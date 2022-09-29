This excellent air conditioner performs well above its weight—plus, it's moss covered

Pros Design centric

Powerful performance

Easy to install

Variety of styles and options when ordering Cons None that we could find

About the July Air Conditioner

Credit: Reviewed / Dave E We found the July Air Conditioner’s controls to be intuitive and easy to use.

Dimensions: 14.75” x 19.88” x 17.88” (H x W x D)

14.75” x 19.88” x 17.88” (H x W x D) Weight: 55 lbs

55 lbs Installation types: Standard window, slider window, through-the-wall

Standard window, slider window, through-the-wall Cooling power: 6,000 BTU or 8,000 BTU

6,000 BTU or 8,000 BTU Panel treatments: White, cloud, sky blue, rose, forest green, ash wood, linen, Chen & Kai, moss

White, cloud, sky blue, rose, forest green, ash wood, linen, Chen & Kai, moss Extra features: Amazon Alexa or Google Home integration over Wi-Fi

Amazon Alexa or Google Home integration over Wi-Fi Noise of operation: 54 dBA

54 dBA User manual: July Air Conditioner manual

What we like

It has excellent cooling power

The July Air Conditioner’s rate of cooling landed it at the No. 4 position on our cooling tests. It was able to drop the temperature in our test chamber down by 25.1°F in just 33 minutes.

Compared to its peers, July’s rate of cooling is about 20% better than the average AC. This is only 10% less than our top-ranked unit, the LG Dual Inverter LW1517IVSM—and that’s a 15,000 BTU unit.

The July Air Conditioner features a clean, minimalist design, with a large blank panel covering the vents on its front.

This AC is incredibly easy to install

Credit: Reviewed / Dave E Instead of just installing the July Air Conditioner into a window directly, you first install a frame to get everything secured, then slide in the AC.

If the thought of installing a window AC gives you a sense of dread, a unit like the July Air Conditioner is probably for you.

Unlike most window units, the July Air Conditioner comes with an installation frame that you install first and slide the AC into. You set up the installation frame in the window opening, which is easy to assemble, and then slide in the AC.

This process completely removes those horrifying few seconds where you’re trying to trap a 50-plus pound piece of equipment between a sill that’s a few inches wide at best and a window you have not yet secured.

The ease of installation doesn’t stop there, either. The next big forward-thinking feature is how it covers the gap on either side of the air conditioner. Instead of a concertina that you extend to fill the gaps, which is often stiff and cumbersome to use, the July Air Conditioner uses two vinyl sheets on roller blinds. You just unroll them and hook them in place.

We found this system a lot easier to both set up and pack up compared to the traditional concertina method. Because everything is kept in a tightly-wound roll, it also reduces the chances of a part snapping and requiring some DIY to get everything back in order. At most you’ll just need a strip of duct tape to seal over a gouge.

You can buy an optional air filter that provides some allergen removal

Credit: Reviewed / Dave E Instead of the standard wire mesh filter, you can opt for one that’s capable of removing larger particles like pollen from the air.

The July Air Conditioner offers you the option to buy one of its Sky filters at an additional cost. Unlike the normal filter, these Sky filters are better suited at filtering out pollen grains or bigger dust particles.

To test how well this filter works, we threw it into our standard battery of air purifier tests. What we found is that this filter was a bit too coarse to remove things like smoke—for that you’d need a HEPA filter, where this only has a MERV rating of 6—but it was able to scrub out some larger particles.

We found this filter to be much better than the standard filter, which isn’t fine enough to remove pollen. While it’s better than most other ACs, it’s not going to replace a dedicated air purifier: It only has about 3% of the particle filtering capacity of our best air purifier.

You can buy a front panel that grows moss, for a truly green aesthetic (among other customizations)

Credit: July Instead of a plain white front panel, you can purchase one woven with living moss.

One of the most interesting features of the July Air Conditioner is the ability to purchase a replacement panel for its front that actually grows moss over time. These panels come stocked with preserved, live moss that’s already fully grown—it’s not like a Chia Pet where you need to water it and wait a week.

Moss isn't the only premium panel that's been available. In addition to their matte panels, there's also ash wood, linen, and one by the Chen & Kai design studio. While we love the additional choice, keep in mind that all of these options have limited availability and may not be available at time of purchase.

Aside from the panel options, there's also two alternatives for the vinyl roll-out curtains: transparent plexiglass or hard matte panels. The former allows more sunlight to shine into the room, and both options would offer better protection for those who live in windy areas.

The model we reviewed didn’t come with any of these extras, but we’re fans of additional ways to customize your appliances’ aesthetics—especially if it involves getting a bit more green into the scenery.

What owners are saying about the July Air Conditioner

The July Air Conditioner is relatively new to the market and isn’t yet available from most major retailers, so user reviews don’t really exist yet. We’ll update this section once more reviews are posted.



Warranty

The July Air Conditioner has a standard one-year limited warranty. The company has also partnered with Clyde to offer a few extended warranty options for a price.

Should you buy the July Air Conditioner?

Yes, this an all-around awesome AC with style to boot

Credit: Reviewed / Dave E Unlike most ACs, the July Air Conditioner has a solid panel over its vents, creating a clean, minimalist look.

This is one of the better air conditioners we’ve tested. While it’s not quite our top-rated air conditioner, it is close. Unlike many of its competitors, the July Air Condition is just solid all the way around.

Where other ACs have a few areas where they excel and others where they’re lacking, we couldn’t find anything about the July Air Conditioner that we didn’t like. It could’ve had slightly more raw cooling power, but as it is, it comes close to competing with units that have almost twice the BTU rating.

On top of its great performance, this air conditioner also has excellent design. The controls are compact and intuitive, and we love its look—especially if you spring for the moss-covered front panel. There’s also an option to buy a more robust filter, which does provide some degree of protection from common allergens.

While there are other air conditioners that do better than the July AC along specific vectors, as a package deal this unit is one of the best ones out there.

