This holiday candle has more than 10,000 Amazon reviews—so we tested it

When I think of the winter holidays, I’m immediately transported to a cozy atmosphere filled with an abundance of good smells. Fir trees, citrus, baked goods—there’s nothing like the aroma of the holidays. That’s why lighting up a candle can be a key part of spreading holiday cheer.

The Nest Holiday candle (available at Amazon) is a fan-favorite with over 10,000 reviews on Amazon. In a festive glass jar, it claims to pack all your favorite scents of the holiday season from pine, winter fruits, and delicious vanilla. But does this candle really smell like the holiday season?

Here’s what I think about the Nest New York Holiday candle.

What is the Nest Holiday candle?

Credit: Reviewed / Samantha Mangino The Nest Holiday scent is a blend of winter fruits like pomegranate and citrus, layered alongside pine and clove with a touch of vanilla.

Nest New York makes candles, perfumes, and diffusers with their wide range of scents from fresh grapefruit to seasonal scents. The Nest Holiday scent is a blend of winter fruits like pomegranate and citrus, layered alongside pine and clove with a touch of vanilla.

Nest’s Holiday scent comes in a collection that includes candles in one-wick, three-wick, or miniature votive sizes. If candles aren’t your thing you can also enjoy the scent in a reed diffuser.

According to Nest, its one-wick candle should last you between 50 and 60 hours, giving you plenty of time to let it melt during the winter evenings.

What we like

Credit: Reviewed / Nest Right out of the box, the candle smelled like a fresh-cut Christmas tree balanced by the warmth of natural wood and hints of bright zesty orange.

It smells fantastic

I’m a Goldilocks when it comes to candles: I need it to smell just right. When it comes to holiday scents, I find they’re often overpowering and blow out your nostrils with overly artificial scents. Fortunately, the Nest Holiday candle is just right.

Right out of the box, the candle smelled like a fresh-cut Christmas tree balanced by the warmth of natural wood and hints of bright zesty orange. While some candles can give off an artificial fragrance, Holiday scent doesn’t smell manufactured. Instead, it’s like you have a seven-foot-tall fir tree in the corner and a pot of cinnamon sticks and fruit simmering on the stove.

The scent isn’t overwhelming. I found I could burn it for a few hours at a time without it feeling suffocating.

It’s a crowd pleaser, too. I brought this candle with me to visit my mom, who was delighted by its scent. So much so that she asked me to leave it behind.

The decorative jar is a gift in itself

The aesthetic of a candle jar is just as important as the scent. Whether it’s burning or not, the candle is sitting on your countertop, so you want it to look nice, And the Nest Holiday candle doesn’t disappoint when it comes to good looks.

The Nest holiday candle comes in a clear jar decorated with a patterned design in frosted glass and metallic gold. It feels festive but not tacky. Plus, once you’ve burned through it, it can double as a pencil holder or makeup brush container.

The candle burns evenly

Tunneling is when a candle doesn’t burn evenly across the top, resulting in an uneven wax layer. As the wick continues to burn and create a tunnel in your candle, it will result in a reduced burning time as you won’t get to enjoy all of the scent packed into the wax. When I let it burn for an hour or two at a time, the surface is evenly melted from wick to edge, so I am certain there’s no wasted wax.

What we don’t like

Credit: Reviewed / Samantha Mangino The scent throw of the Nest candle is a little weak so you may need more than one to spread the scent throughout your home.

The scent doesn’t fill up the whole room

My one complaint with the Nest Holiday candle is that I wish it was stronger. While burning the candle in my apartment, I found the scent throw weaker than I was expecting. While I love the smell of the candle, I can really only get a good hit of it when I'm standing nearby.

Scent throw is important in a candle. You want the scent of your candle to reach from the side table to the end of the couch for maximum enjoyment. In my experience, the Nest Holiday candle fell short here, and I wished the scent would’ve wafted across the room. Depending on the size of your living space, you may need to purchase multiple Nest Holiday candles to get the full-home fragrance experience.

Should you buy the Nest Holiday candle?

Credit: Reviewed / Samantha Mangino If you’re in the market for a new holiday candle or seeking out a last-minute holiday gift, the Nest Holiday candle is the answer.

Yes, this is a festive-smelling holiday candle.

If you’re in the market for a new holiday candle or seeking out a last-minute holiday gift, the Nest Holiday candle is the answer. It smells divine with its festive but refined pine-based scent. It provides a sophisticated wintry atmosphere while not overwhelming your senses.

It has a long burn time to last you through the holiday season. However, you may want to purchase several Nest Holiday candles at once in order to fill up your home completely with the orange-cinnamon-inspired scent, as one may not be enough. Plus the decorative jar brings in nice holiday décor for your bookshelf or countertop.

