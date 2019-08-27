8 products that actually get rid of fruit flies, according to reviewers

While fruit flies can be a problem year-round, they’re especially common around late summer and early fall. All the fruiting plants outside will attract them like a magnet, and it’s easy to accidentally purchase produce with a few fruit fly eggs hiding somewhere. And since fruit flies can reproduce within 24 hours, being a day late to notice that one overripe banana in your fruit bowl can lead to a full-blown infestation.

If you’ve ever looked for fruit fly traps on Amazon, you know how weirdly difficult it is to find anything. Many products that filter to the top are either for general-purpose pest control or rely on “ultrasonic sounds” and almost certainly don’t work.

Your first line of defense against fruit flies—as many of us at Reviewed can personally attest to—is a container with some organic apple cider vinegar and a few drops of dish soap. Organic apple cider vinegar tends to be less filtered, which seems to have more luck attracting fruit flies. Other good alternatives include beer and wine since flies are attracted to the ethanol (ripe fruit ferments, after all).

If that doesn’t work for you, or you just prefer a solution that doesn’t showcase a growing collection of dead bugs, here’s some highly-rated products on Amazon for ridding your home of fruit flies.

1. An invisible assassin

Credit: Catchmaster The highest-rated product on our list is great for fruit flies (but maybe not other insects) according to reviewers.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 83

This product that adheres directly to your window isn’t targeted at catching fruit flies, but several reviews specifically mention it works well on them—there’s actually a one-star review that still claimed the product only eradicated all their fruit flies. So while this product might not be ideal for other insect intruders, it does seem to be an effective, inexpensive solution for fruit flies.

Get the Catchmaster Clear Window Fly Trap (24-pack) on Amazon for $28.99

2. An eco-friendly fly trap

Credit: Garsum These cute cut-outs are a popular way to keep flies off your fruit.

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Reviews: 157

While this product is focused on protecting your plants, many reviewers claim it works wonders for keeping fruit fly populations in check. You can either prop them up near fruit or other high-activity areas or hang them with string like traditional fly paper. Setting them up might require a little ingenuity, but they’re one of the highest-rated fruit fly solutions out there. This product is pesticide free and made with nontoxic glue—a safe option for those with kids or pets.

Get Garsum Stick Fly Trap (12 traps) on Amazon for $10.99

3. The perfect predator for petite pests

Credit: Pet Caree A carnivorous plant, like this Cape Sundew, can work year-round to keep pests under control.

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Reviews: 170

This one’s a little outside the box—a carnivorous plant. While a Cape Sundew might not work as fast as the other solutions on this list, they’re a great way to keep pests under control over the long-term.

Arguably less exciting than a Venus flytrap, Sundews are a better predator of smaller pests like fruit flies: Their sticky follicles are better equipped for snagging tiny insects.

Get a Cape Sundew on Amazon for $19.99

4. The high-tech approach

Credit: Katchy This popular option combines a few different pest trapping technologies into one compact cylinder.

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Reviews: 1,222

The Katchy might be more of an investment than other solutions on this list, but its users seem impressed. This automatic solution works by luring insects with its UV light, catching them in an air current, and forcing them down into a sticky glue board. Users love posting pictures of their insect-dotted glue pads. As a bonus, this seems to catch insects as large as mosquitoes and house flies. Some users report having better luck by putting some dabs of apple cider vinegar towards the bottom as an additional incentive.

Get the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap on Amazon for $39.79

5. An adorable, yet effective, solution

Credit: Terro This cute but deadly apple is one of the more undercover fruit fly traps we saw.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Reviews: 11

These highly-rated little apples seem to trap both flies and smells—reviewers like how the scent wasn’t strong or obnoxious, as well as how easy the product was to set up. Many who purchased this product were relieved at how easy they were to refill and how it kept the dead fruit flies out of sight.

Get the Terro Fruit Fly Trap on Amazon for $15.25

6. An attractive option that keeps its fly-trapping under wraps

Credit: FlyFix This attractive device can add a pop of color to your decor while not being a particularly obvious fly trap.

Rating: 3.9 out of 5

Reviews: 177

Users praise this product for being an ideal vessel for their favorite home recipe lures. Popular baits included bananas, bourbon, and—of course—apple cider vinegar. People like its appearance and how it keeps its grim work out of view. They also seem to keep the smell of your chosen bait under control, releasing just enough to attract fruit flies but not so much to stink up your kitchen.

Get the FlyFix Fruit Fly Trap on Amazon for $9.99

7. A classy ceramic catcher

Credit: RSVP International This fancy porcelain vessel looks a lot like a spice shaker, which is great for blending into your kitchen—just remember what it's actually for.

Rating: 3.9 out of 5

Reviews: 71

Users like that this is vessel—a ceramic dish that lures pests through a perforated stainless steel top—works on a few different kinds of bugs. Again, this product is a nice-looking addition to your countertop without making its purpose obvious. If you’re looking for a trap that blends into your kitchen, this product is one of the better options on the list.

Get the RSVP Endurance Fruit Fly Trap on Amazon for $11.95

8. An inexpensive and long-lasting trap

Credit: Natural Catch It's the product on our list that looks most like a bug trap, but as long as you don't mind the look this trap should keep working for a long time.

Rating: 3.8 out of 5

Reviews: 65

Purchasers praise how long this trap is effective for, claiming it’s still going strong after months of continuous use. Others are impressed by how quickly the trap was able to lure in pests. Some love how it didn’t attract the attention of their pets—a valuable feature, as anyone who’s had to remove a glue trap from their cat can attest.

Get the Natural Catch Fruit Fly Trap on Amazon for $24.80

Prevent a fruit fly infestation before it starts

Credit: Getty Images / Jamesmcq24 With some precautionary measures, you can stop a fruit fly infestation before it begins.

While these products can help solve a fruit fly flare-up, preventative measures can preempt the problem entirely. Here’s some suggestions for making your home less hospitable for problematic pests.

Store your fruits and veggies in the fridge. Keep those intoxicating odors locked away and you’ll reduce the risk of infestation.

Don’t leave dishes in the sink. Forget fruits: Any sort of fermenting food is a clarion call for flies. Dirty dishes in your sink can be an oasis for these airborne invaders.

Wash out your drain with a specialized cleaner. Sometimes fruit flies can be attracted to whatever might be growing in your garbage disposal. We’d recommend keeping that area of you kitchen clean too—adding a drain cleaner will help eradicate any insects or eggs already in there.

Empty your trash frequently. We haven’t yet seen a trash can capable of completely keeping out flies. Empty your trash regularly or consider composting your food waste.

