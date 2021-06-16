My Bkr bottle makes drinking water way too easy

You don’t need me to tell you that you should probably be drinking more water. Jury’s out on exactly how much you need to drink to attain peak hydration, but for optimal health, a good rule of thumb is that adults should consume between 2.7 liters (91 ounces), and 3.7 liters (125 ounces) daily, according to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. But we're all busy people with rich, fulfilling lives (right?), and many of us aren't hitting these numbers—adults in the United States drink an average of only 39 ounces of water a day, according to the CDC.

Not me, though—I’m fantastic at guzzling down my fluids every day. And I’m not bragging, because I’m not taking (all) the credit. I attribute it to my Bkr water bottle, a spiky, one-liter lilac behemoth of a hydration vessel that reminds me to drink up simply by its existence. I’m fond of saying that it’s one of the best things to ever happen to me, and when I say this, I mean it. Here’s why.



What is Bkr?

Credit: Bkr Bkr markets its bottles on aesthetic more than athletic performance.

Bkr makes glass water bottles with translucent twist-off caps, available in capacities of 250 milliliters (about 8.5 ounces), 500 milliliters (about 17 ounces), and one liter (about 34 ounces). Each bottle is encased in a silicone sleeve that comes in two textures, smooth or spiky. Bkr does not claim that its bottles keep water cool or easier to guzzle during high-octane activity; instead, the purpose appears to be to make storing water pretty and portable. In other words, you’re much more likely to see one resting on a marble countertop in the backdrop of a beauty YouTuber’s nighttime skincare vlog than on the sidelines at a soccer game. You can even get a "kiss kit," which stores lip balm in the cap. It’s a luxury feel, and the bottles have the prices to match, ranging from $28 for the smooth 250-milliliter bottles to $90 for the spiky one-liter plus kiss kit option.

I have the Bkr spiked one-liter in “Lala,” a pale lavender color. (Other hues include “Tutu,” a dusty pink, and “Lulu,” an even dustier pink.) I feel obligated to mention that I got it last summer on sale at Sephora for under $35. The makeup retailer no longer sells that bottle (or any Bkr products, for that matter), but you can score it at Amazon, Revolve, and directly from Bkr.

What I love about the Bkr water bottle

Credit: Reviewed / Sara Hendricks With the bottle on my desk, it's hard to forget to take sips throughout the day.

Beyond its appearance, there’s nothing particularly novel about the Bkr, and even that is less so now. The brand was founded in 2011 so its once-distinctive style has more or less seeped into the collective consciousness and knockoffs abound. That said, it still makes a statement. To me, the bottle could look like an armadillo, a sea anemone, or a foam roller, depending on the angle. I am not the kind of person who names inanimate objects, but if I were, I’d give it one befitting a glamorous-yet-reclusive Broadway star, like “Estelle” or “Carmela.”

I keep it by my side when I’m working from home and sip from it throughout the day. (Yeah, it’s not rocket science.) It’s always good for a conversation starter if I take a swig during a Zoom meeting, but it fulfills its intended purpose—hydration—best. Water bottles with written reminders to drink throughout the day aren’t my thing, but it’s tough to ignore something that looks like a medieval torture device rebranded to appeal to a millennial audience. When it’s in my line of sight, usually on my left-hand side beside my laptop, I remember to sip.

How much I drink depends on the weather, whether I’ve exercised, and what I’ve eaten that day, but I tend to fill it up between two and four times, or just about my daily recommended amount of water. Drinking from the glass feels more sophisticated than the plastic and aluminum bottles I’ve previously owned, so I don’t feel bad about using it instead of the actual glasses in my cabinet. (Those I save for company.)

Then, there are the spikes, which extend about a quarter of an inch from the silicone sleeve’s surface. These provide an excellent grip to grasp and tote the bottle around. All I have to do to lift it is position my fingers beneath the spikes and I have a secure hold, even if it’s filled and I’m carrying my laptop and an iced coffee. Perhaps for this reason, Bkr recommends the spiked bottles for “people with limited mobility in their fingers and difficulty with grip.”

What I don’t love about the Bkr water bottle

Credit: Reviewed / Sara Hendricks I can bring my Bkr bottle with me if I'm on the go—but it takes up so much space it means I can't bring much else.

This is very much an “indoor” water bottle. What I mean by this is that it does not keep water cold (though, again, it does not claim to) and its design means it doesn’t travel all that well. I’ve brought it to the odd barre class, but it feels much more attention-grabbing than I sometimes want when I’m out in public. I could bring it on a hike, but the water would get warm and the spikes would take up too much space in my bag. And I wouldn’t bring it on a bike ride or to a spin class, because it’s too wide to fit in the provided water bottle holders. When I’m on the go, I usually tote my 18-ounce Hydroflask instead, which is slimmer and keeps the water cooler.

The glass also makes it more prone to breakage, despite the silicone sleeve. I had another Bkr before this one—a 500-milliliter bottle encased in smooth gray silicone that I received as a gift. I used it frequently for about a year, bringing it to and from the office, my apartment, and workout classes (its smaller size and non-spiked texture made it a lot easier to transport). But one day, after a yoga class, I placed my bottle atop some lockers as I was changing. When I went to grab it, I knocked it over instead, and it fell to the ground and smashed into smithereens. This was about a 6-foot drop onto a cement floor, and I think even the hardiest of aluminum bottles would have endured a dent. But with the glass—well, don’t count on the silicone doing all that much to protect it. (I think the spikes may have provided more cushion, but I haven’t had to test that out yet.) You may also want to avoid subjecting the bottle to extreme temperatures, such as in the freezer, where the cold can make glass brittle.

Finally, it’s a little tough to clean. Bkr recommends removing the cap and sleeve and hand-washing each item on its own (you can buy an $8 brush to access the hard-to-reach spots). I do this less often than I should, and I almost never remove the sleeve—instead, I wash the mouth of the bottle and inside as best as I can and rub a soapy sponge or paper towel over the sleeve. This works fine, but it’d be a lot easier to just stick it in the dishwasher.

Is the Bkr water bottle worth it?

Truthfully, there’s no way I would have bought this water bottle at its standard $58. But now, having used it enough to justify both the sale price and the full price, I don’t think I would have regretted buying it at either cost. That said, I’m a firm believer that you should avoid paying full price whenever you can, and you can almost always find some kind of deal on Bkr’s wares, either on its site or other retailers.

As for me, I’m satisfied with my slightly ridiculous, very lovable drinking vessel. It’s kept me hydrated throughout the bulk of my work-from-home period and I like looking at it, which is about all I can ask for. When I make my official return to the office, I plan on bringing my Bkr with me. If you want something to keep on hand to drink more, you’ll like having a Bkr (or two) to sip from. too.

