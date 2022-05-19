This puffy blanket will keep you cozy on your next outdoor adventure

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket Pros Ultra cozy

If you’re shopping for an outdoor blanket to use while camping or relaxing on your patio, chances are you’ve come across the Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket (available at Amazon). This best-selling blanket is easily recognizable thanks to its unique swirling stitching and delightfully puffy appearance, and it comes in a huge range of bright patterns and colors, including collaborations with digital artists and brands like Billabong. There’s no denying these popular blankets are pretty, but are they functional?

We wanted to see if Rumpl blankets are worth the hype, so we put one to the test, using it both inside and outside for several weeks. In the end, we were smitten with the blanket’s cozy feel and happily boarded the Rumpl hype train along with thousands of other fans.

What we like

It’s made from recycled materials

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Rumpl prides their blankets on sustainable materials.

One of the biggest selling points of the Rumpl blanket—besides its pretty patterns—is that both the shell and filling are made from 100% recycled materials. The shell and puffy insulation are crafted from post-consumer recycled polyester, and 60 plastic bottles are recycled to make each one-person blanket, helping to keep waste out of the landfills.

You’d never know the blanket was made from recycled materials, either. It looks and feels just like regular sleeping bag material—soft and smooth to the touch, and slightly swishy. The material can be machine washed and dried, too, which is important for any throw blanket, especially one that you’re going to use outside.

It’s cozy and warm

The Rumpl Puffy Blanket is everything you’d expect from an outdoor blanket. It’s lightweight enough to take on all your adventures, and it comes with a “stuff sack” for easy storage and transport. Plus, the puffy material is delightfully warm and welcoming on chilly days. I wrapped myself up in the blanket one evening while sitting on my deck, and I was surprised at how well it managed to keep me comfortable, even when the wind was blowing.

The puffy material is amazingly cozy to wrap around yourself—it made me feel like I was wrapped in a hug. It was also the perfect covering to drape over my lap when I wanted to drink my coffee on the porch in the morning. That said, the brand only recommends the Rumpl for use in 45-degree weather and above. Any colder and you’re going to need a more heavy-duty blanket.

The Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket is delightfully cozy to wrap up in on chilly evenings, and the best part is it’s made from all recycled materials.

Because it’s designed mostly for outdoor use, the Rumpl blanket is also stain- and water-resistant. It should keep you dry on a misty day or in a passing sprinkle, but it’s not completely waterproof, so you’ll still need to head inside if it’s truly pouring.

You can wear it as a cape Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau This snug blanket doubles as a cape that allows to you to move freely while wearing it.

Hands down, my favorite feature of the Rumpl blanket is its “cape clip,” which allows you to wear it as a hands-free cape. The clip only comes on the one-person blanket size (the two-person blanket is too big to wear), and it’s super easy to get on and off. I loved that I was able to walk around my house without the blanket falling off my shoulders, and it’s also handy for keeping the blanket wrapped around yourself when sitting outside, even if you’re using your phone or roasting a marshmallow.

What we don’t like

It gets staticky

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Be wary of letting your pets cuddle up on this blanket.

One thing I noticed after wearing the Rumpl around my house for several hours is that the fabric gets quite staticky from rubbing back and forth on your clothing. This might just be because the air inside is fairly dry, but when I took the blanket off, I literally had to peel it off my back! Because it had a strong static charge, there was also a lot of pet hair stuck to it.

I had similar issues after wearing the blanket outside. I used it to wrap up while sitting on my deck for a few hours, and when I took the blanket off, the back was covered with dust and dirt that cling to the material. The good news is that it’s easy to brush off, but I didn’t like how much debris it collected during use.

The construction could be better

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau You might have to question the longevity on this purchase.

The Rumpl blanket isn’t cheap—the smaller one-person version has a $99 MSRP, and the larger two-person option has a $199 MSRP. These prices are fairly high for an outdoor blanket, so I was a little disappointed to find that some of the seams on the blanket were less-than-pristine. There are several spots along the edge of the blanket where stray strings were sticking out. I also question how long the cape clip would last with regular use, as it seemed to be a bit strained—I can see it ripping out of the seam over time.

Should you buy it?

Yes, the Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket is great for outdoor activities.

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau This blanket is the perfect camping necessity.

The Rumpl Puffy Blanket is a great option for camping, evening trips to the beach, watching a sporting event, or even just hanging out on your patio at night. The puffy construction, which is made from recycled materials, is warm and cozy, and it even manages to block out the wind on blustery days. The blanket is lightweight enough that it’s easy to tote around, and the unique cape clip lets you wear the blanket around your shoulders while leaving your hands free.

The Rumpl Blanket is slightly expensive, but it lives up to expectations in terms of both performance and aesthetic. However, keep in mind that this is a mid- to lightweight blanket. If you’re looking for something to keep you warm in the depths of the winter, you’re going to want something much more heavy-duty. But for cool summer nights, the Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket works great.

