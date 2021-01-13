This smart trainer could change the way you exercise at home

Follow all of Reviewed's CES coverage as it happens. To get a sneak peek at the latest product trends delivered straight to your phone, sign up for text message alerts

There’s nothing particularly novel about working out in front of a TV, as anyone who’s ever popped a Jane Fonda workout tape into a VHS player or cast a Peloton class to the big screen knows. But Samsung’s new TVs have a feature called Smart Trainer that has the potential to make those at-home workouts more exciting—and more effective.

What is Samsung Smart Trainer?

The Smart Trainer is a new feature of the Samsung Health app that features third-party workout apps like Obé, Echelon, and Jillian Michaels. (It also has access to one of our favorite meditation apps, Calm.)

How does Samsung Trainer work?

With the Smart Trainer, the screen shows the workout video on the left and a live feed of you doing the workout on the right. In addition to allowing you to check your form in real time, the Smart Trainer uses motion-detecting AI to count your reps, estimate calorie burn, and coach form accuracy during each exercise. It also provides feedback after the class and keeps track of the kind of workouts you like to do and intensity at which you usually do them. Having this extra oversight may prevent poor form, injury, and overexertion.

Like watching workout videos on TV, AI in at-home fitness gear is not a totally new concept. Machines like Tonal, Tempo, and Car.ol provide personalized feedback and instruction, as do some apps like FitnessAI. But, in theory, having this tech built into a TV will make it much easier to use. You don’t have to figure out a space to install bulky machinery—which is the case with Tonal and Tempo—or mess around with your phone or tablet to use an app. Instead, the AI assistance is right there on the TV whenever you need it.

One minor downside: Samsung TVs don’t have built-in cameras, so to use the Smart Trainer feature, you must attach a webcam to the device (Samsung has a list of ones, all from Logitech, it recommends on its site.) With the camera and Smart Trainer, you’ll be on your way to safer, smarter at-home workouts.

