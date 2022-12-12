Sony’s Inzone M9 outshines other 4K gaming monitors, but the price drags it down

Pros Quality HDR

Laden with features

True retina gaming Cons Doesn’t come with cables

Poor contrast

Abysmal stand

Unless the Sony Inzone M9 drops to $700 or less, you should hold off.

About the Sony Inzone M9

Here are the specs of the gaming monitor we tested:

Price: $900

$900 Display size: 27 inches

27 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

3840 x 2160 pixels Refresh rate: 144Hz

144Hz Peak brightness: 400 nits (rated), 600 nits peak with HDR enabled (rated); 465 (tested), 580 with HDR enabled (tested)

400 nits (rated), 600 nits peak with HDR enabled (rated); 465 (tested), 580 with HDR enabled (tested) HDR support: VESA DisplayHDR 600

VESA DisplayHDR 600 Color depth: 10-bit

10-bit Color saturation: 99.5% sRGB (tested), 90.4% DCI-P3 (tested), 85.5% AdobeRGB (tested)

99.5% sRGB (tested), 90.4% DCI-P3 (tested), 85.5% AdobeRGB (tested) Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 (rated), 80,000:1 (rated dynamic contrast ratio); 935:1 (tested, local dimming disabled), 1064:1 (tested, local dimming enabled), 573:1 (tested, HDR with local dimming disabled), 897:1 (tested, HDR with local dimming enabled)

1,000:1 (rated), 80,000:1 (rated dynamic contrast ratio); 935:1 (tested, local dimming disabled), 1064:1 (tested, local dimming enabled), 573:1 (tested, HDR with local dimming disabled), 897:1 (tested, HDR with local dimming enabled) Pixel response time (GtG): 1ms

1ms Ports: 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB Type-C (DP alt mode, upstream), 1x USB Type-B (upstream), 3x USB Type-A

1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB Type-C (DP alt mode, upstream), 1x USB Type-B (upstream), 3x USB Type-A VRR Support: VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium (over DisplayPort only), G-Sync compatible

VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium (over DisplayPort only), G-Sync compatible Other features: VESA mount, integrated KVM, auto HDR tone mapping for PlayStation 5, auto-genre picture mode for PS5, 2x 2-watt speakers, 96 local dimming zones, addressable rear RGB strip, controllable

The Sony Inzone M9 is Sony’s first PC gaming monitor, but it maintains compatibility with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S up to 120Hz at 4K thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports and variable refresh rate support. When connected to a PC via a DisplayPort 1.4 or compatible USB-C cable, it can hit 144Hz. (The 27-inch, 1080p Inzone M3 will max out at 240Hz when it’s released.)

The Inzone M9 has 96 local dimming zones arranged in an 8-by-12 grid. The dimming can be turned off or set to either “low” or “high.”

What we like

Excellent image quality

Credit: Reviewed / Timothy Renzi 1o-bit color provides rich and vibrant experiences.

It should be said right out of the gate that a 27-inch 4K monitor will be overkill for most gamers. Unless you’re sitting a foot away from the screen, you’ll likely be hard-pressed to tell the difference between the Sony Inzone M9 and a 1440p alternative. Still, I did notice the additional clarity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Card art in Hearthstone and text both on the web and in Scrivener is supremely smooth and anti-aliased by default thanks to the additional pixel density. In Overwatch 2 and Fortnite, what renders as small blobs on lower-resolution monitors became identifiable as specific enemies. In Elden Ring, the higher resolution made textures on armor and the environment really pop, adding noticeable depth and clarity that’s often missing when playing the game at 1440p.

The screen also gets bright, topping out at 464 nits with local dimming disabled, well surpassing Sony’s rating of 400 nits. With local dimming set to high—and you should have it turned on at all times if you want to get the most out of the Inzone M9—it only hit 361 nits during testing. That’s still respectable, but nothing special.

Color accuracy out of the box wasn’t the best, with an average Delta E of 4.43, with oversaturation noticeable to the naked eye. After calibrating, however, the average dE dropped to an outstanding 0.33, which is more than accurate enough for games and even color-sensitive creative work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inzone M9 boasts blazing fast pixel response times on top of its 144Hz max refresh rate, and I never noticed any ghosting, smearing, or overshoot either in games or using the Blur Busters UFO test.

True HDR

One of Sony’s main selling points for the Inzone M9 is its excellent HDR performance, and it truly doesn’t disappoint. Although only rated for VESA DisplayHDR 600 (and even though I only measured a peak brightness of 580 nits with it enabled), this is where the monitor truly shines.

Watching HDR video or playing HDR-compatible games is a rich, lifelike experience thanks to the monitor’s 10-bit color capabilities. Although it can’t hit the same 1,000 nit peak brightness that pricier competitors like the Alienware AW3423DW can, playing Horizon Zero Dawn at 4K with HDR enabled was a sight to behold. Whether it was exploring a machine-producing warren illuminated only by enemies, or looking up at a sunset filtered through the forest canopy, the experience was always immersive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even in games with lackluster HDR integration, like Elden Ring, the extra depth of the specular highlights and luster on weapons and armor was noticeably richer compared to playing on a monitor with only DisplayHDR 400. Of course, if you want to take advantage of the Inzone M9’s maximum 144Hz refresh rate, G-Sync or FreeSync, and HDR capabilities at the same time, you’ll need a beefy graphics card to back it up.

A Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 or RTX 4080 should be enough to drive this monitor to its full potential, but even my RTX 3080 stumbled and chugged when trying to play Horizon Zero Dawn or Spider-Man: Miles Morales at max settings, even with DLSS enabled.

Still, if you’re considering a $900 monitor, that likely isn’t a concern.

The “nice to have” features

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The Sony InZone M9 comes with a plethora of connectivity options.

If you don’t care about HDR performance, you can find a good 27-inch, 4K gaming monitor like the Gigabyte M28U or LG 27GP95R-B for $300 to $450 less than the Inzone M9—but you’d miss out on Sony’s extra quality-of-life features.

ADVERTISEMENT

For one, it went all in on the PlayStation 5 aesthetic, which sets the Inzone line apart from other generic black-panel monitors. The curved white shell, programmable RGB backlighting, and unique tripod stand mean that if you choose to pair it with a PS5, the Inzone M9 will match it perfectly (while not going overboard like alternatives from Alienware).

It’s perfectly positioned to sit on your desk between a gaming PC and PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, thanks to the variable refresh rate capabilities when connected to a console over HDMI 2.1, auto HDR tone mapping support for PS5, and Auto Genre Picture Mode. Unfortunately, Dolby Vision, which optimizes HDR content, isn’t supported when connected to an Xbox.

Sony’s Inzone Hub software allows you to control the monitor’s settings without having to mess around with the navigation joystick on the back. There’s an integrated KVM for multi-device switching, and you can pass data between your monitor and PC through USB-C instead of with a clunky USB-B cable if you so choose.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 96 dimming zones aren’t a lot, but it’s more than the zero offered by other PC gaming monitors. There are even speakers built in, though they’re pretty muffled and dull sounding even at 100% volume. Again, not necessary, but nice to have in a pinch.

What we don’t like

The poor contrast and viewing angles

Credit: Reviewed / Timothy Renzi Dark areas can often look washed out.

Unfortunately, the Sony Inzone M9 can’t clear the hurdle that plagues cheaper IPS monitors—an atrocious contrast ratio. Like I said, there’s a reason you’ll want to keep the full-array local dimming enabled at all times.

I measured only a 935:1 contrast ratio with local dimming disabled, and a 1064:1 contrast ratio with local dimming set to high. That’s technically above the M9’s 1000:1 rating, but still worse than you’d expect from a $900 monitor.

Side-by-side with my $250 Gigabyte M27Q (with a contrast ratio I’ve measured at over 1150:1), blacks often appeared grayish and washed out. Playing Control was a noticeably worse experience since so much of that game’s atmosphere relies on deep blacks and shadows.

The contrast with HDR enabled was even worse. With local dimming disabled, I measured a miserable 573:1 contrast ratio, and that only hit 897:1 when local dimming was enabled again. However, although you’ll want to keep local dimming on, it kills the viewing angles. I found myself constantly readjusting the panel’s position as I moved around my desk.

Setting it up is a hassle

Credit: Reviewed / Timothy Renzi No included cables and a poor stand.

Let’s get this out of the way; this is a $900 monitor that doesn’t come with any cables. I experienced periodic random black screens when I would switch between the Inzone M9 and my secondary monitor, which is apparently a Display Stream Compression problem in Windows that has plagued other high-refresh-rate 4K monitors. Buying a reputable DisplayPort 1.4 cable and disabling G-Sync alleviated most of my issues, but it could have been avoided entirely if Sony had included cables certified to the correct speeds in the box.

The Inzone M9 also comes with the largest power brick I’ve ever seen at 6.75 inches long by 3.25 inches wide and 1.5 inches thick. It dwarfs powerful gaming laptop power bricks thanks to the whopping 140 watts the monitor draws on average, which is more than nearly all but the highest-end living room TVs. It also kicks off a corresponding amount of heat.

Once booted up, color accuracy out of the box was off, and Sony locks you into its very warm “Normal” preset mode by default where you can’t change anything other than brightness and contrast. Switching to “Game mode” gives you finer granular control over color balance and saturation, which helps, but it took a full calibration to lock down a profile I found acceptable.

The stand is also terrible. The triangular metal assembly looks interesting and isn’t just another pole on a base, but it takes up far too much desk space and can’t sit flush against the wall. What’s worse is that if you want to adjust the monitor up or down, you need to slide it forward or back along the track, meaning it also gets closer or further away from you.

If you’re short on desk space—and you have no reason to use a 27-inch monitor on a very deep desk—then you’ll also need to adjust your viewing position. Skip it and stick the Inzone M9 on an arm.

The value

For $900, the Inzone has too many competitors to really stand out. It lacks cables and doesn’t have an active G-Sync Ultimate module like some competitors, opting only for “compatible” status. It also only has three USB-A ports.

It’s a shame that Sony didn’t opt to sell the panel and stand separately like NZXT has for the Canvas 27Q and Canvas 25F. Doing so would save on both materials and shipping costs for consumers, which could have allowed them to cut the price of the panel. Normally I wouldn’t bring this up, but the stand is so large and heavy that it seems like a no-brainer.

For $900 you might also expect stellar build quality. From the Amazon reviews, it’s seemingly hit-or-miss, with complaints of backlight issues and the same black screening I experienced. While I didn’t notice anything too severe, there were noticeably dimmer lines on the very left and right sides of my display that were far more obvious than what I’m used to with edge-lit IPS panels.

Should you buy the Sony Inzone M9?

Maybe, if you can nab it on sale

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi We recommend waiting for the Sony InZone M9 to go on sale before you buy.

Despite the downsides, the Inzone M9 is a solid first attempt at a gaming monitor from Sony. It’s fast, presents great image quality, and has ample connectivity and extra features for consoles. The HDR implementation blows away cheaper alternatives, and Sony regularly drops the price to $800 for sales—and refurbished units can be found on Amazon for $750 or less, sometimes as low as $600.

However, I wouldn’t jump on it at that price, especially given the alternatives. The Cooler Master Tempest GP27U is the elephant in the room; it’s a 27-inch 4K gaming monitor that can hit 160Hz, has HDR1000, and 576 local dimming zones thanks to its use of mini-LEDs, quantum dots, and much better accuracy all for only $800. The only issue is the price has been hovering closer to $1,000 due to supply constraints.

If you’re considering the Inzone M9 for console reasons, it might be better to keep an eye on the 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV instead, since it recently dropped to $900 on sale.

Sony’s Inzone M9 occupies a strange place in the PC gaming monitor landscape. There are cheaper alternatives, like the $450 Gigabyte M28U, but it outpaces them on features alone. Sadly, it’s just too expensive to recommend, but if the price drops to $700 or less, you should grab it.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Jonathan Hilburg Electronics Editor @jhilburg Jonathan is an Electronics Editor for Reviewed specializing in gaming gear and has experience with everything from controllers to benchmarking the latest GPUs. He was previously the Web Editor at The Architect's Newspaper. See all of Jonathan Hilburg's reviews