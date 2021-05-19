7 star-spangled American flag home accents for summer

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Summer is the time to show your patriotic side, considering the season’s official kick-off comes with Memorial Day, and the Fourth of July unofficially begins summer vacation season.

But there’s more weight behind Old Glory than symbolizing longer, sunnier, hotter days. She stands for this country’s freedom and independence and our devotion to sustaining that.

As Memorial Day approaches, show your support for America by dressing up your home and yard in a way that would make Betsy Ross proud—at least we speculate so. Here are some hand-picked star-spangled decorations to get you started.

1. A real American flag

Credit: Getty Images / Bauhaus1000 When in doubt, go with an American classic.

There’s nothing like the true red, white, and blue to display pride in your nation. If you don’t already have a flag in your yard, consider getting one. Theer are loads of options out there to fit your budget, from a top-quality embroidered cotton version to a less expensive polyester version.

2. Hand-carved wooden flag wall art

Credit: Warfighter Woodworks A modern, yet traditional piece for your home.

With more than 1,300 customer reviews that average a solid 5-star rating on Etsy, this gorgeous American flag representation may be devoid of red, white, and blue hues, but it makes just as strong an impression. Hand-carved and crafted out of wood by U.S. Army combat veterans in Georgetown, Texas, these patriotic works of rustic art are available in 2-foot, 2.5-foot, 3-foot, 3.5-foot, and 4-foot sizes. The artists burn the depiction of the flag right into the wood.

Get Warfighter Woodworks’ Veteran-made Hand-carved American Flag at Etsy starting at $130

3. American flag throw pillows

Credit: Bed Bath and Beyond / Pottery Barn This pillow is the perfect invitation to take a seat!

Looking for some comfy accents for your patio furniture or porch swing? Look no further. Of all of the flag pillows on the market, we love these two options the most.

The Pottery Barn pillow cover made from top-quality cotton sheeting with a button enclosure and features embroidered stars and stripes (you’ll need to supply the pillow). Bed Bath and Beyond sells a more affordable version made of a polyester-linen blend and featuring bronze, star-shaped studs—stuffing included.

4. Patriotic barn stars

Credit: Egiftings Oh my stars!

Barn stars have been adorning farmhouses across the Eastern U.S. for centuries, although the meaning is open to interpretation. Today, you’ll see them on any house, barn, or building, in color schemes ranging from traditional to patterned, as is the case here.

Whether they’re mass produced (see Amazon) or handmade (see Etsy), patriotic-styled barn stars are visually alliterative decked out in small stars, stripes, and combination patterns. They make for an eye-catching accent to the front of your home.



5. A light-up display

Credit: Realization Talk about a showstopper!

We’re pretty sure Francis Scott Key didn’t realize he’d fittingly described this 21st-century spin on Old Glory when he penned the words, “Whose broad stripes and bright stars,” more than 200 years ago. But here we are.

This fun, 6.5-foot by 3.5-foot net made of super bright red, white, and blue LED light bulbs plugs in and is waterproof. Hang it in your yard between two trees or porch posts. On Amazon, it has earned more than 4,300 4.5-star reviews.

Get the 420 LED American Advanced Flag String Lights Net at Amazon for $23

6. A red, white, and blue windsock

Credit: Gettysburg Flag Works / Getty Images / RCKeller There's no better view than a free flying flag.

Windsocks are fun and frilly, with a joie de vivre that inanimate objects don’t typically have. This one from Gettysburg Flag Works is made in the U.S. out of a sturdy nylon fabric with embroidered white stars on its navy blue top. Its red and white ribbons come in three lengths, from 36 to 60 inches.

Get the American Flag Nylon Windsock at Gettysburg Flag Works starting at $40

7. A nostalgic vision from Revolutionary days

Credit: Americanflags.com A vision of the past right in your front yard.

New Englanders aren’t in short supply of antique-looking flags, particularly those living in the Boston area.

But anyone can get the look with these historic heritage cotton flags that have been stained with tea to look old and weathered. Nothing could be further from the truth, as these top-quality cotton flags—like the 13-star original or the full-pleated, under-window fan flag—are meant to last, with sturdy sewn stripes and embroidered stars.



