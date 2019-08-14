16 fashion retailers that offer discounts to first-time buyers

There are a few online shopping tricks you might already know. For example, if you’re a registered user on a site and abandon your cart, you may receive an email with a discount code enticing you to checkout within a day or two. This tends to happen for retailers you frequent. But what about the stores you have yet to shop at? You can actually often find equally amazing or better deals that make whipping out your debit card much easier.



Several fashion retailers consistently provide promo codes exclusive to new customers with the hope that it will convert them into loyal shoppers. They may advertise discounts to “first-time buyers” or even provide a coupon code for new subscribers to their newsletters. Some sites have large pop-ups with the discount details when you first start browsing, while others are a bit less obvious on how to score these savings.

If you’re itching to shop somewhere new and want to save money in the process, we rounded up all the top fashion retailers that offer deals for first-timers, from a 10 percent savings to up to half off your first purchase.

1. H&M

Credit: H&M The loyalty program comes with a few perks, including a welcome discount.

Many retailers will offer a discount for signing up for their newsletter, but H&M offers one if you become a member of their loyalty program. It’s free to join and you’ll get 10 percent off your first order. That’s not exactly major savings, but the program also includes points for purchases, a birthday offer, and discounts that can be used in-store or online. And besides, 10 percent off is still better than paying full price.

Shop at H&M

2. Old Navy

Credit: Old Navy Use this discount on purchases for the entire family, including at the outlets.

Another retailer that offers first-time shoppers a discount for in-store or online purchases is Old Navy. You’ll get 20 percent off when you enter your email address to receive their insider’s list. Also, if you scroll way down to the bottom of the home page, you might notice a savings option for the Old Navy Outlet stores. With more than 100 outlet locations, new subscribers receive 20 percent off at the outlets too.

Shop at Old Navy

3. Banana Republic

Credit: Banana Republic When you see this popup window, act fast for a great discount.

Banana Republic has a similar way to save as Old Navy, because they’re both owned by The Gap corporation. But Banana Republic, which tends to offer better quality clothing at marginally higher price points, also offers a better discount for new shoppers. When you first visit the site, you’ll get a pop-up offering 25 percent off if you give them your email address. If you exit the window, it won’t reload but try opening their site in a different browser or an incognito window (or wait a couple days).

Shop at Banana Republic

4. J. Crew

Credit: J. Crew Savings for new shoppers can range from 15 to 25 percent off.

J. Crew is known for their preppy style and easy, breezy attire for men, women, and children. Visit their site and a pop-up will greet you, asking if you “Want an extra 15 percent off?” I’ve also seen a 25 percent discount for first-time shoppers in the past, so you might get lucky and score a bigger discount. The savings can be used on jcrew.com, in J. Crew stores, and at their outlet, J. Crew Factory.

Shop at J.Crew

5. Bloomingdale’s

Credit: Bloomingdale’s With the high designer price tags at Bloomingdale’s, 10 percent can come in handy.

I know some shoppers who scoff at 10 percent being a measly deal, but when you’re on the hunt for designer goods, every bit of savings can make a major difference. Bloomingdale’s offers 10 percent off if they can “send your inbox some love.” While this pop-up appeared as I started clicking around on a few dresses, you can also scroll down the home page and find the same deal if you sign up for their emails. There is even an option to text a code to them and get your discount that way.

Shop at Bloomingdale’s

6. Nine West

Credit: Nine West This is the one stop shop for upping your accessory game.

Some pop-ups are here one second and gone 2.5 seconds later, but Nine West’s website features a savings notification that’s hard to miss. No need to scroll or click around, the 15 percent off for new shoppers and email subscribers is in your face. Even if you minimize the discount pop-up, there’s still a notification at the bottom of the site where you can enter your email address to get the deal.

Shop at Nine West

7. Aldo

Credit: Aldo Aldo features the cutest shoes and accessories for men, women and kids.

When you become an “A-list member” at Aldo, you’re eligible to receive 15 percent off your Aldo purchase. No pop-ups here, but there's a small box at the bottom of the page where you can enter your info (name, email, and zip code) to receive updates from the Canadian-based shoe and accessories retailer. When signing up, you’ll be asked to choose between receiving updates for men or women. You oddly can’t choose both, but the 15 percent off is valid for all purchases.

Shop at Aldo

8. Macy's

Credit: Macy's Macy's always has at least one sale going on, so this discount is an additional way to save.

At any given time, there’s a sale at Macy’s. But did you know there’s an easy way to save an additional 25 percent? This savings option isn’t immediately noticeable when you first go to their site, but keep scrolling and you’ll find a 25 percent discount offer for a first-time purchase through their app. The app features deals that are exclusive to the platform (versus in-store or through the website) and there’s even a function where you can upload a photo of an item of clothing you love and Macy’s will find you something comparable. The app discount applies to regularly priced items as well as most sale and clearance pieces.

Shop at Macy’s

9. T.J. Maxx

Credit: T.J. Maxx Did you even know T.J. Maxx had an ecommerce site?

T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls are known for their amazing deals, but out of the family of retailers, T.J. Maxx is the only one with a shoppable website so far. Their inventory is, of course, already discounted. But when you sign up for the T.J. Maxx newsletter, you’ll get free shipping. Most retailers offer free shipping when you reach a minimum purchase amount, but with the first-time shopper newsletter deal, the offer is valid on all orders no matter how much you spend. This deal is pretty easy to miss unless you see the small print to sign up to receive their emails at the bottom of the page, so you’re welcome.

Shop at T.J. Maxx

10. Rent the Runway

Credit: Rent the Runway Add a steady rotation of designer pieces to your closet without breaking the bank.

If you love wearing new, statement-making, and even designer outfits, then Rent the Runway’s subscription is a must. With either the Unlimited or Update plans, you can choose four items at a time and keep them for the month or swap them out as much as you want for new pieces, respectively. For new customers, they offer what they call a limited time deal that equates to $40 off the Update package ($20 off for two months) or $80 off Unlimited for a 60-day plan ($40 off for two months). Though the website states this is a “limited” offer, Rent the Runway tends to have this first-time shopper deal at all times. Just check the site for what promo code you’ll need to use when you sign up.

Sign up for Rent the Runway

11. eBags

Credit: eBags eBags: They’re not just bags and luggage.

In spite of the name, eBags, the makers of our favorite packing cubes, actually sells more than just bags. Way more. They carry men’s and women’s clothes and accessories, and you may notice when you enter the site or start clicking around that a 25 percent off prompt pops up. Just enter your email address and you’ll receive a big discount on your first order. However, depending on when you shop the site, you might come across even better deals (30 percent off select items), so we recommend you check to see if you can combine codes and stack those savings.

Shop at eBags

12. Tobi

Credit: Tobi The site is already affordable, so that just means savings on top of savings.

Tobi, a fast fashion retailer, is a great option for trendy pieces you want to try out without investing a ton of money, especially the first time you shop there. While some retailers average a 10-25 percent discount for new customers, Tobi gives you a whopping 50 percent off your first order. That’s just absolutely insane, in a good way. The pop-up appeared the first time I visited the site and then was never to be seen again. So if this magical blessing of a pop-up appears, sign up to receive your half-off code even if you’re not 100] percent ready to buy right then.

Shop at Tobi

13. Fashion Nova

Credit: Fashion Nova Don't check out before you get that 20 percent off!

Whereas the Tobi promo seemed to disappear in a flash, another fast fashion retailer makes their savings pretty visible all the time. You actually may come across a few different ways to save when you visit Fashion Nova’s online store. You have the option to enter your phone number so you can receive text message deals, or connect your Facebook page so Fashion Nova can reach you via Facebook Messenger. Both options will get you 20 percent off. And if you happen to exit out of either of those pop-up offers, there’s a button at the bottom of the screen with the same discount for new shoppers.

Shop at Fashion Nova

14. Justfab

Credit: JustFab Get two styles of shoes for less than $3o the first time you shop with JustFab.

JustFab is a popular spot to get women's shoes, clothing, and accessories, but it's not a typical online clothing store. You have to be a member of their VIP subscription service to shop there. If you shop a lot, and you love what this retailer offers, you can pay $39.95 per month to get 30% discounts all the time. Sounds like a lot, but if you're planning to stock up on your seasonal wardrobe, it'll be a huge help.

And if you don't want to shop that month, you have a few days to "Skip the Month" and avoid that $40 monthly charge. But what does this have to do with your first-time purchase? Well, you'll get two pairs of shoes for just $30 (and get free shipping) with your first order once you sign up to be a VIP member. You can cancel any time, but you do have to call their customer service line, so expect it to be at least somewhat of a hassle.

Shop at JustFab

15. Fabletics

Credit: Fabletics Get two leggings for just $24 during your first purchase.

A sister company to JustFab, Fabletics offers a similar deal for subscribers (up to 50% off). Same as above, you can skip months when you don't want to shop to avoid the memerbship fee, which is $10 more than JustFab. And when you sign up for Fabletics, you'll get your first outfit for just $24.95, or you can get two pairs of leggings for $24, if you get the popup pictured above. Unlike JustFab, you cannot view their collection unless you're a member, so you might want to ask around and do a little research before you join to make sure it's right for you.

Shop at Fabletics

16. FabKids

Credit: FabKids Two pairs of shoes for under $10. That's insane.

Surprise, JustFab has a kids clothing store too! Like JustFab and Fabletics, you pay a monthly fee to save on every purchase (up to 40% this time). You can skip when you don't want to shop, and rake in the savings when your kid grows out of their whole wardrobe for the hundredth time this week. FabKids only costs $29.95 a month, and you can get two pairs of shoes for $19.95 when you sign up.

Shop at FabKids

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest, deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.