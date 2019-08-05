12 clever organizers that will save space in your closet

As much as I hate doing laundry, I hate putting away the laundry even more. Which means my closet is an actual war zone, with clothes and shoes strewn everywhere. But as the seasons get ready to change, it's the perfect time to (finally) get a handle on the mess and at least attempt to clean up my closet clutter.

And that's what these 12 genius products aim to do. From an entire closet organization system to a hanging boot rack, these are the Amazon finds that will take your wardrobe from sloppy to spotless.

1. This top-rated cube organizer

Credit: TomCare Stack (and store) to your heart's content.

Reviews: 724

Avg. rating: 4.5 stars

No matter what size your closet is, this six-cube storage system will make it feel that much more spacious. Its high reviews praise the TomCare product for being completely customizable (you can arrange the cubes in any shape you'd like), very sturdy, and easier to put together than Ikea furniture. Phew.

Get the TomCare Cube Storage from Amazon for $25.99

2. This brilliant hanger

Credit: Wonder Hanger One hanger, 10 times the clothes.

Reviews: 790

Avg. rating: 4.4 stars

The name of this product says it all—because the fact that a pack of 10 hangers can hold up to 100 items of clothing is truly a wonder. Customers love not only that the cascading hangers save serious space but also that they're very durable and sturdy (each one can handle up to 30 pounds, which is the equivalent of five heavy coats).

Get the Wonder Hanger from Amazon for $14.99

3. This product to get your shoes off the floor

Credit: Smart Design You can even keep other accessories in the center.

Reviews: 915

Avg. rating: 4.1 stars

Your closet floor is valuable space, usually taken up by hampers and storage bins. But that leaves one problem: where do your shoes go? Many Amazon users would recommend this hanging carousel, mainly because it's high-quality (it's made with special breathable material) and can hold up to 40 pairs of shoes. Bonus: It rotates 360 degrees so you can always find what you're looking for.

Get the Smart Design 5-Tier Smart Carousel Organizer from Amazon for $14.17

4. This wildly popular organizing system

Credit: Rubbermaid Talk about a serious overhaul.

Reviews: 2.7k

Avg. rating: 4.7 stars

Go big or go home (to a messy closet, that is). Sometimes you need to revamp your entire space—which is where this kit from Rubbermaid comes in. With over 2,000 five-star reviews, the system is praised for how much storage space it has and how customizable and versatile it is (you can choose the specific configuration that suits your needs).

Get the Rubbermaid Configurations Custom Closet Organizer Kit from Amazon for $133.78

5. These customizable shelves

Credit: StorageWorks Choose how many drawers you want (and where they go).

Reviews: 274

Avg. rating: 4.6 stars

No built-in shelves? No problem. This six-shelf organizer hangs from the closet rod—and even has drawers—for storing shirts, underwear, socks, etc. Along with its attractive design, customers appreciate that it's easy to put together and that it can hold a surprising amount of stuff (up to 45 pounds!).

Get the StorageWorks 6-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer from Amazon for $39.99

6. The most stylish shoe organizer

Credit: Songmics So clean, so chic.

Reviews: 1.7k

Avg. rating: 4.2 stars

This isn't your average cheap plastic shoe rack. With enough space to hold up to 36 pairs of shoes, it received rave reviews for not just its sleek look but also for its ease of assembly and the fact that the shelves are adjustable to accommodate all different types of footwear.

Get the Songmics 7-Tier Portable Shoe Rack Closet from Amazon for $34.09

7. This easy solution for more clothes-hanging space

Credit: Organize It All Sometimes one just won't cut it.

Reviews: 1.2k

Avg. rating: 4.3 stars

Why settle for one closet rod when you could have two? After all, twice the rods = twice the room. One of the best things about the Closet Doubler, according to its users, is that it simply hangs on the existing rod so you don't have to deal with the hassle (or damage) of installing one to the wall and there are absolutely no tools required for assembly.

Get the Organize It All Durable Chrome Closet Doubler from Amazon for $23.59

8. This over-the-door organizer with thousands of reviews

Credit: Delta It comes in a variety of colors and prints.

Reviews: 2.9k

Avg. rating: 3.9 stars

If you have a small closet, you know that every inch of space matters—even the back of the door. While this pocket organizer is intended for children (it's ranked in the top 10 for baby organizers on Amazon), customers say it's incredibly versatile and well-made, making it perfect for adults, too.

Get the Delta Children Over The Door Hanging Organizer from Amazon for $7.99

9. This holder for all of your purses

Credit: Zober Clear pockets make finding your favorite bag easy.

Reviews: 580

Avg. rating: 4.6 stars

Every woman knows the struggle that is trying to keep your purses organized. Enter this hanging rack, which fans like for its spacious pockets (big enough to fit a variety of handbag sizes!) and how much space it saves in their closets thanks to its compact design. Plus, at $11.99, it's a great value buy.

Get the Zober Hanging Purse Organizer from Amazon for $11.99

10. This creative way to store your boots

Credit: Boot Butler Each Boot Butler holds up to 5 pairs.

Reviews: 832

Avg. rating: 4.7 stars

If you don't trust Rachel Ray—who's a huge fan of this product—trust the 11,000 people who have purchased the Boot Butler, making it the number one boot organizer out there. It's received high ratings for successfully clearing up clutter (it only takes up seven inches of space!) and holding up exceptionally well over time.

Get the Boot Butler from Amazon for $69.99

11. These customizable shelf dividers

Credit: Lynk Perfect for storing handbags.

Reviews: 430

Avg. rating: 4.3 stars

That massive shelf that runs along the top of your closet seems like a great storage spot—until it basically just becomes the spot where you pile all of your random purses and sweaters in one unorganized heap. That's why people love these easy-to-use dividers, which can be adjusted to fit any size shelf and are super sturdy.

Get the Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers from Amazon for $7.98

12. This handy gadget that even the pros use

Credit: BoxLegend Say goodbye to messy shirts.

Reviews: 2.3k

Avg. rating: 4.3 stars

Have you ever wondered how stores get their shirts folded so perfectly? The answer (unless they have some super talented salesperson) is likely one of these BoxLegend boards. Thousands of people swear by them, because they're simple to maneuver, can be used on any type of shirt, and fold your clothes neatly in seconds.

Get the BoxLegend Shirt Folder from Amazon for $14.99

