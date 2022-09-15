We tried this fruit fly trap with 70K reviews on Amazon—and it worked

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every summer for the past four years, my apartment becomes infested with fruit flies. It starts out small—one or two hanging around the sink—and then suddenly there are a hundred flying around my kitchen. They’re too small for fly swatters, and sticky traps fill up real fast. Not to mention, the at-home DIY solutions don’t work when you’ve got tons of flies multiplying every day and spreading to other rooms in your house. I was tired of living in bug hell, so I decided to try a different method.

While shopping for bug trappers on Amazon, I stumbled upon the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap, which caught my attention because it has over 70,000 reviews and an average of 4-out-of-5 stars. If that many people are raving about this indoor insect trap, I knew I had to try it myself.

How does the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap work?

Credit: Reviewed / Melissa Rorech With the help of a suction fan and a sticky pad, the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap collects pesky critters.

The Katchy Indoor Insect Trap is a plug-and-play device that combines a replaceable sticky trap with a bug light and suction fan. You take it out of the box, open up the bottom with the push button, and that’s where the sticky pad goes. Once the sticky pad is inside the device, you close it shut and you’re in business.

You get four sticky pads in the initial box, but you can order extras. There’s a small, non-sticky spot on the pad for you to hold onto so you can place it down and pick it back up once it’s full of bugs.

The best scenario for this to work would be in a dark room where the only light is the one coming from the device.

I used this in my bathroom, which was starting to get a lot of fruit flies in it. At night or when no one was in there, I’d turn off the light, close the blinds, and shut the door, leaving just the insect trap plugged in. Now, the bugs in the bathroom will have no choice but to fly towards the light.

What we like

It works

The Katchy Indoor Insect Trap caught a ton of bugs within a week. Once the first sticky pad was full, I switched it out for another and let that fill up as well. You can sort of see through the tiny mesh screen at the bottom how many bugs are stuck so you know when to switch it out, but be careful not to open the bottom up too frequently, or you’ll let bugs that haven’t gotten stuck on the trap yet go free.



It’s reusable

Unlike the one-and-done sticky traps, this one is reusable and budget-friendly. Instead of buying a new sticky trap every week or so, you buy this device once and you’re set for a while. Then all you need to worry about is just getting the refills of the sticky pads, which you can buy in bulk for cheap.



It hides the dead bugs

Credit: Reviewed / Melissa Rorech The reservoir on the bottom collects the trapped insects, keeping them out of sight.

I don’t know about you but I’m not a fan of cooking in the kitchen next to a giant yellow trap full of dead flies. It’s unappetizing to say the least. This device hides the dead bugs inside it so you can be blissfully unaware just how gross your kitchen or bathroom really is.

What we don’t like

Credit: Reviewed / Melissa Rorech Though it's effective, this might not be the kindest method for bug removal.

It’s cruel

Like all sticky traps, it’s kind of mean. I once opened the trap to see how it was doing and saw a fly stuck on the pad, still fluttering its wings, trying to escape. About eight hours later, I went back into the room and opened the trap again and the same bug was still trying to fly away even though it was stuck.

I felt so bad it was suffering for so long, I took a little piece of paper towel and just squished it. It made me feel really bad—but also these flies are in my home, not contributing to rent, so really, whose fault was it?

It’s hard to change out the pads

In order to open the bottom of the device, you hold a button and push up. Then hold it up while you grab the sticky pad out of the bottom.

The only problem is that the very bottom of the gadget wants to close. So, if you're doing this alone, you’re using one hand to kind of keep the whole thing open, since there’s no way to lock it into place when it’s open.

Also, if it’s plugged in, the cord comes out on the exact opposite side of the machine from where the button is.

When you’re trying to open the lid to get the sticky pad, the machine wants to tilt back, but it can’t because that’s where the cord is. Over time, the cord could get damaged from doing this too often. To put it simply, they could’ve put more thought into how one person would change out the sticky pads alone.

Should you buy the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap?

Yes, if you have frequent fly-ers.

Credit: Reviewed / Melissa Rorech The Katchy Indoor Insect Trap is a great investment for those who struggle with unwelcome insects inside the home.

If you have frequent fruit fly problems like me, absolutely. The Katchy Indoor Insect Trap has saved my house and my roommates from yet another summer of fruit fly madness.

Even if you get fruit flies irregularly, this machine has caught random little bugs in my house that I didn’t even know were there. So if you want your house to be bug free, this insect trap is for you.

