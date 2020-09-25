10 gorgeous pieces of home decor you can buy at Michael's

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When you're shopping for home decor, you typically think of heading to places like Home Goods, Wayfair, and Target. But did you know that Michael's also has plenty of pretty pieces to decorate your space that is worth checking out? Unbeknownst to many, the popular craft store is a haven of wall mirrors, frames, vases, string lights, and even bar carts.

If you're looking to revamp your space this fall, we've rounded up 10 of the highest-rated and most popular pieces of home decor you can buy at Michael's. While some pieces are available online only, others you can still snag in-store or order for pickup at your closest Michael's.

1. This gorgeous wall mirror

Credit: Michaels Mirrors can open up even the smallest of spaces.

Round mirrors are very in right now—and you can find a few different options at Michael's. One of the latest ones available on the site is this rope-edged mirror, which you can easily hang on the wall. At 16x16", it's big enough to stand alone yet small enough to also be a trendy addition to any gallery wall.

Get the Patton Wall Decor White Round Rope Wall Mirror from Michael's for $75

2. This rustic chic photo frame

Credit: Michaels You can clip your photos or frame them.

Looking for a more unique way to display your photos? Look no further than this distressed wood frame, which looks like an old window pane and can hold up to nine 5x7" photos. It has a 4.7-star rating for being both beautiful and versatile. "I love this picture frame," one reviewer raves. "It has multiple uses for it between hanging pictures, notes or even be used for weddings to hang whatever you like. You can hang menus, recipes, to display your children’s artwork, etc."

Get the White Window Frame with Clips from Michael's for $39.99

3. This cart with thousands of reviews

Credit: Michaels We'll take one in all 16 colors, please.

Talk about the gift—or rather, the decor—that just keeps on giving. This rolling cart, which has over 2,000 (!!) reviews at Michael's, can be turned into almost anything and everything you can imagine. Bar cart, coffee station, side table—it can do it all with a little imagination. Shoppers love its versatility, portable design, and sturdy build and that it comes in 16 stunning colors.

Get the Lexington 3-Tier Rolling Cart from Michael's for $29.99

4. These bulb string lights

Credit: Michaels Your fall is about to be lit.

When it comes to string lights this year, the bigger, the better. Basically, bulb lights are what everyone wants, whether it's for their mantle or their patio. These ones from Michael's are both affordable and long-lasting. They have nearly 100 5-star reviews, with shoppers loving that they can be used indoors or outdoors and that they're very bright without being too harsh.

Get the 10ct. Edison ST12 Bulb String Lights from Michael's for $12.60

5. These colorful pumpkins

Credit: Michaels Choose from natural orange or bright teal.

The only downside to decorating with live pumpkins is their short lifespan, especially if they're carved. And no one wants a rotting pumpkin lying around. For longer-lasting fall decor, opt for these plastic pumpkins from Michaels. You can keep them out all season long (and then reuse them next year!) and they come in a variety of fun shapes and colors, including blush pink and teal.

6. This simple yet stylish vase

Credit: Michaels Meet one of the most popular pieces at Michael's.

Never underestimate the value—or versatility—of a plain glass vase. This one has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating from Michael's shoppers because it can be used for everything from candles to flowers and is made of beautiful, durable glass. People say it's the perfect size (not too short, not too tall) and is great quality for the price.

Get the Libbey Cylinder Vase from Michael's for $6.39

7. This farmhouse clock

Credit: Michaels Clocks make for great functional decor.

If you know anything about Joanna Gaines, you know she's all about wall clocks. And this distressed, farmhouse-style one from Michael's is right up her alley. It has a perfect five-star rating with reviewers liking that it's both rustic and elegant at the same time and that it's lightweight enough that you can hang it on your kitchen wall without using an anchor.

Get the Patton Wall Decor Distressed Taupe Round Rustic Wall Clock from Michael's for $110

8. This cozy candle

Credit: Michaels Stop and smell the candles.

Candles are an easy and budget-friendly way to instantly warm up any room in your house. Michael's offers a bunch of different sizes and scents—like this popular vanilla and amber one. It's praised for providing a delicious fragrance that isn't too overwhelming. One shopper gushes, "To my delight, the scent is very light and airy. My boyfriend (who usually hates candles due to their strong smell) absolutely loves this candle! 10/10!"

Get the Vanilla & Amber Wooden Wick Jar Candle by Ashland from Michael's for $19.99

9. This gorgeous wreath for your door

Credit: Michaels You can use this wreath for plenty of seasons to come.

Your front door is your home's first impression. Make it a great one with a pretty seasonal wreath like this one from Michael's. It has a high 4.8-star rating with shoppers saying they've received tons of compliments on it and that it's the perfect decorative accent for any door. Plus, since it's made with realistic-looking faux flowers, you can leave it up for months at a time without any drooping.

Get the Sunflower, Rose, Dahlia & Berry Wreath from Michael's for $29.99

10. This modern geometric terrarium

Credit: Michaels This golden globe has so many uses.

Whether you leave it empty or fill it with succulents, a terrarium makes a great piece of decor for a shelf, bar cart, or coffee table. This geometric one from Michael's is as fashionable as it is functional, with elegant gold edges and durable glass. Reviewers also say that thanks to its smaller size, it makes for the perfect table centerpiece.

Get the Gold Octagon Glass Terrarium from Michael's for $16

