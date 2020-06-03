These are the only shorts I can wear when I run outside

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

I have a confession to make: I hate running in leggings. Yes, I know they hold everything in nice and snug, help prevent chafing, and keep you warm when exercising in frigid temperatures, but I hate the constriction and oftentimes I feel like I overheat in them. So as soon as the temperature hits 50 degrees, you’ll find me running outdoors in my favorite running shorts: the Lululemon Tracker Short.

There’s something so freeing about these loose shorts that has me flying (more like casually jogging) down the street, which is why I own multiple pairs of them. The Tracker Shorts have taken me through races from 5Ks to a half-marathon, and I believe they have helped me run more efficiently. They’re also incredibly stylish, and I’m a big believer that feeling (and looking) good while working out impacts your performance—but that might be just me.

And I’m not alone in my obsession. These bad boys have garnered more than 1,000 reviews on Lululemon’s site and maintain a 4-star rating. Here’s why I think they’re some of the best shorts for running.

They’re just the right length and looseness

Credit: Reviewed / Ryan Campbell The loose feel of these shorts make them breezy to run in.

While Lululemon offers a variety of lengths for their shorts, the four-inch ones are the Goldilocks of the lengths. They’re short enough that they’re still nice and breathable, but they’re also not too short that I feel like they're riding up my butt during a run. Plus, the shorts themselves are looser around my legs compared to leggings and compression shorts, which make for a breezier workout. I also find that they don’t rub against my legs or cause any irritation (no chafing here!).

Although they’re made to be roomier, I recommend going a size up from your typical leggings size at Lululemon for ultimate comfort. For example, I get my Tracker Shorts in a size 8, but I’ll typically wear a size 6 for leggings.

According to Lululemon's description, they’re made for “athletic quads,” which I can only assume means thicker thighs, but I feel like they’re designed for anyone who doesn’t want to feel uncomfortable while running. The stretchy waistband prevents any constriction I’ve felt with other shorts and the continuous drawcord keeps them from falling down mid-run.

They are also made with a fabric called Swift Fabric that is supposedly sweat-wicking and quick-drying. I've run in these during an unexpected downpour and in the humidity of North Carolina summer. The water and sweat wick away during the run and they dry quickly, meaning they're not festering in my sweat post-run.

They have a pocket that's actually useful

Credit: Lululemon The large pocket is one of my favorite feature of the shorts.

One of the things I care about most in running shorts is their pockets. Too often I find that running shorts will only have a tiny slash pocket that creates a crevice that will only hold a key or two or maybe an ID—but not enough to hold all the goods I need for a long run or a race.

While the Tracker Short only has one pocket, it’s massive and is tucked into the seam on the side of the shorts, so you barely notice it's there. I find it big enough to fit my house keys, my train pass, a credit card, my license, and even a protein bar. This is typically what I need to bring with me for a race, which means I won’t need to waste time checking a bag upon arrival. Even on a regular run, it ensures that I have the essentials with me when I’m running to a specific destination and want to take the train back to my apartment.

The best part? The pocket has a secure zipper—something I don’t typically see on most running shorts. It keeps me from feeling that low-grade paranoia that maybe my keys slipped out during my run, so I can spend more time enjoying my workout.

They come in so many pretty colors

Credit: Reviewed / Ryan Campbell I'm obsessed with the bright colors of the Tracker Short.

Typically when choosing running clothes, I pick the brightest and flashiest ones. Not only does it match my self-proclaimed sunny personality, but it also makes me more noticeable to cars on the road. I call them my “please don’t hit me, I’m trying to run” outfits.

Like most Lululemon clothes, the patterns of the Tracker Short vary depending on the season. My favorite pair is fluorescent orange with specs of pink, periwinkle, and black thrown in, which are currently not available, unfortunately. I usually wear it with an orange Sculpt Tank, so I’m a blaze of color wherever I speed off to. The Tracker Shorts are always available in solid colors like white, black, and heather gray, which are staple colors for most running wardrobes.

Are there any cons to the Tracker Short?

At $58 a pop, the Tracker Short is on the more expensive side compared to brands like Gap Body or Zella, which are my other go-tos for running clothes. But, honestly, the quality and fit of these shorts make them worth the price tag. Plus, I’ve owned my first pair of these shorts for over a year and the quality has held up, so I don’t plan on tossing them any time soon.

Aside from running, I wear these shorts for HIIT body workouts and weight training, as I like their looseness when I'm doing exercises like squats, burpees, and the like.

If you’re looking for non-constricting, non-chafing shorts for a variety of workouts, the Tracker Shorts should fit right in to your fitness collection.

