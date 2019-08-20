This color will be everywhere in 2020

If you’ve waited all year to paint your room, your timing was perfect. Behr has the ideal shade for you right now. The company’s just-released 2020 Color of the Year is the uplifting Back to Nature (S340-4). This soft garden green has a little bit of yellow in the undertone, like the first shoots in a vegetable patch. Ideal for a living room, an entry, an office, a bedroom, or a piece of furniture, Back to Nature will make you want to pick up a paintbrush immediately.

Don’t worry—this color is easy to live with. Totally neutral and restorative, it does what the best greens always do for us: It brings the outdoors indoors. And if you’ve been looking for the right color to paint the exterior of your house, you’ve just found it. Framed with crisp white trim, your Back to Nature home will be the most beautiful house on the street. Or freshen the curb appeal of your gray house by putting this green on your front door.

According to Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr, “As we look ahead to a new decade, Back To Nature encourages us to reengage with the natural world, which we know can have a real, positive impact on our well-being.” She continues, “Everyone has a different way of engaging with nature. Whether you’re biking on a forest path, canoeing on a lake, or walking on the beach, green is prevalent in nearly every outdoor landscape—it is easily nature’s favorite color.”

You can make Back to Nature your favorite color, too. It mingles beautifully with all shades of gray, greige, and white, and you can use it with rich, pretty colors just as easily. Behr has made it easy for us to coordinate colors by creating the 2020 Color Trends palette. Every one of the 15 colors in the trends palette is about nature and all of them are comfortable together, from pale pastels like Dusty Lilac and Light Drizzle to saturated jewel tones like Red Pepper and Dragonfly.

Credit: Behr Ready to embrace color? Behr has coordinated this palette to help you use these shades together.

Here are some ideas on how to bring Back To Nature style into your home. While these pieces aren’t identical to the ones in the images, they will give your room a very similar look.

In the living room

Credit: Behr Add a dark gray sofa, a soft rug, a comfy throw, and metal accessories to style your green living room.

A meadow green living room can be an idyllic place to chill. Your Back to Nature living space is crying out for a small charcoal sofa; a pale, shaggy rug; a cozy throw blanket; and warm metal accessories to complete the room. Pour some wine and invite your friends over to enjoy the peace and quiet in your green living room.

To style your room like the picture:

In the mudroom

Credit: Behr Painting the mudroom green creates a soothing mood as soon as you step into your home. A gray pillow and handy stool offer some comfort when you come inside.

Just picture Back to Nature as the soothing color you and your family see when you enter the house through the mudroom. The stress of the day starts to dissipate immediately. If you have a bench where everyone sits to take off their shoes, dress it with a steel gray pillow so there’s something soft to lean on. A counter-height stool gives you a spot to rest your heavy bag while the sunkissed, warm green walls will remind you that you’re home.

To style your room like the picture:

In the home office

Credit: Behr An organic shade like this might calm your mood while you work if you use it in your home office. A wooden desk and comfortable gray chair work well against the green wall. Remember to add some living plants or, at the very least, a picture of a plant.

Whether you’re working from home for the day or paying your bills at night, a relaxing green office might be just what you need. Back to Nature is a fresh hue that may help relieve stress. It might even help calm your mood as you stare at that 10-page spreadsheet. Pick out a very comfortable office chair, because you could be sitting at your desk for a long time. Bring live plants, pictures of plants, and a wooden desk into the room. These are effortless pairings—think of a tree with green leaves and a brown trunk.

To style your room like the picture:

Don’t be afraid to get Back to Nature

As Woelfel tells us, the time is right: “People are feeling more inclined to bring color into their homes.” If you’re not ready to go full-on green, she says it’s fine to use the color on an accent wall or even on an accent pillow. We want the balance of the natural world, whether in small or large does. As Woelfel says, “Being connected 24/7 on devices that are on all the time, we need to take a moment to step away. Our homes are our sanctuaries. This green helps to create that feeling.”

