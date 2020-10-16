28 amazing and unique gifts you can get on Etsy

No matter who you’re shopping for this holiday season, we’re willing to bet you can find the perfect gift on Etsy, a marketplace where artisans and crafters sell their best wares. In fact, there are so many amazing shops to discover on Etsy that you can easily get lost down the rabbit hole for hours on end.

Plus, when you shop on Etsy, you’ll be supporting a local craftsperson and their family, which always feels good during the holidays. To make finding the best gifts on Etsy a little easier, we’ve scoured the site and picked out amazing top-rated presents for everyone on your list.

1. For the whole family: Christmas personalized wooden chopping board

Credit: Etsy / SophiaVictoriaJoy Best Etsy gifts: Personalized cutting board

This festive cutting board would make a beautiful gift for another family, as it can be engraved with their surname. You can choose from six shapes—including a tree, star, or heart—and each board is crafted from environmentally sustainable bamboo. However, you’ll want to place your order early, as this shop is based in the U.K., and it can take up to 10 days for your item to arrive.

Get the Sophia Victoria Joy Christmas Personalized Wooden Chopping Board on Etsy for $35.24

2. For the candle collector: N.06 Grapefruit Candle

Credit: Etsy / MiasCoCandle Best Etsy gifts: N.06 Grapefruit Candle

We all know someone who has a huge collection of candles in their home, and they’ll love receiving the homemade N.06 Grapefruit Candle as a gift. This handcrafted soy candle has fruity notes of orange, mandarin, and lemon, but if that’s not your giftee’s preferred palette, the shop also offers a variety of other candle scents, including lavender, ocean rose, and more.

Get the Mia’s Co. N.06 Grapefruit Candle on Etsy for $17.56

3. For the coffee lover: Coffee lover pottery mug

Credit: Etsy / juliaedean Best Etsy gifts: Coffee lover pottery mug

If the person you’re shopping for starts every morning with a large cup of coffee, this handmade ceramic mug will become their go-to vessel for caffiene. You can choose between 12- and 16-ounce sizes, as well as a variety of colors and unique prints. Whether they love the beach or are more of a woodsy person, you can tailor the design of this mug to their tastes—that’s the beauty of Etsy!

Get the Julia E. Dean Coffee Lover Pottery Mug on Etsy for $43+

4. For your boyfriend or husband: Custom docking station

Credit: Etsy / SkyWoodStudio Best Etsy gifts: Custom docking station

Does your male partner leave their belongings all around the house? You can help them stay organized in style with this custom “docking station,” which is designed to hold essentials like their keys, watch, sunglasses, pens, and phone. You can have it personalized with their name, monogram, or a variety of other engraved designs, and it even comes with a matching coaster and keychain.

Get the SkyWood Studio Custom Docking Station on Etsy for $32.70+

5. For young children: Monochrome wooden name puzzle

Credit: Etsy / BloomOwl Best Etsy gifts: Monochrome wooden name puzzle

This custom name puzzle is a fun and thoughtful gift for the young children in your life. It can be made with anywhere from two to 11 letters, each of which are around 3 inches high. The letters fit perfectly into the wooden base, making it a fun puzzle for little hands, and the product comes with a stand so it can be displayed when not in use. This particular name puzzle comes in a dark monochrome color scheme, but the shop also offers other color options to suit the recipient.

Get the Bloom Owl Monochrome Wooden Name Puzzle on Etsy for $19.99+

6. For vintage-lovers: Framed Retro Pyrex Print

Credit: Etsy / PoconoModern Best Etsy gifts: Framed Pyrex prints

If you know someone who loves collection vintage cookware—or just has a retro style—they’re sure to appreciate these retro Pyrex prints, which feature beautiful past patterns from the popular cookware brand. This particular print features the bright Pyrex Bluebird Casserole dish, and it comes framed in your choice of a white or black frame. For such a reasonable price, you can easily get two of these fun prints for your loved one to display in their kitchen.

Get the Pocono Modern Framed Retro Pyrex Print - “Blue Bird” on Etsy for $25

7. For the frequent traveler: Personalized dopp kit

Credit: Etsy / ClarkandTaft Best Etsy gifts: Personalized dopp kit

Men who travel often for work (or pleasure) will get lots of use from this personalized dopp kit. The expandable toiletry bag is available in several sizes and colors, and you can have it personalized with their monogram or name, which will be stamped onto the bag’s leather accent. Thanks to its high-quality waxed canvas construction, this bag is extremely durable, and it will last them for years to come, ensuring they think of you every time they jet off.

Get the Clark and Taft Personalized Dopp Kit on Etsy for $127.20

8. For a teenage girl: Personalized name necklace

Credit: Etsy / CaitlynMinimalist Best Etsy gifts: Personalized name necklace

Teenagers are notoriously tricky to shop for, but we’re betting any young woman will love this customized name necklace. The pendant is available in a wide range of fonts, and you can choose between silver, gold, or rose gold finishes. Reviewers rave about the high-quality construction and delicate appearance of these necklaces, confirming that they make a lovely gift for any woman.

Get the Caitlin Minimalist Personalized Name Necklace on Etsy for $27.75

9. For the cheese-lover: Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese Kit

Credit: Etsy / UrbanCheesecraft Best Etsy gifts: Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese Kit

Your favorite culinary scientist will have a blast making their very own cheese with this cool present. The Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese Kit comes with everything they need to make eight batches of cheese—all they have to supply is cow’s milk. Past buyers say the kit’s directions are easy to follow, and many comment about the delicious flavor of their homemade cheeses.

Get the Urban Cheesecraft Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese Kit on Etsy for $29

10. For the green thumb: Handmade ceramic planter

Credit: Etsy / artcrafthome Best Etsy gifts: Handmade ceramic planter

How beautiful is this handmade planter? It would make the perfect gift for any houseplant collector. The pot is around 4 inches tall, and you can choose whether you want it to have a drainage hole and/or a matching saucer. The multi-colored herringbone pattern is bright and cheery, and the piece will look simply beautiful when housing a happy plant.

Get the artcrafthome Handmade Ceramic Planter on Etsy for $31.90

11. For the sentimental relative: Linen photo box

Credit: Etsy / ShoopDeko Best Etsy gifts: Linen photo box

This delicate photo box is perfect for anyone who likes to show off their favorite memories and keepsakes. They’ll be able to put their favorite 5x7 picture on display in the box’s lid, which is made from a soft linen fabric and adorned with a satin ribbon. The box is available in a variety of colors, and it even includes a special storage space for a USB stick, making it easy to share meaningful photos and videos.

Get the Shoop Deco 5x7 Linen Photo Box on Etsy for $44.25

12. For the skincare connoisseur: Homemade soap set

Credit: Etsy / LittleFlowerSoapCo Best Etsy gifts: Homemade soap set

Nothing is better than homemade soap, especially when it’s as beautiful as this set! It comes with five bars of all-natural body wash, and you can mix and match scents, choosing from a dozen of the seller’s most popular options. The soaps are scented with 100% essential oils and colored with natural ingredients, and for such a reasonable price, you can even grab a set for yourself, too.

Get the Little Flower Soap Co. Homemade Soap 5 Bar Set on Etsy for $20

13. For the gamer: Custom headphone stand

Credit: Etsy / Meow3DStore Best Etsy gifts: Headphone stand

Most gamers have a pair of headphones they use to play, and this custom headphone stand is a cool and useful gift. The 3D-printed stand comes in a wide range of colors, and you can choose to have your giftee’s name included on the top for a personalized touch. There are two sizes available for both regular and oversized headphones, and you can see plenty of examples of the customized design in the shop’s reviews.

Get the Meow 3D Store Custom Headphone Stand on Etsy for $27+

14. For the newlyweds: Custom portrait

Credit: Etsy / RiaDesignStore This adorable custom portrait is perfect for any couple.

These custom portraits are just too cute! Newlywed couples or even new parents are sure to love the timeless keepsake, which includes a cartoon-like rendering of their family—you just have to email a photo of the subjects to the seller so she can tailor the portrait to their likeness. Both pets and children can be included in the drawing, but make sure to order with plenty of time to spare, as the initial proof takes several weeks to create.

Get the Couple Illustration Portrait on Etsy for $15.16

15. For the person who works from home: Personalized leather mouse pad

Credit: Etsy / NorthwindSupply Best Etsy gifts: Personalized leather mouse pad

This leather mouse pad would be a stately addition to any home office, and as an added bonus, you can have it customized with your recipient’s initials. The leather material comes in several colors, and you can also opt to have the monogram accented with gold or silver foil for an extra touch of flair.

Get the Northwind Supply Personalized Leather Mousepad on Etsy for $13.60+

16. For the tea drinker: Hibiscus Flowers Organic Herbal Tea

Credit: Etsy / ArtfulTea Best Etsy gifts: Hibiscus Flowers Organic Herbal Tea

If you’re shopping for someone who’s always toting a cup of tea, they’re sure to appreciate this delicious organic loose leaf blend. The caffeine-free tea is made from hibiscus petals, which deliver a vibrant red beverage that’s tangy and packed with vitamin C. The product comes in a resealable bag, and 4 ounces of the tea yields around 75 to 80 cups.

Get the ArtfulTea Hibiscus Flowers Organic Herbal Tea on Etsy for $23

17. For the new homeowner: Two-tone wooden tray

Credit: Etsy / TheCraftySwirl Best Etsy gifts: Two-tone wooden tray

No home is complete without a high-quality serving tray, and this unique two-toned option is ideal for a modern or farmhouse-style abode. The wooden tray is 24 inches long, and you can choose from several wood stain colors to suit your recipient’s style. Each side of the tray is decorated with a convenient leather carrying strap, creating a functional and decorative accent for you to give as a gift.

Get the Craft Swirl Two-Tone Wooden Tray on Etsy for $35

18. For the guy who loves his man cave: Personalized leather coasters

Credit: Etsy / EcoEngrave Best Etsy gifts: Personalized leather coasters

Personalized coasters are always a welcome present, and these rugged leather ones are ideal for a man cave, study, or home office. They come in a set of six with a matching holder, and there are 10 shades of leather for you to choose from. Each coaster will be engraved with your recipient’s initial or name, and the seller offers nine design options, allowing you to really personalize the appearance.

Get the EcoEngrave Leather Coasters Set on Etsy for $22.99

19. For the boho queen: Woven wall-hanging tapestry

Credit: Etsy / StevensHome Best Etsy gifts: Woven wall-hanging tapestry

This intricate woven wall tapestry will lend a distinctly bohemian vibe to any space, and its cool, neutral color scheme is calming and grounding. The boho-style piece is 16 inches wide and 29 inches long, and it’s handmade to order, so make sure you leave plenty of time to receive and wrap it for your gift exchange.

Get the Stevens Home Woven Wall-Hanging Tapestry on Etsy for $113.50

20. For the home cook: Salt Shop Crossback Apron

Credit: Etsy / SaltShopHandmades Best Etsy gifts: Salt Shop Crossback Apron

A high-quality apron is a kitchen essential for any home chef, and this gorgeous linen piece is both stylish and practical. It’s made from eco-friendly fabric that’s been pre-shrunk, and it has a Japanese-style cross-back design that reduces strain on the neck. The apron has two spacious pockets, and the one-size-fits-all design makes it an easy gift option—no need to guess at your giftee’s size!

Get the Half Baked Harvest x Etsy x Salt Shop Crossback Apron Oatmeal on Etsy for $85

21. For the whiskey drinker: Personalized whiskey decanter

Credit: Etsy / EngraveMyMemories Best Etsy gifts: Personalized whiskey decanter

For your loved one who has an impressive home bar, a personalized whiskey decanter and matching glasses would make a great present. This glass decanter can hold 750ml of their favorite beverage, and you can choose from 10 unique designs to be etched on the glass, including your recipient’s name and/or initial. Plus, for a few extra dollars, you can get matching glasses in a set of two or four.

Get the Engrave My Memories Personalized Whiskey Decanter and 2 Glasses on Etsy for $59.46

22. For the art lover: Feather stained glass window hangings

Credit: Etsy / GlassArtStories Best Etsy gifts: Feather stained glass window hangings

Anyone who appreciates art will swoon over these intricate stained glass feathers. The 7-inch feathers are available in dozens of designs, including every color of the rainbow. They’re the perfect decoration to hang in a window, and you can pick two or three in your recipient’s favorite colors for a memorable gift. Just be sure to give them ample time to ship, as they’re made in Ukraine.

Get the Glass Art Stories Feather Stained Glass Window Hanging on Etsy for $35.95

23. For the one who loves holiday decor: Personalized Christmas stockings

Credit: Etsy / CampKitschyKnits Best Etsy gifts: Personalized Christmas stockings

We all know someone who starts decorating for Christmas on November 1, and what better gift for a holiday enthusiast than a handcrafted, personalized stocking? These stockings are knit from wool yarn, and there are five red-and-white patterns available, including ones featuring trees, snowflakes, and more. You can have your recipient’s name stitched onto the cuff of the stocking for a personal touch, and the oversized socks will look incredibly festive hanging from their mantel.

Get the Camp Kitschy Knits Personalized Christmas Stockings on Etsy for $66

24. For the person who needs pampering: Exfoliating lavender sugar scrub

Credit: Etsy / ShopSimplyAC Best Etsy gifts: Exfoliating lavender sugar scrub

This sugar scrub would make a great small present or stocking stuffer. The soothing scent of lavender has relaxing properties, and the combination of sugar and oil will leave your hands feeling buttery soft. The exfoliating scrub comes in 4- or 8-ounce containers, and it has a vibrant purple hue. The skincare product is great for exfoliating dead skin, and it includes vitamin E, too.

Get the Simply AC Exfoliating Lavender Sugar Scrub on Etsy for $19.95

25. For the crafter: Monstera needle felting kit

Credit: Etsy / FeltedSky Best Etsy gifts: Monstera needle felting kit

If you’re shopping for an avid crafter, they’ll relish the challenge of creating their own DIY felted monstera decoration. This kit comes with everything needed to recreate the leafy design, including an embroidery hoop, wool felting material, color-coded felting needles, and detailed instructions. The whole project is supposed to take around five hours to complete, and we’re betting they’ll love every minute of the fun project.

Get the Felted Sky Monstera Needle Felting Kit on Etsy for $34.99

26. For the olive oil collector: Ceramic oil bottle

Credit: Etsy / claylicious Best Etsy gifts: Ceramic oil bottle

Does your loved one cook with copious amounts of olive oil? Then this ceramic oil bottle is a must-have for them. It’s around 8 inches tall and holds around 11 ounces of oil, and you can choose from five rustic colors. Each bottle has a convenient thumb divot to make it easy to hole, and it will be a beautiful addition to their kitchen counter.

Get the Claylicious Large Ceramic Oil Bottle on Etsy for $71

27. For the baking enthusiast: Walnut cake stand

Credit: Etsy / CattailsWoodwork Best Etsy gifts: Walnut cake stand

This handcrafted cake stand is the ultimate way to put sugary treats on display. It’s hand-turned from solid black walnut wood, and it’s the perfect size for a cake, measuring 9.5 inches in diameter and 7 inches tall. The top has a slight slip to keep desserts in place, and the natural grain of the wood gives the stand a one-of-a-kind appearance. Reviewers call this product “heirloom quality,” and it’s sure to become a prized possession in any baker’s kitchen.

Get the Cattails Woodwork Walnut Cake Stand on Etsy for $199.89

28. For the outdoor gardener: Rusty hen garden decor

Credit: Etsy / RustyRoosterMetalArt Best Etsy gifts: Rusty hen garden decor

Any gardener will love these rustic metal chickens, which will spruce up their yard—without scratching up the grass! The hens come in two different styles, and the seller also offers matching roosters and chicks. The yard decorations are made from steel with a purposeful rusty patina for a rustic appearance, and you can’t deny they’re really cute.

Get the Rusty Rooster Metal Art Rusty Hen Garden Decor on Etsy for 21.75

