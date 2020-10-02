20 fall essentials you can get at Walmart under $50

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While September 22 is technically the first day of fall, I think most people will agree that a noticeable shift in the weather is what really makes it feel like autumn. When the air finally has that crisp, refreshing feel, chances are you’re going to start craving apple cider and pulling your sweaters out of storage—I know I do!

There are so many great things about fall, from the delicious foods and cozy fashions to the beginning of the holiday season. This year, as you stock up on seasonal supplies—decorative pumpkins, cozy throw blankets, warm candles, and the like—make sure to check Walmart for fall essentials. Not only do they have all sorts of great deals on must-have seasonal items, but thanks to the recently unveiled Walmart+, you may be able to get free shipping on your delivery (if you live within a participating zipcode).

1. This adorable metal pumpkin

Credit: Walmart You can use this metal pumpkin as a great table piece.

It’s only appropriate to start out this list with an adorable piece of pumpkin decor—arguably the most quintessential sign of fall. This little metal pumpkin sits around 11 inches tall, and it has a pretty faux curls that sit on the surface. You can place a few of these pumpkins on your front porch, but they would also make lovely accents on your dining table or mantel.

Get the Way to Metal Harvest Pumpkin from Walmart for $21.99

ADVERTISEMENT

2. A seasonal doormat featuring colorful foliage

Credit: Calloway Mills Spruce up your porch with this vibrant doormat.

This bright, colorful doormat is sure to liven up your porch this fall. The Calloway Mills Fall Leaves Doormat is made from coir with a vinyl backing, and its design features vibrant red, orange, and yellow fall foliage. The mat is colorfast and weather-tolerant, so you can leave it outside without worry, and reviewers say it does a great job scraping gunk off your shoes.

Get the Calloway Mills Fall Leaves Outdoor Doormat from Walmart for $17.99

3. A cozy men’s flannel that comes in several colors

Credit: Walmart This affordable flannel comes in more than a dozen patterns.

Flannel is the unofficial fabric of fall, and this super-soft shirt is a must-have for any man’s closet. (Ladies, I wouldn’t blame you if you wanted one, too!) It comes in 16 classic plaid patterns, as well as sizes XS to 5XL, with tall options available, too. Seriously, for such an affordable price, there’s no reason not to scoop up a few of these flannels, which get nothing but rave reviews from buyers.

Get the George Men’s and Big Men’s Super Soft Flannel Shirt from Walmart for $9.98

4. A delicious pumpkin-scented candle

Credit: Yankee Candle This candle is a necessity for the holiday season.

Picture this: It’s a chilly fall afternoon, and you’re curled up on the couch with a good book as the scent of warm pumpkin fills your house. If that sounds like a perfect day, then you definitely need to get the Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin. The cult-favorite candle has notes of nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, brown sugar, and of course, pumpkin.

Get the Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin from Walmart for $16.88

5. Plaid throw pillows to spruce up your space

Credit: Walmart These cute throw pillows are reversible.

Does your living room need a fall upgrade? You can make it feel fresh—while sticking to a budget—with these reversible plaid throw pillows. They’re available in six different colors, and one side features a pretty plaid print, while the reverse has a checkered pattern. The pillows are made from cotton fabric with polyester fill, and they have whipstitch embroidery around the edges for a touch of farmhouse flair.

Get the Better Homes & Gardens Reversible Plaid Decorative Pillow from Walmart for $12.87

6. A festive wreath decorated with fall flowers

Credit: Walmart Dress up your front door for the fall season with this faux flower wreath.

If your front door is looking a little bare, you can dress it up with this pretty fall wreath. It features faux mums and other flowers in red, orange, and yellow shades, along with realistic-looking maple leaves and cattails. The wreath is 18 inches across, and it can either be displayed inside or in a protected outdoor area, making it a versatile addition to your seasonal decor.

Get the OakRidge Fall Mum Wreath from Walmart for $29.99

7. A rake to tidy up your yard

Credit: Walmart A sturdy rake makes fall yard care that much easier.

Not all fall essentials are fun pieces of decor. A sturdy yard rake is also a must-have for the season, especially if you have a lot of trees in your yard. The Ames Poly Leaf Rake is a popular choice for homeowners, as it’s lightweight and durable with sturdy metal tines. With this tool in your shed, you’ll be able to clean up your yard with ease—or rake crunchy leaves into big piles for your family to jump in.

Get the Ames Poly Leaf Rake from Walmart for $27.11

ADVERTISEMENT

8. An outdoor fire pit for cozy evenings on the patio

Credit: Walmart Gather your friends around this fire pit to make s'mores!

If you love hanging out outside, you can extend patio season with this affordable wood-burning fire pit. The 28-inch bowl is made from durable steel, and it comes with a steel mesh spark guard and a poker tool—everything you need to set up a cozy fall fire! Just stock up on marshmallows and graham crackers, and you’ll be good to go.

Get the Mainstays Owen Park 28 inch Round Wood Burning Fire Pit from Walmart for $42

9. A three-wick candle that smells like apple pie

Credit: Walmart This candle will make your house smell like you've been baking all day.

Personally, I’d love nothing more than for my home to smell like freshly baked apple pie at all times, and now that dream can be a reality thanks to this affordable fall candle. The triple-wick candle has notes of cinnamon sugar, apple peels, spiced orange, nutmeg, and caramel, and it will make your home smell like you’ve been baking all day, even if you’re really binge-watching Netflix under a blanket.

Get the Mainstays 3-Wick Candle, Warm Apple Pie from Walmart for $6.97

10. This adorable women’s quilted vest

Credit: Walmart This quilted vest is a great transitional piece for autumn.

Quilted vests are a classic fall style, and this affordable zip-up option comes in 14 colors to suit every style. The stylish women’s vest has a stand collar, slanted front pockets, and a slim-fit silhouette, and it comes in sizes XS to XL. Reviewers love the look of the vest, writing that it’s a perfect transitional piece to wear over a long-sleeve shirt or light sweater.

Get the Unique Bargains Women’s Zip Up Quilted Padded Vest from Walmart for $24.57

ADVERTISEMENT

11. A sweet stack of festive pumpkins for your table

Credit: Walmart How cute would this piece look as a table centerpiece?

Looking for a way to decorate your dining table for fall? These adorable pumpkins would make the perfect centerpiece. The sweet arrangement is just over 14 inches tall, and it features three pumpkins in graduating sizes stacked on top of each other. The design comes in a few colors, including classic orange and a lighter cream, and the stack also features some faux leaves and berries for additional flair.

Get the Way to Celebrate Harvest Pumpkin Stack from Walmart for $14.84

12. Rustic lanterns for your autumn porch display

Credit: Walmart You can get these rustic lanterns in three sizes.

This trio of rustic lanterns would look beautiful as part of an outdoor autumn display or even on your mantel. They come in three sizes, and each one is around $20, meaning you can get multiple while still staying under your $50 budget. The medium-size lantern can hold up to a 6-inch candle, helping to create a soothing fall ambiance, and reviewers say the lanterns are extremely pretty and well-made.

Get the Better Homes and Gardens Rustic Wood Candle Holder Lantern, Medium from Walmart for $19.88

13. A cute and casual women’s jacket

Credit: Walmart This women's jacket comes in more than a dozen colors.

Fall weather calls for lightweight, transitional outerwear, and this fleece-lined anorak jacket is perfect for those brisk autumn days. The women’s coat is available in 13 pretty colors, and it comes in sizes medium to 4X. It has drawstrings at the waist and hem for a form-fitted look, and there’s even a removable hood in case you run into inclement weather.

Get the Woman Within Women's Plus Size Fleece-Lined Taslon Anorak Jacket from Walmart for $49.99

ADVERTISEMENT

14. A cozy blanket to cuddle up under

Credit: Walmart This blanket is perfect for curling up on chilly days.

Throw blankets serve double duty in the fall, acting as a lovely decorative accent in your home, as well as keeping you warm on chilly nights. This plaid blanket is ideal for the season thanks to its cashmere-like feel and pretty tassels. It’s 50 by 60 inches, which is perfect for cuddling up on the couch, and reviewers say it’s delightfully soft to the touch.

Get the Somerset Home Cashmere-Like Blanket Throw from Walmart for $19.99

15. Throw pillows with the popular buffalo-check pattern

Credit: Walmart If you love buffalo check, these pillows are calling your name!

Buffalo-check is a classic autumn pattern, and you can bring this fun design into your home with these decorative throw pillows. They come in five colors, and the pillows are 18-inch squares with polyester-cotton covers and a soft feather filling. The pillows would look perfect on a couch, chair, or even across your bed, and reviewers say they’re well-made and soft to touch.

Get the Better Homes & Gardens Buffalo Plaid Decorative Throw Pillow from Walmart for $13.87

16. Spiced apple cider, aka a quintessential fall drink

Credit: Walmart There's nothing better than spiced cider on a fall day.

What’s better than a cup of warm spiced apple cider on a chilly fall day? Personally, I love the Apline Spiced Apple Cider Drink Mix—all you have to do is add boiling water and mix it up. Just like that, you have a cup of rich, delicious spiced cider, and it smells like heaven in a cup! Plus, how can you beat the low price?

Get the Alpine Original Spiced Apple Cider Instant Drink Mix from Walmart for $1.98

ADVERTISEMENT

17. A pretty scarf to accessorize fall outfits

Credit: Walmart No fall wardrobe is complete without a stylish scarf.

When you think of autumn accessories, chances are that scarves are the first thing that pops into your mind. This seasonal scarf comes in four colors, including black-and-white plaid and black-and-camel checkered, and it measures 30 by 76 inches—enough to wrap around your neck a few times. The scarf has pretty fringe along its edges, and it’s perfect for styling with your favorite fall jacket.

Get the ellos Women's Plus Size Fringe Trim Scarf from Walmart for $21.67

18. A cute pumpkin-themed welcome sign

Credit: Walmart This sign has a hanger so you can put it on your front door.

You can welcome holiday guests into your home with this cute pumpkin-themed sign, which says “Welcome to Our Patch.” The sign is just under 19 inches wide and 16 inches tall, and it includes a hanger on top in case you want to mount it to your front door. The sign features three cute pumpkins in varying colors, each topped with a rustic bow, and it’s an affordable fall decoration to warm up your home.

Get the Way to Celebrate Large Wood Welcome to Our Patch Sign from Walmart for $15.98

19. A decorative pillow to express your gratitude

Credit: Walmart This cheery throw pillow is the perfect autumn accent for your living room.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, fall is a great time to express your gratitude for all life’s blessings, and you can do just that with this cute, inexpensive throw pillow. The rectangular pillow is a pretty yellow hue, and it features the phrase, “So very thankful.” The flip side of the pillow has a blue-and-white pinstripe fabric, making it reversible, and the whole thing measures 14 by 20 inches.

Get the Mainstays Thankful Oblong Reverse to Stripe Pillow from Walmart for $9.97

20. A pumpkin-shaped drink dispenser for holiday parties

Credit: Walmart You can serve up fall sangria in this pumpkin-shaped drink dispenser.

This seasonal drink dispenser is sure to be a hit at your holiday gatherings. The glass container is shaped like a pumpkin, and it can hold up to two gallons of your favorite fall drink, whether it’s apple cider, sangria, or punch. The dispenser has a plastic spig that lets you pour drinks with ease, and the pumpkin’s stem serves as a convenient handle for the lid.

Get the Circleware 2.75-Gallon Glass Pumpkin Dispenser from Walmart for $27.93

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.