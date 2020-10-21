The 15 most popular throw blankets of 2020

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Throw blankets and cold weather are synonymous. Even if you have the heat cranked up, there’s something that feels so right about snuggling up in a warm throw blanket while sipping a steaming cup of tea. Plus, since many of us are working from home, a blanket is the perfect way to fight the midday chills.

However, there’s a certain balance needed for the perfect throw. It needs to be cozy and soft, yet not too heavy or feel suffocating. Something that’s just right. Plus, it should be easy to wash as you’ll be getting a ton of use out of these blankies this chilly season. Below, you’ll find 15 of the most popular throw blankets on the market that will keep you cozy all winter long.

1. The most popular throw blanket at Nordstrom

Credit: Nordstrom This blanket also gives back this season.

As the name implies, the Bliss Plush Throw feels like absolute bliss. It’s possibly the most popular blanket at Nordstrom with more than 1,800 reviews and a 4.8-star rating. It’s made of 100% polyester, and reviewers claim it’s still super soft and fluffy even after multiple washes. One reviewer bought 11 of these blankets just so her family would stop fighting over them—that’s how great they are. Plus, Nordstrom will donate some proceeds to Operation Warm, an organization that provides winter coats to kids, so you can feel good about your purchase, too.

Get the Bliss Plush Throw at Nordstrom for $39.50

2. A colorful faux fur throw from Anthropologie

Credit: Anthropologie Yes, this blanket is a soft as it looks.

The Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket is honestly what cozy dreams are made of. The faux fur blanket gets rave reviews at Anthropologie and is the most popular blanket on the site. I was so intrigued after hearing how great it is that I actually went to a brick and mortar store to feel it for myself. And the rumors are true: it’s buttery soft and comes in vibrant colors that will surely brighten up any home.

Get the Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket at Anthropologie for $98

3. A blanket with more than 40,000 Amazon reviews

Credit: Bedsure This highly-rated blanket is popular amongst Amazon shoppers.

Sometimes the most simple blankets are the most popular ones. Case in point: The Bedsure Fleece Blanket. It costs just $15 and offers no frills comfort that has earned it a 4.6-star rating from more than 43,000 reviews on Amazon. It’s made of soft microfiber polyester and at 50 by 60 inches, it’s big enough to wrap two people in. Reviewers can attest to its coziness and love that it’s available in several colors so they can get multiple.

Get the Bedsure Fleece Blanket Throw at Amazon for $14.99

4. A blanket beloved by celebrities

Credit: Barefoot Dreams The Kardashians and Chrissy Teigen love this blanket.

The Kardashians, Selena Gomez, and Chrissy Teigen all have one thing in common (aside from being rich and famous): their obsession with the Barefoot Dreams throw. This beloved blanket is as soft as it is trendy with more than 400 reviewers at Nordstrom raving about it. The solid colored CozyChic Throw is sold out at most retailers right now, but it’s still available at Nordstrom—though it will go quickly. The trendy animal print version is still in stock in several colors, however.

5. An inexpensive, yet incredible fleece blanket

Credit: Mainstays This cozy blanket costs under $10.

Sometimes you don’t have to spend too much for a super soft blanket. This one costs less than $10, but still has rave reviews from Walmart shoppers for its fluffiness. Though some reviewers say it arrived with a slight plasticky smell, it’s completely washable and still doesn’t lose any of its fluff. As one reviewer put it, “it's like cuddling with a big teddy bear.”

Get the Mainstays Extra Plush Lightweight Sherpa Throw Blanket at Walmart for $8.88

6. A textured faux fur blanket

Credit: Project 62 Because who does love a little texture?

Fleece blankets are always great, but sometimes you need a little pizazz. That’s why reviewers love this faux fur blanket from Target. As part of the retailer's modern Project 62 line, it elevates the traditional fleece throw with some rib-knit texture that adds some intrigue to any space. Reviewers agree that it’s extremely soft and particularly love the rose gold colored blanket.

Get the Project 62 Texture Faux Fur Throw Blanket at Target for $24.99

7. A popular knit blanket that’s still warm

Credit: Three Posts This knitted blanket is cozy and warm.

When you want a blanket that isn’t fluffy but is still cozy, look no further than this cable knit throw from Wayfair. Made of 100% cotton, this knit blanket is still quite warm and has earned a 4.6-star rating from more than 2,000 reviews. Reviewers love that it feels like being wrapped in a loose sweater and they say it’s not too heavy and still breathable.

Get the Three Posts Dyllan Cable Diamond Knit Throw at Wayfair for $36.99

8. A sherpa blanket with a ton of reviews

Credit: Urban Outfitters Get the Sherpa style in cozy blanket form.

Sherpa is big this season, and what better way to incorporate it into your life than in a throw blanket? This one from Urban Outfitters is super popular with 1,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. I personally own this blanket and can attest to its softness, which I happily wrap myself in each and every night. It also hasn’t lost its touch even after several washes. This cozy fleece blanket is available in several color options to match your personal style.

Get the Amped Fleece Throw Blanket at Urban Outfitters for $39

9. A throw blanket that adds some frills

Credit: Lomao Add some pizazz to your cozy corner.

Fans of pom poms will adore this fleece blanket. It is super cozy and soft, but adds an extra decor element with puff ball tassels adorning the sides. Because of this, it’s earned a 4.7-star rating from more than 5,000 reviews on Amazon. It’s available in several color options, and reviewers say it’s true to color and is just as soft as it looks.

Get the Lomao Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe at Amazon for $23.99

10. A plush blanket that’s ideal for dorm rooms

Credit: Threshold This blankie is ideal for small spaces.

If you’re tight on storage space or just want a cozy blanket for a small dorm room, this plush blanket from Target is perfect. It’s available in twin sizes, and more than 1,600 reviewers agree that it’s worth it. Some note that they experienced some shedding, but others say that as long as you follow the care instructions it should be fine.

Get the Threshold Microplush Bed Blanket at Target for $23

11. A blanket that feels like an Ugg slipper

Credit: Ugg Your favorite slippers in blanket form.

We all love the coziness of Ugg slippers, so why not get the same feeling in your throw blanket? Ugg’s Whistler Throw Blanket does not disappoint with a soft, plush feel that 100 Nordstrom shoppers can attest to. It’s available in several color options with reviewers raving that it’s the best blanket for winter.

Get the Ugg Whistler Throw Blanket at Nordstrom for $98

12. A patterned throw blanket from Wayfair

Credit: Mistana The pattern on this throw is eye-catching.

With an intricate geometric pattern, this blanket has earned more than 3,500 reviews and a 4.7-star rating at Wayfair. It only costs $18, but adds some major flair to any room—not to mention it’s super soft. Reviewers claim it feels extra-luxurious and that it arrives true to color as well.

Get the Mistana Dillon Luxury Throw at Wayfair for $17.99

13. A super luxurious throw you’ll want to live in

Credit: Giraffe at Home This high-end blanket is worth every penny.

If you want to experience true luxury in blanket form then you need to get the Giraffe at Home Luxe Throw. It feels like wrapping yourself in a cloud and has stylish satin detailing that makes for great decor. It comes in several color options as well as an extra large size, for those who just want to live in blankets. It’s on the expensive side, but reviewers claim it’s worth every penny.

Get the Giraffe at Home Luxe Throw at Nordstrom starting at $196

14. A fluffy blanket that’s also reversible

Credit: Tuddrom Get two textures with this fabulous throw.

What’s better than a throw blanket? A fluffy one that also has a soft velvet side. That’s exactly what you’ll get with the Tuddrom Faux Fur Throw, which allows for ultimate coziness depending on what texture you want. Reviewers love that it’s machine washable and say that both sides are equally as cozy.

Get the Tuddrom Decorative Faux Fur Throw at Amazon for $16.99

15. A throw that reminds you of your favorite coat

Credit: Pottery Barn Get incredible texture in this luxurious throw.

The teddy coat material looks just as good in a blanket as it does on a coat. This Teddy Faux Fur Throw is quite popular at Pottery Barn and features a fleece side in addition to the teddy material. It adds some texture to any space when it’s not in use—though that will be rare as you’ll want to cuddle up with this throw day and night.

Get the Cozy Teddy Faux Fur Throws at Pottery Barn for $189

