is slightly cheaper.

While it’s easy enough to buy one of these chairs online, my recommendation with this, and any chair you might want to buy, is to find one in a store or at a friend’s house and try it out first. There’s no way to know if a chair is actually right for you until you’ve sat down.

If you do want to buy a SecretLab chair sight unseen, however, they do offer a helpful sizing chart on their website with recommended heights and weights for each of their small, regular, and XL options. Definitely check that out before you buy.

