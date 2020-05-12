19 stylish furnishings from Home Depot to transform your bedroom

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whenever inspiration knocks, I try to answer. So when I suddenly get the urge to plot the next phase of my bedroom face lift, I know I must not just crack the door, I must whip it open hard enough to tear it off the frame. While redecorating a space can be daunting, it can also help you keep busy by looking towards the future. That's why I recommend not hitting the pause button on your home redesign projects, but rather diving in, full steam ahead. If you're in need of a jumping-off point, I’ve managed to assemble a list of top-rated furniture to inspire your ideal bedroom, all from Home Depot.

1. This elegant bed frame with an upholstered finish

Credit: Home Depot Give your bed an upgrade with this chic frame.

The beauty of this particular bed frame lies in its exquisite simplicity. The headboard and side rails have a linen finish, which comes in neutral shades like cream, navy, grey, or charcoal, making it absolutely perfect to blend in with the existing furnishings in you bedroom. But the ultimate sell is that it’s a platform bed, so you won't need to splurge on a box spring to elevate your mattress.



Get the Brookside Cara Upholstered Stone Queen Platform Bed Frame for $203.99

2. A well-made, sleek dresser

Credit: Home Depot Finally, a dresser that can fit all your clothes.

Made out of solid pine, this modern-style dresser is truly an example of function meeting fashion. This chest is fairly large with six deep drawers, but it sits low enough to the ground so as not to be ostentatious. What it lacks in ornamentation, it makes up for in being “canvas ready;” throw a mirror on the back of this puppy, doctor it up with a few candles, and you have yourself a really solid addition to your bedroom.



Get the Welwick Designs Classic Solid Wood 6-Drawer Dresser for $395

3. A sturdy desk for your home office

Credit: Home Depot Your home office will be complete with this desk.

This desk features a simple tabletop layout. It’s fairly wide, but it doesn’t take up too much space, and includes plenty of storage space with three single file drawers, and a keyboard tray. It has a beautiful wood finish and pewter-accented knobs, making it look a lot more expensive than it actually is.



Get the Home Decorators Collection Rectangular 3 -Drawer Computer Desk for $411.25

4. A subtle rug to bring the whole room together

Credit: Home Depot This rug comes in all sorts of sizes and patterns,

This diamond-patterned area rug comes in quite a few different shapes and sizes, from a respectable 3’3” x 4’7” rectangle to a much bigger 7’10” x 9’10” rectangle, and for the hallways in your home, a sleek 2’3” x 7’3” runner. It’s also a rug-of-a-different-color, but resides in the gray family—a lovely “ivory gray,” according to the description. Another super nifty quality I hadn’t really considered in rugs: this one is flame-retardant, offering a greater peace of mind if you enjoy lighting candles.



Get the Concord Global Trading Prestige Ivory-Gray Area Rug for $199

5. An accent chair for a (tiny) splash of color

Credit: Home Depot Your new favorite reading spot.

If you appreciate a pop of pattern in your bedroom, this chair offers a multitude of different style options with its various geo prints and color combinations. The chair is accented with complementary wooden oak legs, and the faded color scheme should blend in quite nicely next to the other pieces in your bedroom. It’s also less than $150, which is a great price for a chair you might spend quite a bit of time reading in.



Get the Homepop Parker Printed Gray Geo Pattern Accent Chair for $130.04

6. This steel bed frame with a modern vibe

Credit: Home Depot Upgrade your sleep chambers with this classic bed.

This metal bed frame is made from durable powder-coated steel, making it as durable as it is stylish. It’s a platform bed, so toss aside your box spring if you’d prefer. However, because of its shape and its fairly short legs, you might want to keep it for a little extra height, depending on if you like to sleep low to the ground or not. The next best thing about this bed: the price. It costs just under $230.



Get the Grandon Black Metal Queen Platform Bed for $228.85

7. A minimalist armoire for extra storage space

Credit: Home Depot A little extra closet space never hurt nobody.

This beauty does everything a closet can do, and it has better utility. It has several different storage options, including a few drawers, shelves, and a place to hang things. It also closes itself up nicely to retain its chicness. It's available in a matte black, chocolate, or white finish, and is complemented with elegant nickel handles. For less than $300, it’s an affordable storage solution to add to your bedroom.



Get the South Shore Acapella Pure Black Armoire for $289.99

8. A simple yet high-quality bedside table

Credit: Home Depot This nightstand has the perfect place to stack all your books.

The really key feature that I love about this bedside table: the drawer. It provides for extra storage space, and has a functional shelf below for books or magazines, with lattice sides for additional stability. It's made from paulownia wood, and is accented with a chic, engraved handle.



Get the Costway 1-Drawer Bedside Table Nightstand for $64.39

9. This stunning dresser with an attached mirror

Credit: Home Depot Select your outfit of the day with this mirror-topped dresser.

With this gorgeous dresser, you’ll get a huge mirror, lots and lots of space to lay out an outfit, and an even bigger area to tuck all of your things away. This thing has four spacious drawers and three smaller drawers on top. It’s a touch pricier than other horizontal dressers, but I'd argue that it's worth it given details like the felt-lined drawers and ornately carved feet. After all, just like every good outfit has a statement piece, the same goes for furniture.



Get the Trent 7-Drawer Antique Black Dresser with Mirror for $617.25

10. A headboard that won't dullen

Credit: Home Depot Make your bed look like a hotel's with this elegant headboard.

This simplistic headboard it coated with environmentally preferred laminate, which will help keep its gleam for years to come—and it’ll help wipe away any surface-level scuffing. It’s also a beautiful frame for rooms that are on the bigger side; you’ll be able to fit this nicely against the wall without worrying too much about fitting anything around it. Under $100, you’ve got a phenomenal headboard with high reviews to boot.



Get the South Shore Step One Headboard for $74.89

11. A nightstand with plenty of storage

Credit: Home Depot Store away all your knick-knacks in this nightstand.

This basic nightstand has one spacious drawer to store all your knick-knacks. Rather than a round knob, this piece has a long, slender handle for easy opening and closing, too. You can even fit a set of books on the open-faced shelf underneath the drawer, showcasing just how versatile the design is. It’s super affordable, so two of these would be a great, inexpensive buy for either side of your bed.



Get the South Shore Step One 1-Drawer Nightstand for $64

12. This dresser with a zig-zag pattern

Credit: Home Depot This dresser has drawers for every type of clothing.

What makes this dresser so great? For starters, it’s the ideal height and depth that many often look for in a dresser. Those drawers have room to hold plenty articles of clothing, from your jeans down to your sweaters. The bold zig-zag pattern is also exactly the thing that makes white furniture pop. It’s the perfect excuse to fill your room with other geometric shapes.



Get the Newford Ivory Wood 7 Drawer Dresser for $499

13. An upholstered stool for extra seating

Credit: Home Depot This little stool provides extra seating when you need it, and looks adorable when you don't.

A pouf in the corner surrounded by plants? Yes, please. A bench underneath a window that you can only assume is meant for cats? Thanks, I'll take two. With its lovely beige upholstery and button trim, this ottoman-shaped vanity stool will blend in well with other neutral shades in your bedroom. Or, it could also provide additional seating in the living room when you need it.



Get the Valencia Upholstered Vanity Stool in Dark Beige for $123.75

14. A bohemian bench for an eclectic touch

Credit: Home Depot This funky bench will certainly be an eye-catching piece.

This tribal-patterned bench is a perfect blend of patterns and color to offset the more simple pieces in your bedroom. It could sit very nicely in front of a low window or at the foot of your bed. Otherwise, just put it in a corner surrounded by bookshelves, and get a cute little rug for underneath it.



Get the Madison Tribal Design Storage Bench for $183.65

15. An ornate bed with carved accents

Credit: Home Depot Have you ever seen a more majestic bed?

This embellished bed is absolutely worth the price. The thing that drew me to it initially, aside from the sweeping floral pattern, is the blend of materials. It’s a gorgeous cherry with mappa burl veneers (a burl wood of a European poplar), and it features stunning metal accents. Place this in a room with minimal other furnishings for an eye-catching centerpiece.



Get the Monte Carlo Rich Brown Queen Bed for $1286.99

16. A dresser with ample storage

Credit: Home Depot You'll adore the beautiful cherry finish on this dresser.

This dresser will help you organize your closet to your heart's content. It’s not enormous, but is the perfect width to place a mirror atop it. For the listed price, I’d say it’s a bargain, especially if you consider how much storage you’ll have. While it boasts nine drawers in the description, it actually has 12 drawers in total, with three top hidden drawers that are felt-lined to keep your valuables safe.



Get the Conley 9-Drawer Cherry Dresser for $470.34

17. The cabinet that provides needed closet space

Credit: Home Depot Extra storage space never looked so good.

With rent going up and square footage going down, you are going to need this armoire that perfectly fits in any bedroom corner. It has two pretty deep shelves that you could use to store extra linens or sweaters, which lie below a larger storage space with closed doors, and is separated by three adjustable shelves inside.



Get the South Shore Noble Dark Mahogany Armoire for $298.57

Credit: Home Depot This bench can hold your extra throw pillows, linens, and more.

This bench will fit perfectly at the foot of most beds. It is a must-have to store your extra blankets, pillows, and perhaps your box of keepsakes from childhood that should probably be thrown away. Reviewers praise its sturdy construction and easy assembly. You can choose from 14 different colors, including mediterranean blue and radicchio red, to add a vibrant touch to any space.



Get the Hamilton Traditional Storage Ottoman for $148.90

19. A nightstand in a gorgeous cherry finish

Credit: Home Depot Contemporary meets timeless with this nightstand.

With simple details, this nightstand has everything you'd want in a bedside table, like two spacious drawers, but also has added features like a felt-lined top hidden drawer, and a dust proofing layer to keep your stuff clean and scratch-free. Its warm cherry finish and brushed silver knobs will elevate your bedroom instantly.



Get the Easton 2-Drawer Nightstand in Cherry for $134.38

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.