12 top-rated bar carts for less than $100

Maybe you miss going out to the bar. Or maybe you've always wanted a home bar and now you're looking for a new project to take on while you're stuck at home thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. No matter your reason, all you need for the perfect at-home bar is a few bottles of booze, some cocktail-making essentials, and, to tie it all together, a trendy bar cart.

To help you find the best one on a budget, we've rounded up 12 top-rated bar carts you can buy online for less than $100. Let the good times roll—literally.

1. This cart that's perfect for small spaces

Credit: Wayfair Good things come in small packages.

No room, no problem. You don't need a massive dining room or spacious kitchen to have a bar cart. According to reviewers, this one—which is a downsized version of a standard cart—fits in even the smallest of studio apartments. With a simple minimalist design, it can complement any decor style and has wrap-around bars to keep all your bottles of booze from slipping off when you're rolling it around.

Get the Helix Bar Cart at Wayfair for $69.99

2. This cart with a built-in wine glass rack

Credit: Target Keep your glasses and bottles in one place.

Bar carts are supposed to be convenient—and having to trek back to the kitchen just to grab some glasses is anything but. Hence why so many people love this brilliant bar cart from Target, which has an under-the-shelf wine glass rack where you can simply slide in the stems of your glasses to store. Bonus: Its steel frame and solid pine shelves make it incredibly strong and durable.

Get the Franklin Bar Cart and Wine Rack at Target for $95.99

3. This cult-favorite cart from Ikea

Credit: Ikea It comes in black, gray-green, and white.

Everyone's obsessed with this affordable bar cart from Ikea—including me. I've owned mine for three years and used it for everything from booze to makeup to art supplies (so versatile!). I love how compact it is (I can roll it into my hall closet when it's not in use if I need more space) and that the shelves are easy to adjust to different heights.

Get the Raskog Cart at Ikea for $29.99

4. This cart that you can use inside and outside

Credit: Cosco Meet the perfect year-round bar cart.

When the weather warms up, if you're lucky enough to have a patio or outdoor space, you probably want to take your party from the dining room to the deck. And for that, you'll need a bar cart that can also transition from indoors to outdoors—like this one, which has over 1,000 reviews on Amazon. People like that it requires zero assembly (it simply folds out!) and that it's well-made with sturdy shelves that can hold up to 75 pounds.

Get the Cosco Indoor/Outdoor Serving Cart at Amazon for $62.60

5. This cart that looks way more expensive than it is

Credit: Walmart It looks equally elegant in black or gold.

I have the taste of a Kardashian-level celebrity but the budget of a broke college student. A.k.a. I don't like to spend a lot of money but I like it to look like I did. And I'm not alone—which is why so many people are drawn to this chic bar cart. At less than $70, it's an affordable alternative that still looks upscale and chic. Reviewers especially like the mirrored glass shelves that are open and roomy and even have a mini wine rack built in.

Get the Better Homes & Gardens Fitzgerald 2-Tier Bar Cart at Walmart for $69.50

6. This one-of-a-kind cart

Credit: Wayfair Bet none of your friends have a bar cart like this.

It seems like everyone has a bar cart these days—and if you're someone who likes to be different, the average rectangular cart just isn't going to cut it. Enter this unique alternative, with a copper finish and bottle cap-shaped top. It's as functional as it is fashionable, with the bottom shelf featuring a wine bottle rack and ice bucket holder. People say it's the perfect amount of space for your basic bartending needs and can easily be tucked away into a corner when you're finished with it.

Get the Walser Bar Cart at Wayfair for $76.99

7. This cart with plenty of storage space

Credit: Amazon Fit your entire collection on one cart.

Between wine bottles, liquor bottles, mix-ins, glasses, shakers, and your various other accessories, you have quite the collection of barware. So you'll need a cart that can hold it all, like this one from Amazon. Each shelf can hold up to 55 pounds and the equivalent of 10 full-sized bottles. According to reviewers, it both looks and feels high-quality and can be put together in under 20 minutes.

Get the Nathan James Carter Rolling Bar and Serving Cart at Amazon for $85.26

8. This extra-tall cart

Credit: Amazon So. Many. Shelves.

Why settle for two—or even three—tiers when you can have four? That's what you'll get with this taller-than-average bar cart from Amazon. Because it has four shelves, it's more compact than your standard cart yet doesn't lack any of the storage space. Reviewers rave that it's incredibly easy to put together and that the wheels—which can be locked—roll smoothly for the best maneuverability.

Get the Mind Reader 4 Tier All Purpose Utility Cart at Amazon for $59.99

9. This farmhouse-style cart

Credit: Wayfair Looks like an island, works like a bar cart.

Joanna Gaines called—she wants her bar cart back. While the HGTV star hasn't personally used this specific cart, she'd likely approve of it, with its farmhouse-chic design complete with a natural butcher-block top, painted white sides and metal accents. It's received five stars from Wayfair shoppers thanks to its clever storage space (like the pull-out drawer and hanging basket) and the fact that it's lightweight yet strong and sturdy.

Get the Berinda Multifunction Bar Cart at Wayfair for $82.99

10. This cart that can be used for more than just barware

Credit: Wayfair Bar, end table... or both?

The only thing better than a bar cart is a bar cart that serves multiple purposes. I.e. if you ever get tired of using it for your barware, you can use it for baking supplies, extra storage, crafts, etc. That's what this metal cart offers, with its easy-to-clean finish and spacious shelves. Reviewers praise it for being sturdy (one person even used it to hold their TV!) and for having smooth-rolling wheels with locking casters.

Get the Aubrie Multifunctional Bar Cart at Wayfair for $86.99

11. This elegant cherry wood cart

Credit: Wayfair One old-fashioned, please.

Are you in your living room or an episode of Mad Men? You'll never be able to tell with this retro '60s-style bar cart. Made of solid wood, the cart has received high marks on Wayfair for being both attractive and well-made. It rolls around easily—yet can also lock in place when you need it—and even has three slots on the bottom shelf to hold your favorite bottles securely in place.

Get the Ambrose Bar Cart at Wayfair for $75.99

12. This industrial-chic cart

Credit: Home Depot Your at-home bar just got a lot trendier.

Home bartenders everywhere will love this rustic-yet-modern bar cart, which features metal piping and thick cherry oak wood shelves. Reviewers say it's very easy to put together and looks as good as it functions. With wheels that lock in place and plenty of storage space, it's a great accent piece for anyone who likes to entertain at home.

Get the Sauder Multi-Purpose Cart at The Home Depot for $83.88

