Should you be shopping from Amazon's Movers & Shakers page?

What do Simple Dimple Fidget Toys, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and I Sang You Down From the Stars all have in common? As of Monday, April 5, they’re all high rankers on Amazon’s Movers & Shakers page.

The new page is one of Amazon’s many ways to help shoppers discover new products on its never-ending site. We dug into what exactly the Movers & Shakers page is and how products end up there to see if they’re actually worth the money.

What is the Amazon Movers & Shakers page?

Credit: Amazon A screenshot of the Movers & Shakers homepage.

The Amazon Movers & Shakers page features the products that have made the biggest gains within their category’s sales rank over the past 24 hours. While the main page only shows you the categories of books, electronics, gift cards, video games, and toys and games, Amazon users can uncover the movers and shakers in any category by choosing a category on the sidebar. There, they’ll find everything from appliances and beauty to tools and home improvement.

The page is updated daily, though many products can stay on the page for days at a time as long as they continue getting traction. Also, annoyingly enough, you may see the same product listed multiple times in different colors. For example, at the time of writing, there are two pairs of Crocs—one white and one pink—listed as the top two movers and shakers for the “clothing, shoes, and jewelry” category.

How are products ranked on the Amazon Movers & Shakers page?

Products are ranked by popularity within their respective category on the Movers & Shakers page. Each category features 100 “movers and shakers” for you to browse in numerical order.

While this may seem like the same thing as Amazon Best Sellers, it differs because Best Sellers are monitored over a 30-day period to determine their rank, whereas Movers & Shakers change rank daily thanks to 24-hour monitoring and hourly updates. So if you really want to know what’s trending, Movers & Shakers is a good place to start.

Are the featured products worth buying?

Credit: Amazon What the top toys on the Movers & Shaker currently look like.

Products on the Movers & Shakers page are ranked specifically based on how shoppers are interacting with them. The more often a product is purchased, the higher chance it will have to become a Mover & Shaker, and the higher it will be able to climb within the system. According to the Movers & Shakers page, it works like this: “If a music item has a current sales rank of 10, but was ranked 30 24 hours ago, its Movers & Shakers increase would be 200%.” So the ranking can seriously vary day to day.

With this in mind, the products with the highest percentage increase are the most popular items within their category at any given time. And, in that sense, the Movers & Shakers page offers a real-time look at what’s trending in any given category.

Are they really worth buying, though? Well, that’s up to you and it’s important to consider all the factors that lead something to the top. If there’s a price cut on a certain product, it may be more popular since more people are buying it when it’s on sale.

One thing to keep in mind, though, is that just because something sells highly doesn’t necessarily mean that it has high reviews on Amazon. This means that just because something is in the top 10 for its category, it doesn’t ensure that it gets a 5-star rating across from avid Amazon reviewers. Quite frankly, the product could be trending and be complete junk. While you’re able to sort products by review ranking, you still should be wary of those with 5-star reviews and check to see how many reviews a product actually has. The staffers at Reviewed usually use 1,000 reviews and a 4-star rating as the minimum threshold to determine how popular and worthwhile a product is.

As with anything while shopping on Amazon, we recommend avoiding third-party sellers that could be selling fraudulent products or items with extreme price hikes. Also, before purchasing an item, extensively read Amazon customer reviews that can offer personal insight on how a product performed in real life. Here at Reviewed, we test hundreds and review of products throughout the year, and checking review sites is another great way to vet something before you decide to purchase it.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered.