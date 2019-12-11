These will be the 5 biggest trends of 2020

With the New Year less than a month away, it's time to start planning for 2020. To help you sail smoothly (and stylishly) into the new decade, Etsy recently revealed its annual trends report. Based on search data, the online retailer came up with a list of the biggest trends that will be everywhere next year, from colors to home decor to beauty. Here are the top five, along with how you can incorporate each into your own life.

1. Chartreuse

Credit: Wayfair/Crate and Barrel Go green next year.

Pantone dubbed Classic Blue the 2020 color of the year, but according to a spike in searches for green items on Etsy, the real color of the year is chartreuse. And Etsy isn't the only one predicting that green will be popping up in homes everywhere. The paint company Behr also chose a sage green (titled Back to Nature) as the 2020 color of the year. The earthy shade is the perfect way to bring the outdoors to the indoors and it evokes feelings of calm and harmony in your space.

2. Color-blocking

Credit: Wayfair Color-blocking can be as bold or as subtle as you'd like.

Apparently two is better than one when it comes to colors in 2020. Searches for color-blocking are up about seven percent compared to last year, hinting that people are into the retro-chic trend. It's all about pairing bold colors with one another to create contrast and visual interest. While you can opt for subtle color-blocked accent pieces, lifestyle blogger Camille Styles also says you can use color-blocking on your walls by painting the top half white and the bottom half a bold hue, for instance.

3. '80s-inspired styles

Credit: Nordstrom/Anthropologie Long live the 1980s.

It may be a new decade, but it's going to feel like an old one thanks to the return of '80s fashion trends. There's been an increase in searches for items like puff sleeves and shoulder pads on Etsy, proving that all trends really do come full circle. How is it different this second time around? "Shoppers who fell in love with last year’s maximalism can own this over-the-top look – with sequins, puff sleeves, bright colors, and more – but this time with a modern twist," Etsy writes in its report.

4. Pet wellness

Credit: Kong/Earth Rated Fido will love the Kong while you'll love this poop bag dispenser.

Welcome to the Year of the Dog Parent. With custom dog treats, pet shampoo, and pet food rising in popularity on Etsy, people are more obsessed with their furry friends than ever. If you want to treat your pooch to something special, we tested out some of the top-rated puppy products on Amazon to see what's worth buying. Some of our favorites (and our dog's favorites!) included the classic Kong, a poop bag dispenser that attaches right to your leash, and bully sticks for your pup to chew on.

5. Custom beauty

Credit: Curology/Function of Beauty Designing your own products can be fun and functional.

Beauty got real personal in 2019—and that trend will likely continue in 2020 as searches for "custom beauty" are up by 13 percent. Our lifestyle writer put some of the most popular customized skincare and haircare products to the test to find out if they live up to the hype. Her expert opinion? Some are better than others. For example, while the custom shampoo called Function of Beauty is pricier than what you'd buy off the shelf, she likes that she was able to choose everything from the fragrance to the color and that it left her hair feeling softer than before. However, she found that custom skincare line Curology was simply okay. Going to a dermatologist is the best option, but Curology is still a good step up from other drugstore products.

